UN says 16 staff members detained in Ethiopia's capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says at least 16 of its staff members have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday another six had been detained and then were released and that a number of staff members' dependents were also detained. Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said U.N. security colleagues have visited those detained and the U.N. has asked Ethiopia’s foreign ministry for their immediate release.

The U.N. said it was given no reason for the detentions, but ethnic Tigrayans have reported widespread detentions since Ethiopia’s government declared a state of emergency last week as the country’s yearlong war escalates.

It is not clear whether those detained are Ethiopian staff members.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to questions about the detentions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fort Bragg paratrooper’s death moves to cold case status

    A California congresswoman and the family of a decapitated Fort Bragg paratrooper are upset that the Army is considering his death a “cold case.”

  • Exclusive-KKR-backed OneStream Software hires Morgan Stanley to lead U.S. IPO - sources

    OneStream Software, which is backed by private equity firm KKR & Co, has hired advisers to help it prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York that could value the software maker at over $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Rochester, Michigan-based OneStream, which builds software tools and solutions designed for chief financial officers (CFOs) of companies, has tapped investment bank Morgan Stanley to lead preparations for a stock market launch that is expected to happen early next year, the sources said.

  • Britcoin: Bank of England says earliest launch for digital pound could be 2025

    The earliest date for launch of a UK CBDC would be in the second half of the decade.

  • Museum of Flight to honor Veterans

    Lt. Gen. Bob Otto, U.S. Air Force, joined FOX 13 Morning News as the Museum of Flight plans to honor Veterans on Thursday.

  • 'The Voice': Ryleigh Plank sings a 'phenomenal' Whitney Houston cover. Now America votes.

    Ryleigh Plank returns to “The Voice” tonight for the Live Playoffs, and the Fort Myers singer wants your votes.

  • Twitter expands subscription service to U.S., New Zealand

    Twitter Inc is rolling out its subscription product to the United States and New Zealand and will include several new features, the social networking site announced on Tuesday, as it pushes to diversify its revenue sources. Twitter Blue, which will cost $2.99 per month, will now include the ability to read some news articles without ads, upload longer videos and customize the navigation bar in the Twitter app. The San Francisco-based company, which earns most of its money by selling advertising, is eyeing more consistent sources of revenue by selling access to certain features to heavy Twitter users who flock to the site for news and current events.

  • Exclusive-U.S. to announce new Nicaragua sanctions 'very soon,' official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to announce new U.S. sanctions and other punitive actions "very soon" in response to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's re-election in a vote that Washington has denounced as a sham, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Tuesday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the measures would be the first in a series of steps that the U.S. government will continue to "ramp up over time." Washington expects a "strong resolution" against Ortega when the Organization of American States meets this week in Guatemala but is not likely to use the event to seek Nicaragua's suspension from the bloc, the official said.

  • LCPD: Avoid Almendra and Amador due to 'police-related incident'

    "Las Cruces Police officers are attempting to contact a subject located inside a vehicle," police said in a news release.

  • In 'Spencer,' Princess Diana is haunted by Anne Boleyn, whom Henry VIII beheaded for adultery and treason

    In the movie, a book about Boleyn's life and death is left on Diana's bed before she arrives at the Queen's Sandringham estate.

  • In a blue Jersey town, swift sales of "Let's Go Brandon" cookies |Mullane

    Steve Simon of JB Bakery in Burlington has sold novelty patries for years, but his "Let's Go Brandon" cookie is about to hit a sales milestone.

  • Mom uses leftover Halloween candy to tie-dye T-shirt

    This hack is perfect for anyone who ended up with a little too much Halloween candy this year.

  • Trump advisers illegally campaigned while in office, U.S. government report finds

    A U.S. government agency on Tuesday said 13 senior members of former President Donald Trump's administration violated a law that limits political campaigning by government employees, faulting them for creating a "taxpayer-funded campaign apparatus" within the White House. In a 65-page report https://osc.gov/News/Pages/21-02-Hatch-Act-Report-RNC.aspx, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) identified instances in which Trump advisers including Jared Kushner and Kellyanne Conway used their official authority to promote Trump's 2020 presidential election campaign.

  • UAE FM visit signals Arab world willing to engage with Syria

    The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates met with Syria’s once widely shunned president in Damascus on Tuesday, sending the strongest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with strongman Bashar Assad. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit is the first by a UAE foreign minister since Syria's conflict began a decade ago and comes as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria.

  • Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID vaccine booster for adults

    The clearance of the booster shot, which can be taken at least six months after the primary regimen, would help people get additional protection against the coronavirus at a time when the Delta variant has spurred a surge in cases and hospitalizations. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already authorized COVID-19 vaccine booster doses from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc for people aged 65 and older, those at risk of severe disease and those who are exposed to the virus through their work. Johnson & Johnson's booster shots have also been cleared in the United States for all individuals 18 years of age and older.

  • Jordan says King Abdullah met with Israeli Islamist lawmaker

    The Jordanian Royal Palace said in a statement that Abdullah and United Arab List lawmaker Mansour Abbas discussed “the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to advance the peace process.” Abbas’s office confirmed that he met with the Jordanian leader in Amman, but provided no additional details.

  • $5 million US rewards target brother of 'El Chapo,' Sinaloa cartel's Salgueiro brothers

    The Salgueiro Nevarez brothers are accused of running the Gente Nueva, a notorious faction of the Sinaloa cartel in Chihuahua state.

  • Adam Schiff Shuts Down Conservative ‘View’ Guest Host

    The View/ScreenshotThe parade of conservative guest hosts auditioning to replace Meghan McCain continued this week on The View. And this time, yet another former Trump administration official took her turn, trying and failing to score gotcha points against the show’s guest, in this case Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).Schiff, who was there to promote his new book Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, fielding primarily friendly questions from the show’s four left-lean

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds after Rep. Paul Gosar shared a violent anime edited to include her: 'This dude is just a collection of wet toothpicks'

    Ocasio-Cortez suggested Gosar was a white supremacist after he shared an anime video edit of "Attack on Titan" depicting her being attacked.

  • Journalist Reveals Key Capitol Riot Evidence Mike Pence Is Trying To Keep Hidden

    ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.

  • A judge blocked Trump's emergency request to stop January 6 investigators from getting his records

    Former President Donald Trump is trying to stop congressional investigators from getting White House records, even though he's no longer president.