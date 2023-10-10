UN rights chief ‘deeply shocked and appalled’ by reports of mass killings in Israel

The United Nations human rights chief denounced the reports of mass killings in Israel by members of Hamas and called on other nations to take steps to deescalate the fighting in the region.

Volker Türk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, said in a Tuesday statement that he was “deeply shocked and appalled by allegations of summary executions of civilians, and, in some instances, horrifying mass killings by members of Palestinian armed groups.”

“It is horrific and deeply distressing to see images of those captured by Palestinian armed groups being ill-treated, as well as reports of killings and the desecration of their bodies,” he said. “Civilians must never be used as bargaining chips.”

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that the U.S. has labeled as a terrorist organization, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend. Its multipronged incursion into Israel included the targeting of civilians, including hundreds who were gathered at a music festival.

Hamas also took at least 150 soldiers and civilians, including children, as hostages during its attack. Türk is calling on the group to immediately release its hostages, noting that the action is prohibited by international law.

An Israeli military official confirmed Tuesday that more than 1,000 Israelis have been killed during the attacks so far — making it the deadliest attack in the nation’s history. Israel’s retaliatory action in the Gaza Strip has left at least another 830 people dead.

President Biden said Monday that at least 11 Americans have been killed in Israel and warned that Americans could be among those being held hostage.

Türk also criticized Israel’s order to conduct a “complete siege” on Gaza on Monday, warning that the move to shut off electricity, water, food and fuel supplies could exacerbate the “already dire human rights and humanitarian situation” in the area.

“The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Türk said.

