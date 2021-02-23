UN says Afghan civilian casualties down by 15% last year

  • FILE - in this Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, Afghan men bury a victim of a suicide attack that targeted an education center, in Kabul Afghanistan. The U.N. says the number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan fell by 15% last year, compared to 2019. A report released Tuesday, Feb.23, 2021, attributed the drop in civilian casualties in part to an apparent tactical change by insurgents to targeted killings, fewer suicide bombings, and a stark drop in casualties attributed to international military forces. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.N. says the number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan fell by 15% last year, compared to 2019. A report released Tuesday, Feb.23, 2021, attributed the drop in civilian casualties in part to an apparent tactical change by insurgents to targeted killings, fewer suicide bombings, and a stark drop in casualties attributed to international military forces. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
  • FILE - In this March 26, 2020 file photo, Afghan Sikh men mourn their loved ones during a funeral procession for those killed when a lone Islamic State gunman, rampaged through a Sikh house of worship, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.N. says the number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan fell by 15% last year, compared to 2019. A report released Tuesday, Feb.23, 2021, attributed the drop in civilian casualties in part to an apparent tactical change by insurgents to targeted killings, fewer suicide bombings, and a stark drop in casualties attributed to international military forces. (AP Photo/Tamana Sarwary, File)
1 / 3

Afghanistan UN Report

FILE - in this Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, Afghan men bury a victim of a suicide attack that targeted an education center, in Kabul Afghanistan. The U.N. says the number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan fell by 15% last year, compared to 2019. A report released Tuesday, Feb.23, 2021, attributed the drop in civilian casualties in part to an apparent tactical change by insurgents to targeted killings, fewer suicide bombings, and a stark drop in casualties attributed to international military forces. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
RAHIM FAIEZ

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The number of civilians killed and wounded in violence across war-weary Afghanistan fell by 15% last year compared to 2019, according to a United Nations report released Tuesday.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the U.N. Human Rights Office attributed the drop in civilian casualties in part to an apparent tactical change by insurgents to targeted killings, fewer suicide bombings and a stark drop in casualties attributed to international military forces.

Still, Afghanistan remains among the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian. A distressing feature of the conflict remains the disproportionate impact on Afghan women and children, who make up 43% of all casualties.

The attacks targeting civilians include assaults on members of the judiciary, media and activists. Also targeted have been religious minorities, especially the Shiite Muslim population, most of whom also belong to the Hazara ethnic group, and the Sikh population.

The overall number of civilian casualties in 2020 of 8,820 — including 3,035 killed and 5,785 others wounded — fell below 10,000 for the first time since 2013. Last year's total was 15% down compared to 2019, the U.N. said.

Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled. It’s been over a month since the sides last met to discuss how to proceed.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing the U.S.-Taliban peace deal that was signed Feb. 29 last year. As part of it, Washington committed to a May 1 withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan peace negotiations between representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar began on Sept. 12 but have failed to alleviate the scale of civilian harm — a key indicator of violence levels. Instead, there was an escalation of violence in the fourth quarter of the year.

For the first time since it began systematic documentation in 2009, UNAMA tallied an increase civilian casualties recorded in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter. In addition, this period marked a 45% increase in civilian casualties compared to the same three months in 2019, especially from the use of improvised explosive devices and targeted killings.

In October, civilian casualties were the highest of any month in 2020, and in November UNAMA documented the highest number of civilian casualties of any November since it started systematic documentation in 2009. Alongside the overall increase in violence as the year ended, the population was confronted with a spate of targeted killings, referred to by many as “assassinations,” of civilians, including media, civil society activists, members of the judiciary and the civilian government administration, as well as civilian family members of combatants.

“2020 could have been the year of peace in Afghanistan. Instead, thousands of Afghan civilians perished due to the conflict,” said Deborah Lyons, the U.N.'s special representative of the secretary-general for Afghanistan. “This important report has the overriding objective of providing the parties responsible with the facts, and recommendations, so they take immediate and concrete steps to protect civilians. I urge them not to squander a single day in taking the urgent steps to avoid more suffering.”

The report blamed 62% of casualties on anti-government forces in 2020 with the Taliban responsible for most of them — 46% — and the Islamic State group responsible for 8%.

Pro-government forces caused a quarter of all civilian casualties, totaling 2,231, the report said. That includes 841 killed and 1,390 wounded, a decrease of 24% from 2019, with the Afghan national security forces causing most of these — 22% of the total.

While there was an increase in the number of civilian casualties that were unclaimed by any party and for which UNAMA could not attribute responsibility, the report found the Taliban caused 19% fewer civilian casualties than in 2019 and IS caused 45% fewer than the pervious year.

Ground engagements were the leading cause of civilian casualties in 2020. They were responsible for 36% of civilian casualties, a slight increase compared with 2019. Next were suicide and non-suicide attacks using improvised explosive devices, which caused 34.5% of the casualties last year, a 30% decrease. Anti-government forces targeted killings caused 14% of casualties in 2020, up by 45%, and pro-government airstrikes caused 8% of casualties, down 34%.

“Ultimately, the best way to protect civilians is to establish a humanitarian ceasefire,” said Lyons, who is also head of UNAMA. “Parties refusing to consider a ceasefire must recognize the devastating consequences of such a posture on the lives of Afghan civilians.”

Recommended Stories

  • Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

    Congress is set to hear from former U.S. Capitol security officials for the first time about the massive law enforcement failures on Jan. 6, the day a violent mob laid siege to the building and interrupted the presidential electoral count. Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. How much did law enforcement agencies know about plans for violence that day, many of which were public?

  • Interior nominee Haaland vows 'balance' on energy, climate

    Oil and natural gas will continue to play a major role in America for years to come, even as the Biden administration seeks to conserve public lands and address climate change, President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Interior Department pledges. Deb Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman named to lead the Interior Department, said she is committed to “strike the right balance” as the agency manages energy development and seeks to restore and protect the nation's sprawling federal lands.

  • Israel offers compensation to families of missing children

    The Israeli government on Monday approved a plan to offer $50 million in compensation to the families of hundreds of Yemenite children who disappeared in the early years of the country’s establishment. Stories about the missing children have circulated in Israel for years. Hundreds of newborn babies and young children of Jewish immigrants from Arab and Balkan countries, most of them from Yemen, mysteriously disappeared shortly after arriving in the country.

  • Trump and his allies filed more than 40 lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results. All of them failed.

    Since Donald Trump lost in November 2020, Republicans have filed dozens of lawsuits challenging the presidential election results. They've won zero.

  • Spanish police find migrants buried under waste

    Spanish police rescued 4 migrants in the Spanish African enclave of Melilla that were hiding in an open-top container loaded with glass bottles on board a vessel heading to the peninsula.One officer called for help as he shockingly found one more migrant in very poor conditions inside an airtight bag loaded with toxic ashes coming from an incinerator.A total of 41 migrants were rescued in the operation.

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally pulls the plug on election-related cases

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought a formal end to eight lingering disputes pursued by former President Donald Trump and his allies related to the Nov. 3 presidential election including a Republican challenge to the extension of Pennsylvania's deadline to receive mail-in ballots. The justices turned away appeals by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and Republican members of the state legislature of a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court ordering officials to count mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later. Three of the nine-member court's six conservative justices - Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch - dissented from the decision not to hear the Pennsylvania case.

  • Aerials of Israeli shores after offshore oil spill

    Dozens of Israeli soldiers gathered on a beach near Haifa to remove the clumps of sticky black refuse from the pale beaches as the military said it was deploying thousands of soldiers to help thousands volunteers who have been cleaning the beaches in the past few days.The authorities warned everyone else to keep their distance until further notice.Israel said it was trying to find the ship responsible for the oil spill that drenched much of its Mediterranean shoreline with tar, an environmental blow that will take months or years to clean up, officials said.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan shared a major Easter egg from the 1st episode that hints at the big reveal in the season finale

    Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, said the clue occurred in the "very first scene" of the hit Netflix series.

  • Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney general

    Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee, vowed Monday to prioritize combating extremist violence with an initial focus on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as he sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent on his watch. A federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, Garland is now among Biden's most widely supported nominees, putting him on track for a quick confirmation potentially within days.

  • 'The Bachelor' has a race problem. A diverse cast isn't going to fix that.

    "The Bachelor" would rather support Rachael Kirkconnell than support their contestants of color and reckon with the show's historic race issues.

  • Over 43 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines used globally: state media

    More than 43 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have been used, including over 34 million administered in the country and the rest overseas, official media said on Sunday. China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), a Sinopharm unit, has two COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Between Biden call and ballot, Netanyahu seeks Iran consensus with rivals

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened cabinet rivals on Monday for their first discussion of Israeli strategy against the Iranian nuclear programme since U.S. President Joe Biden took office pledging to pursue diplomacy with Tehran. Netanyahu's meeting with Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi followed his first phone call with the U.S. leader last week, and came a month before Israel holds another election triggered by coalition infighting. Israeli officials said the conservative Netanyahu, bracing for discord with Biden's Democratic administration on Iran, wanted to present a united front with the centrist Gantz and Ashkenazi.

  • Voting machine company sues My Pillow and its pro-Trump chief over election claims

    Dominion Voting Systems Inc on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against businessman Mike Lindell, chief executive of My Pillow Inc, for spreading false conspiracy theories that Dominion's machines rigged November's presidential election. The Denver-based company filed the case in federal court in Washington, seeking $1.3 billion in damages. Chaska, Minnesota-based My Pillow is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

  • Russian hockey star targeted for support of Kremlin critic Navalny, NHL team says

    The National Hockey League's New York Rangers said on Monday that star forward Artemi Panarin was being targeted for his support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny by what it called a fabricated report alleging he assaulted a woman a decade ago. Panarin, 29, is one of the few elite Russian athletes openly critical of President Vladimir Putin. "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events," the NHL team said in a statement.

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • Watch 8-month old tiger sing in Russian zoo

    According to the commentary by the zoo, the growing tiger has been making such sounds ever since he was a little cub.Sherhan uses his vocal talent to draw his mother's attention.Sherhan is one of four tigers born in the zoo in June 2020.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • Here are our Oscar predictions for director and screenplay. Get ready for historic firsts

    In the Oscar director category, there could be a record number of women and nominees of Asian descent.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company