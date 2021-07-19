UN rights chief alarmed by reported use of powerful spyware

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 file photo Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, speaks during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The U.N. human rights chief on Monday urged countries to enact “a wide range of reparations measures” as part of efforts to address the legacies of slavery, colonial rule and racial discrimination. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations' human rights chief voiced alarm Monday over the reported use of military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's comments came after an investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provided further evidence of the malware's use.

“Revelations regarding the apparent widespread use of the Pegasus software to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a variety of countries are extremely alarming, and seem to confirm some of the worst fears about the potential misuse of surveillance technology to illegally undermine people’s human rights,” Bachelet said in a statement released in Geneva.

Given that that software and others "enable extremely deep intrusions into people’s devices, resulting in insights into all aspects of their lives, their use can only ever be justified in the context of investigations into serious crimes and grave security threats," she said.

“If the recent allegations about the use of Pegasus are even partly true, then that red line has been crossed again and again with total impunity.”

From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers obtained by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International and shared with 16 news organizations, journalists were able to identify more than 1,000 individuals in 50 countries who were allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance.

They include 189 journalists, more than 600 politicians and government officials, at least 65 business executives, 85 human rights activists and several heads of state, according to The Washington Post, a consortium member. The journalists work for organizations including The Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Le Monde and The Financial Times.

Amnesty also reported that its forensic researchers had determined that NSO Group’s flagship Pegasus spyware was successfully installed on the phone of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, just four days after he was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The company had previously been implicated in other spying on Khashoggi.

NSO Group denied that it ever maintained “a list of potential, past or existing targets.” It called the Forbidden Stories report “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.”

Bachelet said that “companies involved in the development and distribution of surveillance technologies are responsible for avoiding harm to human rights” and that governments have a duty to protect people from abuses of their right to privacy by companies. She called for better regulation of the sale, transfer and use of surveillance technology.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria fighter plane shot down by bandits - military

    The pilot survived by ejecting himself and hiding with local residents, says Nigeria's Air Force.

  • Biden Battles a Triple-Headed Monster on Vaccines

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyMore than 600,000 Americans have already lost their lives from COVID-19 and our epidemic is still far from over. The virus has an ally in the forms of defiance—defiance against social distancing, contact tracing, masks, and most recently, vaccines. Such opposition here concentrates mostly in deep red states in the South, the Heartland, and Mountain West regions—areas where COVID-19 is rising yet again, especially where vaccinations rates are low and the

  • Regimes Used Israeli Firm NSO’s Spyware To Target Activists, Journalists: Investigation

    The global investigation by 17 media organizations found that leaked data suggests oppressive governments use the cyberweapon Pegasus to silence dissent.

  • Asian mother in critical condition, yanked down NYC subway stairs in botched robbery with son

    A 58-year-old Asian woman had to undergo brain surgery after sustaining critical injuries from an attempted robbery at a subway station in Manhattan this weekend. What happened: The victim, Than Htwe, and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the Canal Street Station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday when an unidentified man attacked them from behind, police told the New York Daily News. Police say the suspect made a complaint about the 22-year-old’s backpack before grabbing it, according to NBC New York.

  • US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army base in Virginia

    The Biden administration said Monday it would evacuate about 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. government and their families to a military base in Virginia pending approval of their visas. The administration informed Congress that the Afghans will be housed at Fort Lee, a sprawling Army base south of Richmond starting next week, according to a Defense Department notice sent to lawmakers. The administration announced earlier this month that it would soon begin relocating Afghan visa seekers under an initiative known as “Operation Allies Refuge.”

  • Probe: Journalists, activists among firm's spyware targets

    An investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provides further evidence that military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers obtained by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International and shared with 16 news organizations, journalists were able to identify more than 1,000 individuals in 50 countries who were allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance.

  • Shock and grief as death toll from European flooding nears 200

    German leader Angela Merkel said she was literally lost for words to describe the devastation across the western portion of her country.

  • Shooting at Columbia apartment leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say

    The shooting happened near the intersection of Farrow Road and West Beltline Boulevard, according to the Columbia Police Department.

  • U.S. and key allies accuse China of Microsoft Exchange cyberattacks

    The U.S., NATO and other allies are collectively calling out China for malicious cyberattacks, including a March attack that exploited a flaw in Microsoft's Exchange Server. Why it matters: It's the first time that NATO, a military alliance founded in 1949 to confront the Soviet Union, has signed onto a formal condemnation of China's cyber activities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZoom in: Authorities are detailing more than 50

  • Fauci Says Lab Leak Remains a Possibility, But Covid’s Natural Origins Theory Is a More Likely Explanation

    With both the Biden administration and the World Health Organization saying more investigation is needed, the president’s chief medical adviser was asked about the controversial topic

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "freedom day" ending more than a year of lockdown restrictions in England was marred on Monday by surging infections, warnings of supermarket shortages and his own forced self-isolation. If the vaccines prove effective in reducing severe illness and deaths even while infections reach record levels, Johnson's decision could offer a path out of the worst public health crisis in decades. If not, more lockdowns could loom.

  • Biden Argues Massive Government Spending Will Help Fend Off Inflation, Not Exacerbate It

    President Biden argued that an influx of government spending bill will help fend off inflation, in a speech on the state of the economy at the White House.

  • DOJ charges 4 Chinese nationals with state-backed worldwide hacking campaign

    The Justice Department on Monday Monday announced the unsealing of an indictment charging four Chinese nationals with a years-long effort to hack into computer systems of dozens of companies, universities and governments in the U.S. and at least 11 other countries. The two-count indictment, returned by a grand jury in May but unsealed just last Friday, names four residents of China in connection to the scheme -- three of whom are identified as officers with the Hainan State Security Department, an arm of China’s intelligence service.

  • South Africa's ex-leader Zuma seeks further delay in corruption trial

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Former South African president Jacob Zuma, whose jailing earlier this month triggered some of the worst unrest of the post-apartheid era, appeared by video link in court on Monday to seek a further delay in his corruption trial. While the government has largely restored order in the streets, there were fears Zuma's latest court appearance could again trigger violent protests from his support base. Efforts to prosecute the ex-president for allegedly receiving kickbacks over a $2 billion weapons deal in the late 1990s have been seen as a test of South Africa's ability to hold powerful politicians to account.

  • UAE's top prince in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

    Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince visited Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday following weeks of speculation about the growing rift between the two leaders. The meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, 60, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 35, also came a day after their energy ministers announced a compromise on oil production quotas that had been preceded by rare public commentary between the OPEC allies. The state-owned Saudi Press Agency reported few details about the meeting, describing it as a discussion on the “deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries” and “the latest regional and international developments.”

  • 3 arrested in Georgia after allegedly assaulting boy, shaving word 'gay' into his scalp

    Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee said the 12-year-old appeared to be abused "because of his sexual orientation."

  • Food aid convoy headed for Ethiopia's Tigray attacked: UN

    A convoy bearing food for Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray came under attack at the weekend, the United Nations said Monday, dealing a further blow to aid distribution in a region threatened with famine.

  • Ben & Jerry’s Will Cease Ice Cream Sales in West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Ben & Jerry’s will no longer allow its ice cream to be sold in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

  • Bangladesh lifts lockdown to celebrate, exasperating experts

    Waiting among hundreds of fellow travelers to catch a ferry out of Bangladesh's capital, unemployed construction worker Mohammed Nijam knew he was risking catching the coronavirus, but he felt it was even riskier to stay in Dhaka with another lockdown looming. Nijam is among the tens of millions of Bangladeshis shopping and traveling this week during a controversial eight-day pause in the country's strict coronavirus lockdown that the government is allowing for the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha. “Already there is a scarcity of beds, ICUs, while our health care providers are exhausted," said said Be-Nazir Ahmed, a public health expert and former chief of the government’s Health Directorate.

  • One of the Air Force's biggest planes has helped pull off every major special ops mission since Vietnam

    "We don't kick in any doors, but we enable the special operators on the ground to kick them," a former MC-130 pilot told Insider.