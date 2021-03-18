UN rights chief agrees to joint Tigray probe

People mourn near a mass grave containing the bodies of 81 victims of Eritrean and Ethiopian forces
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has agreed to Ethiopia's request for a joint investigation into the humanitarian consequences of the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region, a UN spokesman said Wednesday.

Tigray residents have told human rights groups and journalists of massacres, widespread sexual violence and indiscriminate killings of civilians by security forces in the region.

Aid workers, meanwhile, say Tigray's health system has largely collapsed and warn of possible large-scale starvation.

"The High Commissioner responded positively to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission's (EHRC) request for joint investigations on Monday," Jonathan Fowler, public information officer at the UN Human Rights Office, told AFP.

The UN office is now preparing a plan in order to launch the mission as soon as possible.

Fighting began in Tigray in November, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to the region, blaming the area's once-dominant ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), for attacks on army camps.

Abiy declared victory in Tigray in late November after federal forces took the regional capital of Mekele, though TPLF leaders remain on the run and fighting has continued.

A communications blackout made it difficult to verify conditions on the ground for weeks, though access has improved recently for humanitarian organizations and the media.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week described the violence as an "ethnic cleansing" and called for an investigation.

Ethiopia has rejected such a characterization as "unfounded and spurious."

But UN officials fear for a humanitarian catastrophe and estimate that 4.5 million people need assistance.

bur-caw/jm

Recommended Stories

  • 11 small fashion brands that could use our support right now

    During these uncertain times, small businesses need more support than ever.

  • U.N. rights chief agrees to Ethiopia request for joint Tigray inquiry

    United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has agreed to an Ethiopian request for a joint investigation in the country's northern Tigray region, where Bachelet says possible war crimes may have been committed. Fighting between government troops and the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes in the mountainous region of about 5 million. The United Nations has raised concerns about atrocities being committed in Tigray, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described acts carried out in the region as ethnic cleansing.

  • I Refuse to Wear Sandals With Heels—Here Are My Favorite Flat Ones to Buy

    Cute and comfortable.

  • Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea are a team to be feared in the Champions League

    The Blues saw off Atletico Madrid.

  • Facebook unveils 'corporate human rights' policy

    Facebook has unveiled a new company-wide human rights policy to firm up its commitment to “respecting human rights in our business operations, product development, policies and programming.”

  • Yemen Huthis voice 'deep regret' over migrant deaths, say 44 killed

    Yemen's Huthis expressed "deep regret" Wednesday over the deaths of dozens of migrants in a fire which Human Rights Watch said started when the rebels fired projectiles into a detention centre.

  • Israel's Arabs stage flash mob to highlight fatal shootings in their community

    UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (Reuters) - At Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Circle, buzzing on a Saturday afternoon, around a dozen young people suddenly began to collapse slowly and theatrically to the ground, to the shock and confusion of Israelis out shopping or enjoying a coffee. "Did it scare you?", flash mob organiser Mohamd Jabarin asked those watching, and proceeded to explain the intention - to draw attention to a surge of shootings within Israel's Arab community and accuse police of failing to tackle the violence. At least 24 Arab citizens of Israel have been shot dead this year, mostly by unknown assailants from within their towns and villages.

  • Despite headwinds, House set to OK Dems' immigration bills

    Democrats seem poised to claim victory in the House’s first votes this year on immigration, but moving legislation on the divisive issue all the way through Congress to President Joe Biden is an uphill fight. The House was set to vote Thursday on one bill giving over 2 million young “Dreamer” immigrants and others full legal status and a chance for citizenship. A second measure would do the same for around 1 million immigrant farm workers.

  • Tanzania braces for uncertainty after the death of its president

    In the wake of the passing of its president, all eyes are on vice president Samia Hassan, whose task it will be to lead the country through precarious economic and political conditions.

  • Prince Philip Has Returned Home to Be With His Wife, the Queen

    Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, age 99, is headed home. After a mid-February admission to the hospital for what was reportedly only meant to be a few days stay, the royal has at last been granted permission to continue his post-surgery recovery at home in Windsor Castle, where he’s now reunited with wife Queen Elizabeth […]

  • Death of Tanzania's Magufuli draws sorrow but ire from some

    News of the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli drew mixed reactions; sorrow from many but bitterness from a critic who said he suffered during the president's rule which he said shrank the country's democratic space. Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent COVID-19 skeptics died of heart failure, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced Wednesday night on national television. Hassan is expected to be sworn in to succeed Magufuli and complete his second five-year term which he had just started after winning elections late last year.

  • Tanzanians should be told about Magufuli's health, opposition says

    A Tanzanian opposition leader on Tuesday urged the government to tell the public about the health of President John Magufuli, who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, saying citizens had the right to know about his condition. Speculation in East Africa is rife that Magufuli, 61, a vocal COVID-19 sceptic, is ill with the coronavirus, though his vice president said on Monday that Tanzania was safe and citizens should ignore rumours from outside the country. "It is important for the government to inform the public about the president’s health to reduce ongoing fear," Zitto Kabwe, leader of the ACT-Wazalendo party, said in a statement.

  • Two jurors dropped in trial of Derek Chauvin over murder of George Floyd after city’s $27m settlement

    Court will rule this week on whether to delay the trial or move it to a different city

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • House Call: Here’s How I’m Sleeping

    Putting the Z in zzz’sOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Archaeologists find dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments

    For the first time in 60 years, Israeli archaeologists have discovered dozens of Dead Sea Scroll fragments, pieces of parchment that date back to around the first century. The more than 80 fragments were found inside a cave in the Judean Desert, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Tuesday. Also discovered in the cave were an intact woven basket believed to be 10,500 years old and the 6,000-year-old mummified skeleton of a child. The Dead Sea Scrolls are ancient Jewish religious manuscripts that were first discovered in the 1940s and 1950s, and are some of the earliest known copies of Biblical texts. It is believed the newly found scrolls were hidden in the cave by Jewish rebels fleeing a Roman advance. The parchment fragments feature Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum, including the verse, "These are the things you are to do: Speak the truth to one another, render true and perfect justice in your gates." Joe Uziel, head of the Israel Antiquities Authority's Dead Sea Scrolls unit, told The Associated Press that Biblical texts are not "static," and the slight differences picked up in different scrolls are "important." When those details are added up, he said, it allows historians to "understand a little bit better" how the Biblical text came into its Hebrew form. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentEurope and Brazil are getting slammed by COVID-19 again. The U.S. is in better shape but not immune.Will the GOP's culture war gambit blow up in its face?

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’