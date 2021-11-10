UN says Ethiopia detains some 70 drivers who deliver aid

CARA ANNA
·2 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says Ethiopian authorities have arrested and detained some 70 truck drivers contracted to the U.N. and other aid groups in the past week since the government declared a state of emergency amid the country’s escalating war.

Wednesday’s statement said the U.N. is seeking the reasons for the arrests since Nov. 3 in the city of Semera, the gateway for aid convoys struggling to reach the Tigray region under what the U.N. has described as a “de facto humanitarian blockade.” Government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not respond to questions.

The statement came a day after the U.N. said at least 16 local employees had been detained in recent days in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. All are ethnic Tigrayans, who witnesses say have been swept up by the thousands since the state of emergency was declared in response to reports that Tigray forces who have been fighting Ethiopian forces were approaching the capital.

Government spokesman Legesse told The Associated Press the 16 U.N. staffers were detained because of “participation in terror" unrelated to their work, without details. The government says it is detaining people suspected of supporting the Tigray forces.

The new U.N. statement said the drivers detained are of “different ethnicities.” It was not clear whether such a large detention of drivers has occurred earlier in the war.

The arrests are a further challenge to efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people in the Tigray region, which has not received badly needed aid supplies including food, medicines and fuel since the Ethiopian military began hitting the Tigray capital with airstrikes on Oct. 18.

“It is estimated that 80% of essential medication is no longer available” in the region, the U.N. humanitarian agency said last week. Ethiopia’s government is wary that aid intended for civilians may be diverted to support the Tigray forces, and it has accused humanitarian groups of arming the fighters and of falsely inflating the scale of the crisis, without giving evidence.

The war in Africa's second-most populous country has killed thousands of people and displaced millions. Urgent diplomatic efforts for an immediate cease-fire and talks have reported a small window of opportunity, but Tigray forces spokesman Getachew Reda in a tweet on Wednesday asserted that “most ‘peace initiatives’ are mainly about saving (Ethiopia's prime minister) ... Efforts that fail to address our conditions and the tendency to conflate humanitarian issues with political ones are doomed to fail!"

The Tigray forces dominated the national government for 27 years before a political falling-out with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a first, COP26 draft agreement calls out "fossil fuels" while strengthening Paris Agreement

    GLASGOW, Scotland -- A draft COP26 agreement released early Wednesday morning would, for the first time in a formal U.N. climate agency text, call for a coal phase out and end to fossil fuel subsidies. It would also reaffirm the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting human-caused global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.Why it matters: The agreement that emerges from Glasgow will help determine what future people will experience for the next several decades. Studies show every increment of

  • Loss of glaciers will hurt tourism, power supplies and more

    From the southern border of Germany to the highest peaks in Africa, glaciers around the world have served as moneymaking tourist attractions, natural climate records for scientists and beacons of beliefs for indigenous groups. With many glaciers rapidly melting because of climate change, the disappearance of the ice sheets is sure to deal a blow to countries and communities that have relied on them for generations — to make electricity, to draw visitors and to uphold ancient spiritual traditions. The retreat can be seen in Africa, on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the jagged peaks of the Rwenzori Mountains jut into the sky above a green jungle.

  • Mexican president floats global anti-poverty plan in U.N. speech

    In a speech to the United Nations, Lopez Obrador stressed that the plan could give the world's poor masses "a dignified life" thanks to voluntary contributions from the richest individuals, corporations and countries. Lopez Obrador proposed that the program be funded by an annual 4% contribution from the fortunes of the 1,000 richest people and corporations, plus a donation from G20 countries equivalent to 0.2% of their economies. Mexico holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member U.N. Security Council and Lopez Obrador spoke at the session at the body's New York headquarters.

  • Woman who was worried about ex-husband fined for slapping hospital worker

    Frustrated with being unable to meet her ex-husband who was hospitalised, a woman slapped a hospital worker.

  • In Lagos' construction industry, 'money counts more than life'

    On the site of a luxury shopping centre under construction in Nigeria's economic capital Lagos, a young builder steps gingerly along the top of bamboo scaffolding.

  • Seoul rejects refugee claims by Chinese N. Korean defectors

    South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said Wednesday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from North Korea are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea.

  • Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain

    Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families. Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name.

  • Farmers in Sri Lanka protest fertilizer ban

    Thousands of farmers have been taking to the streets of Sri Lanka for weeks to protest a ban on imports of chemical fertilizer.The Sri Lankan government wants to move towards 100% organic agriculture as they say it's more sustainable and better for the environment.But many farmers argue the policy will hurt the industry, and severely harm the country's food security.Some farmers have carried coffins marked with a sign reading 'the death of farming' and burnt effigies of the agriculture minister.Others say they have not had time to prepare."Today we should be in the fields preparing our land. Instead we are being forced to take to the streets because of a fertiliser issue. First we were told to make our own carbonic fertiliser but we don't have the resources for that."Nearly two thirds of Sri Lanka's population are dependent on agriculture and the sector accounts for 7% of GDP.Early monsoon season usually marks the start of planting for rice farmers across the country.But this year, many are planting less than usual as they wait for government assistance on how to shift to organic farming.That reduced planting could bring down Sri Lanka's annual paddy yield by about 40%, according to a prominent agricultural economist and a farmers' association.The Agriculture Ministry has acknowledged the shift to organic farming has been shaky but insists that the policy has the support of various sectors of society.

  • U.S. auto safety regulator awards over $24 million to Hyundai Motor whistleblower

    The U.S. auto safety regulator announced on Tuesday its first-ever reward to a whistleblower, handing out more than $24 million to a former Hyundai Motor Co employee who provided key information about safety lapses at the South Korean carmaker. The award to ex-Hyundai Motor engineer Kim Gwang-ho is the biggest ever in a whistleblower case in the auto sector globally, according to law firm Constantine Cannon, which represented Kim. It comes as the U.S. regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the U.S. Department of Transportation prepare to propose regulations related to an automotive whistleblower program Congress created in 2015.

  • Athens police looking for a cooler's owner. Social media pokes fun at its mysterious contents

    Athens-Clarke police posted a message on Facebook Monday about a cooler found in the possession of man suspected of a crime.

  • Trump releases statement trashing McConnell for not passing infrastructure while he was president. But it was Trump who walked away from a $2 trillion deal in 2019.

    In May 2019, Trump walked out of infrastructure talks with Democratic leaders within three minutes, citing House investigations.

  • Afghanistan's ghost soldiers undermined fight against Taliban - ex-official

    Thousands of troops who were supposed to fight the Taliban did not exist, a former minister says.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds after Rep. Paul Gosar shared a violent anime edited to include her: 'This dude is just a collection of wet toothpicks'

    Ocasio-Cortez suggested Gosar was a white supremacist after he shared an anime video edit of "Attack on Titan" depicting her being attacked.

  • Journalist Reveals Key Capitol Riot Evidence Mike Pence Is Trying To Keep Hidden

    ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.

  • Loudoun School Board meeting erupts into shouting as parent group files petition to oust board chair

    The Loudoun County School Board meeting erupted into shouting on Tuesday night after parents confronted members of the school board after the parent group Fight for Schools filed more than 2,000 signatures to remove the board chair.

  • Philippine business groups flag security risks in energy deals with president's ally

    Business groups in the Philippines spoke out on Wednesday over the sale of a combined 90% stake in the country's only gas-to-power project to a firm run by an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, warning it could pose an energy security risk. The groups, which included the prominent Makati Business Club, urged the Senate and other agencies to "continue to investigate, speak, and act" over transactions that gave conglomerate Udenna Corp control of the Malampaya natural gas assets, despite the firm having no track record in the sector. Udenna is run by Dennis Uy, a hometown associate of Duterte and the biggest donor to his 2016 election campaign.

  • QAnon believers who flocked to Dallas to see JFK Jr. reappear are refusing to leave, saying they want to set up a permanent HQ there

    Hundreds of QAnon followers gathered in Dallas last Tuesday, and dozens were pictured in the city days later forming a giant "Q."

  • Ann Coulter calls Trump 'abjectly stupid' and accuses him of 'betraying' his voters

    Conservative commentator Coulter slammed Trump for failing to finish his touted border wall during a podcast appearance last week.

  • Former Trump aides said his administration acted like the Gestapo, purging anyone seen as disloyal: book

    Trump transformed the Presidential Personnel Office into an "internal police force" that looked for "traitors within," a forthcoming book says.

  • Ann Coulter Calls Trump 'Abjectly Stupid' For Betraying His Base

    “I didn’t think he was a genius, but I didn’t think he was that stupid,” the conservative pundit griped in a podcast with Andrew Sullivan.