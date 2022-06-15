UN: Sahel violence could drive more refugees toward Europe

FILE- In this April 15, 2022 file photo, malnourished children wait for treatment in the pediatric department of Boulmiougou hospital in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The U.N. is warning that 18 million people in Africa’s Sahel region face severe hunger in the next three months. Two U.N. agencies are citing the impacts of war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, climate-induced shocks and rising costs – and warning that people may try to migrate out of the affected areas. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Filippo Grandi
    Italian diplomat

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the U.N. refugee agency says “Europe should be much more worried” that more people from Africa’s Sahel region could seek to move north to escape violence, climate crises like droughts and floods and the impact of growing food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, called for more efforts to build peace in the world as conflicts and crises like those in Ukraine, Venezuela, Myanmar, Syria and beyond have driven over 100 million people to leave their homes — both within their own countries and abroad.

UNHCR, the U.N.'s refugee agency, on Thursday issued its latest “Global Trends” report, which found over 89 million people had been displaced by conflict, climate change, violence and human rights abuses by 2021. The figure has since swelled after at least 12 million people fled their homes in Ukraine to other parts of the country or abroad following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.

This year, the world is also facing growing food insecurity — Ukraine is a key European breadbasket and the war has greatly hurt grain exports

The African Union, whose continent relies on imports of wheat and other food from Ukraine, has appealed for help to access grain that is blocked in Ukrainian silos and unable to leave Ukrainian ports amid a Russian naval blockade in the Black Sea.

UNHCR said 2021 marked the 15th straight year of annual increase in the number of people displaced within their own countries – to more than 53 million. Among the reasons: Rising violence in places like Myanmar, war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and extremist insurgencies in the Sahel, particularly in Burkina Faso and Mali.

Grandi said the Sahel has already faced years of droughts and floods; inequality in wealth, education and access to healthcare; and poor governance. Growing food insecurity and conflict have added to the pressures.

“People are still suffering — they do not have food, do not have water, do not have shelter and have to flee,” Grandi said. “I’m very worried about Sahel. And I don't think that we talk enough about this region that is, by the way, so close to Europe. And I think Europe should be much more worried.”

He noted that the world was facing events that forced refugees to flee even before the war in Ukraine.

“We are now all focused on Ukraine very much, but Ukraine comes after a line of other emergencies,” he said.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Food crisis will drive record displacement levels higher: UN refugee chief

    A food security crisis stoked by the Ukraine war is set to push more people to flee their homes in poorer countries, driving record levels of global displacement even higher, the head of the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said. Since then, millions more have fled Ukraine or been displaced within its borders, with price hikes linked to blocked grain exports set to stoke more displacement elsewhere. "If you have a food crisis on top of everything I have described – war, human rights, climate – it will just accelerate the trends I've described in this report," Filippo Grandi told journalists this week, describing the figures as "staggering".

  • Cut off from Tinder and Grindr, Pakistani singles turn to Facebook

    It’s a lot cheaper than traditional arranged marriage services.

  • India’s largest IPO has lost $17 billion since its debut a month ago

    The Indian government has realised that it disastrously timed the listing of the country’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. Among newly listed companies in Asia this year, LIC ranks second to lose market value, according to Bloomberg. Why are shares of LIC falling?

  • Ignore the fire and fury – the UK and EU are closer than it seems on the Northern Ireland Protocol

    It wouldn’t be a Brexit negotiation without a crash, bang, wallop moment to create space for an eventual deal.

  • Russian opposition leader Navalny moved to high-security penal colony

    LONDON (Reuters) -Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, has been abruptly moved from the prison where he was serving an 11-1/2 year sentence to a high-security penal colony farther from Moscow. Navalny earned admiration from the disparate opposition in 2021 for returning to Russia voluntarily in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him in Siberia with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Russia denies trying to kill him.

  • Fisherman Confessed to Killing Dom Phillips, Brazilian Police Say

    Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira admitted to killing the British journalist and his guide, Bruno Pereira, police said Wednesday during a press conference in the Amazonian city of Manaus.

  • Barcelona to feature UN refugee agency logo on jerseys

    Barcelona will promote the U.N. refugee agency's logo on the back of its jerseys for the next four seasons under a partnership announced on Tuesday. The agreement comes after the UNHCR recently said an unprecedented 100 million people had been forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts. Barcelona handed over sponsorship space on its jerseys to the UNHCR rather than selling to a commercial entity despite the club having debts of 1.3 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

  • Energy Crisis Hits European Factories Where It Hurts

    Europe’s energy-intensive industry is struggling to survive as soaring energy prices and inflation make them less competitive

  • Ukraine suffering painful losses, needs anti-missile weapons, Zelenskiy says

    In a late night address, he also said Ukraine needed modern anti-missile weapons now, adding there could be no justification for partner countries to delay delivery. Ukraine said its forces were still trying to evacuate civilians from Sievierodonetsk after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the city, the latest stage in a weeks-long battle in the Donbas region that Moscow seeks to capture.

  • Heat aggressively preparing for No. 27 pick in NBA draft . . . unless Pat Riley makes it vanish

    There are few sure things when it comes to working in the collegiate wing of the Miami Heat scouting department. Yet until Feb. 9, Adam Simon and his staff were assured of being on the clock during the first round of the June 23 NBA draft. Now, as often is the case with Heat first-round picks during the Pat Riley era, there are no guarantees of a prospect donning a Heat hat at Barclays Center. ...

  • Fact check: Biden once said he 'never believed' gun control, federal registration would reduce crime

    The quote comes from a 1985 Senate session in which then-Sen. Joe Biden expressed his support for the Firearms Owners' Protection Act.

  • Russia's first deputy PM says rouble is overvalued, sees inflation easing - Tass

    Belousov, speaking to the agency in an interview, said year-on-year Russian inflation by the end of the year would be somewhere around 15%. The currency remains near multi-year highs thanks to Russia's surging current account surplus and capital controls - recently softened - that Moscow introduced in a bid to stop a run on the rouble after the imposition of Western sanctions. "Our rouble is overstrengthened - 55-60 rubles per dollar is too strong a rate, especially against the background of deflation and high interest rates," Tass quoted Belousov as saying.

  • Video: Was Valentina Shevchenko lucky to leave UFC 275 with belt?

    Between a head clash and the scoring of the fight, was the champion lucky to retain her title in Singapore?

  • Top Russian security official questions whether Ukraine will 'exist on the map' in 2 years

    A top Russian security official questioned whether Ukraine will "exist on the map" in two years in a threatening message posted to his social media account.

  • Hidden message on Polk County headstone raises concerns

    Hidden message on Polk County headstone raises concerns

  • Putin’s Annual Cash-Grab Party Is Already a Big, Sad Mess

    (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual economic forum kicked off Wednesday with a significantly diminished guest list, as Russia grapples with sanctions for launching the war in Ukraine and loads of excuses from Putin’s advisers on why the forum is so subpar this year.While in previous years leaders from around the globe from both the public and private sectors flocked to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a kind of “Russian Davos,”

  • Rouble hits fresh highs against dollar, euro

    Against the dollar, the rouble added 0.4% to trade at 56.54, having dipped from multi-year peaks with a session low of 55.6 on the Moscow Exchange earlier on Tuesday. The Russian currency has been supported by capital controls that Russia imposed in late February after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, though the recent strength has triggered policymakers to rethink their economic response to Western sanctions. A strong rouble dents the incomes of exporters and Russia's budget but is beneficial for importers, making foreign goods and services cheaper.

  • Occupying forces strike residential quarter of Mykolaiv: there is damage and one person wounded

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE, 2022, 17:29 Russian troops have opened fire on residential quarters of Mykolaiv, as a result one four-story building was affected, and one person was wounded.

  • Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration: Russians hit Azot and Fiberglass buildings

    ANASTASIA KALATUR - TUESDAY, 14 JUNE 2022, 08:10 PHOTO: T.ME/LUHANSKAVTSA The Russians hit the buildings of Sievierodonetsk Azot [chemical plant] and Skloplastyk [fiberglass and plastic plant]. Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The assault on the city [Sievierodonetsk] has been going on for many days now.

  • No deportation protection. No work permit. On DACA's 10th anniversary, thousands left behind

    Ten years after Obama launched the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, immigrant youths are graduating high school this year with no immigration relief or protection from deportation.