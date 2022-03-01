UN says 440 civilians killed in SSudan clashes

At least 440 civilians died in brutal fighting between warring groups in southwestern South Sudan over just a few months last year, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"Grave human rights violations and abuses, including hundreds of killings, were committed against civilians during fighting in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State," according to a joint report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Human Rights Office.

The report comes on the heels of a warning by the United Nations last month that the world's youngest country risked a return to war, with outbreaks of interethnic violence and political infighting threatening to undo even the limited progress made in implementing a stuttering peace process.

It blamed members of the armed forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and rivals in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) of Vice President Riek Machar, and "their respective affiliated militias" for the violence.

Between June and September last year, at least 440 civilians were killed in fighting between rival groups in Tambura county, 18 injured and 74 abducted.

At least 64 civilians were also subjected to conflict-related sexual violence, among them a 13-year-old girl who was gang-raped to death, the report said, while at least 56 people were also reported missing during the June-September period.

In addition, some 80,000 were forced to flee their homes to escape the fighting, it said.

- Machetes, knives and clubs -

"Looting and destruction of property, child conscription, attacks on personnel and facilities, hate speech and incitement to violence were among the other human rights violations the investigation uncovered."

The report said a large number of victims and witnesses interviewed "depicted men armed with machine guns... and other weapons including machetes, knives and clubs".

It said those suspected of instigating and aiding the violence included high-ranking military officials and community and religious leaders.

"We call on all parties to the conflict to hold to account all individuals implicated in the killings, rape and abductions, among other grave human rights violations," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"The perpetrators of such brutal violence against the men, women and children of South Sudan cannot be left to benefit from impunity," she added.

Two years ago Kiir and Machar formed a unity government, cementing a peace deal signed in 2018 that brought an end to a conflict between their rival forces that cost almost 400,000 lives.

But since then, South Sudan has lurched from crisis to crisis, battling flooding, hunger, as well as violence and political bickering as the promises held out by the peace agreement fail to materialise.

