UN rights experts concerned over India's changes in Kashmir

  • A Kashmiri woman wails outside a house allegedly ransacked by security forces after suspected militants killed a policeman, in Beerwah area, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed two police officers in an attack Friday in the disputed region's main city, officials said. Elsewhere in the Himalayan region, three suspected rebels and a policeman were killed in two gunbattles. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
  • Kashmiri woman wail outside a house allegedly ransacked by security forces after suspected militants killed a policeman in Beerwah area, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed two police officers in an attack Friday in the disputed region's main city, officials said. Elsewhere in the Himalayan region, three suspected rebels and a policeman were killed in two gunbattles. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
  • A Kashmiri woman stands amid belongings in a house allegedly ransacked by security forces after suspected militants killed a policeman in Beerwah area, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed two police officers in an attack Friday in the disputed region's main city, officials said. Elsewhere in the Himalayan region, three suspected rebels and a policeman were killed in two gunbattles. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
1 / 3

APTOPIX India Kashmir Violence

A Kashmiri woman wails outside a house allegedly ransacked by security forces after suspected militants killed a policeman, in Beerwah area, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed two police officers in an attack Friday in the disputed region's main city, officials said. Elsewhere in the Himalayan region, three suspected rebels and a policeman were killed in two gunbattles. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AIJAZ HUSSAIN
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — U.N. human rights experts have urged India to ensure that the rights of people in Kashmir are safeguarded after New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomous status and imposed a slew of administrative changes through new laws.

Two experts for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement that the changes “could curtail the previous level of political participation of Muslims and other minorities” and expressed concerns about demographic changes in the region.

The statement late Thursday came as diplomats from more than 20 countries stationed in India’s capital concluded a two-day visit to the region.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava deplored the experts' statement and said they had sent the government a questionnaire on Feb. 10 and “did not even wait for our response.”

“Instead, they chose to release their inaccurate assumptions to the media,” he said, adding that it “has also been deliberately timed to coincide with the visit” of foreign diplomats.

Srivastava said the statement “disregards the fact" that Kashmir "is an integral and inalienable part of India” and that the decision to remove its semi-autonomy was made by India's Parliament. He also called concerns over demographic changes “baseless and unfounded.”

“We expect the special rapporteurs to develop a better understanding of the issues under their consideration before jumping to hasty conclusions and issuing press statements,” he said.

In August 2019 amid a harsh crackdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government stripped Kashmir of its statehood, scrapped its separate constitution and removed inherited protections on land and jobs. It divided and downgraded the region to a federally governed territory.

Since then, many new laws have been enacted, including a new domicile law, which critics say is the beginning of a colonialization by Hindu Indian settlers aimed at engineering a demographic change in the region.

Fernand de Varennes, the special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, the special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, said after the changes, the region’s people “have lost power to legislate or amend laws” to protect their rights as minorities.

“These legislative changes may have the potential to pave the way for people from outside the former state of Jammu and Kashmir to settle in the region, alter the demographics of the region and undermine the minorities’ ability to exercise effectively their human rights,” the experts said.

“The number of successful applicants for domicile certificates that appear to be from outside Jammu and Kashmir raises concerns that demographic change on a linguistic, religious and ethnic basis is already underway,” they said.

The experts are in contact with the Indian government, their statement said.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety. Rebels in the region have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

Before the 2019 change, Indian-controlled Kashmir was a state with special provisions in the Indian Constitution that granted its people special rights.

In anticipation of a backlash against the removal of those rights, Indian authorities sent extra troops into the already highly militarized region and launched a harsh security clampdown that cut off phone and internet access, shuttered schools and left hundreds of thousands without jobs. Many of the restrictions have since been eased, but India’s security presence in the region remains high.

Outside access to the region remains limited, with no foreign journalists allowed except ones who are taken on government-guided trips.

Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. India has labeled the rebel movement terrorism. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Recommended Stories

  • UN asks Emirates for 'proof of life' for missing princess

    The U.N. human rights office said Friday that it has asked the United Arab Emirates for evidence that an Emirati princess held against her will for almost three years is still alive. The Geneva-based Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said the case of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum was raised with the UAE's mission to the U.N. on Thursday. Earlier this week the BBC released excerpts from video diaries Sheikha Latifa said were recorded in a locked bathroom inside the Dubai villa where she was being held.

  • What to make of the Biden administration's first overseas calls

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to wait a month for a call from President Biden, and while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman got a call Thursday, it came not from Biden but from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.The big picture: Biden, Austin, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have together called officials from at least 43 countries, with Blinken alone calling 39 (there’s considerable overlap between their call lists).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe administration’s first calls generally went to America’s neighbors, Canada and Mexico, followed by the U.K., France, Germany as well as leaders from the EU and NATO.Major U.S. partners in the Pacific (Australia, India, Japan and South Korea) have also taken priority, while Biden and Blinken have both spoken with their “great power” counterparts in China and Russia.Biden’s 12th and most recent call went to Netanyahu, but he otherwise hasn’t spoken with any U.S. partners in the Middle East. And while Blinken has spoken with officials in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, there has yet to be a single call announced with Egypt.Between the lines: While Netanyahu had to wait a few weeks for a call, Blinken, Austin and Sullivan all held early calls with their Israeli counterparts. If any longtime U.S. partner should be wary of a “snub,” it’s probably the Egyptians.The Biden administration has already raised concerns about human rights abuses by the Egyptian government, in a clear break from Trump’s “my favorite dictator” approach to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. However, the State Department still approved a big arms deal with Egypt this week.Why it matters: The calls give some sense of Biden’s early priorities.Excluding Israel, there have been fewer calls to the Middle East (seven total to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE) than to Southeast Asia (eight calls to Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).The administration’s focus on the Indo-Pacific was further underlined by Blinken’s participation Thursday in discussions with his counterparts from the “Quad” strategic dialogue: Australia, India and Japan.Blinken also met virtually Thursday with officials from France, Germany and the U.K. to discuss issues including Iran, the administration’s one genuine priority in the Middle East.Worth noting: There have been relatively few calls thus far to Latin America or Africa. Leaders in both regions are hoping for more attention from Biden than they received from Trump.What to watch: Biden will address the Munich Security Conference on Friday and also take part in the virtual G7 summit, two of his first “international” engagements as president.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • CDC: Lowest rate of flu-related hospitalizations

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that an increase in flu shots, closed schools and COVID protocols, like masks and social distancing, are factors that lowered rates.

  • Germany pledges additional 1.5 billion euros for COVAX and WHO

    Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday. "With today's announcement we make clear: We're standing side-by-side with the poorest countries," Scholz said. "We'll only be safe if there is immunisation through vaccination all over the world," Scholz said.

  • Belgian town unearths missing heart of former mayor and solves a centuries-old mystery

    When Belgian builders unearthed a small metal box in the town of Verviers last summer, locals thought they had finally solved a centuries-old mystery: the whereabouts of a beloved mayor's pickled heart. Now researchers at the University of Liege have used specialist X-ray technology to confirm that the grisly memorial did indeed belong to Pierre David, the town's popular 19th-century leader who died during a farming accident nearly 200 years ago. “We were unsatisfied since the discovery of the box, now we know what it contains," said Jean-François Chefneux, a local official in charge of cultural affairs. The heart, encased in a zinc box, is currently on display in the town’s local museum. David was the head of Verviers, near eastern Liege, from 1800 to 1839. He was in office when the country gained independence from the Netherlands, making him one of Belgium’s first mayors. After his death, the town chose to honour him by removing his heart, pickling it in ethanol and installing it in a shrine - a popular custom at the time. But the embalmed ticker fell victim to a menace that still lives on to this day: Belgian bureaucracy. The heart sat in the town hall for nearly fifty years as municipal negotiations dragged on and people gradually forgot about it. No one knows what happened to it after that - until last summer when a restoration crew unearthed a small metal box while renovating a fountain in the town centre that was dedicated to the mayor. The inscription on the side bore the name of Pierre David. Archived documents seemed to support the authenticity of the find and the town’s museum proudly displayed the box in its own exhibit space. But researchers at the University of Liege wanted to confirm if there really was a heart inside. They deployed cutting edge x-ray technology to peer inside the case without disturbing its contents. The images, produced by a machine normally used for cancer treatments, show that there is indeed a well-preserved heart inside. The ventricles, atriums and aortas are all clear to see in the pictures. The town museum has enthusiastically announced that “the secret of the box is finally revealed!” and will now include the 3D images in its exhibit. There are also plans to restore the mayor’s heart to its original place once restoration works on the Verviers fountain finish in spring.

  • IHS Markit’s U.S. Price Gauges Reach Highest in Records to 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Measures of prices paid and charged by U.S. businesses jumped in February to the highest levels in records back to 2009, fanning concerns of accelerating inflation.While higher raw materials costs along with supply-chain and transportation challenges drove up prices, demand strengthened at services providers and remained robust at manufacturers, according to IHS Markit data issued Friday.The group’s flash composite index of business activity edged up to 58.8, the highest since 2015, from 58.7 a month earlier. Readings above 50 indicate growth.“The data add to signs that the economy is enjoying a strong opening quarter to 2021, buoyed by additional stimulus and the partial reopening of the economy as virus related restrictions were eased on average across the country,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.“A concern is that firms costs have surged higher, driving selling prices for goods and services up at a survey record pace and hinting at a further increase in inflation,” Williamson said.The IHS Markit’s flash services PMI also rose to the highest level since March 2015 as virus-related restrictions began to ease. The group’s manufacturing index, however, declined as supply shortages led to the longest delivery times in records back to 2007.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Families of Beirut blast victims: Judge removal politicized

    Families of the victims of last year’s massive explosion in Beirut's denounced on Friday a court decision to remove the prosecutor investigating the blast, calling it an “execution of justice” by a politicized judiciary. Thursday’s decision by the Court of Cassation will delay the investigation into the Aug. 4 blast, the families said, adding that the new judge will have to read “thousands of papers” in order to get up to speed on what outgoing Judge Fadi Sawwan has done over the past six months.

  • Ivanka Trump will not challenge Marco Rubio in Florida as Lara Trump eyes North Carolina

    Though Donald Trump’s daughter is not running, his daughter-in-law might

  • Valve won't help Apple defend against Epic's antitrust lawsuit

    Valve has rejected Apple's request for Steam data in defense against Epic Games' lawsuit over the App Store.