UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations informed Ethiopia on Friday that it has no legal right to expel seven U.N. officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country’s affairs.

Ethiopia announced the expulsions on Thursday, giving the seven officials 72 hours to leave, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region where children are reportedly starving to death.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a diplomatic note sent to Ethiopia’s U.N. Mission and conveyed to Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed during a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday stated the U.N.’s “longstanding legal position” that the doctrine of declaring someone “persona non grata” -- or unwelcome -- does not apply to U.N. personnel.

“The application of this doctrine to United Nations officials is contrary to obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and the privileges and immunities to be afforded to the United Nations and its officials,” he said.

The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, Haq said. “We are not a state.”

When issues are raised regarding U.N. personnel, Haq said, “the requirement is that such concerns are appropriately conveyed to the organization.”

“It’s then for the secretary-general to make the necessary determinations and take the necessary steps to address the matter,” the spokesman said.

Haq didn’t answer directly when asked whether this means the U.N. officials will remain in Ethiopia, and not leave within 72 hours. He reiterated that declaring someone persona non grata applies between countries, and the United Nations is a global organization with 193 member nations.

Abiy’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the U.N.‘s diplomatic note and the prime minister's phone call to the secretary-general.

Secretary-General Guterres said Thursday he was “shocked” by the Ethiopian announcement and expressed “full confidence” in U.N. staff, saying they are guided by impartiality and neutrality. In a statement, he said the U.N. was engaging with Ethiopia’s government “in the expectation that the concerned U.N. staff will be allowed to continue their important work.”

Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian workers of supporting the Tigray forces who have been fighting its soldiers and allied forces since November. Aid workers have denied it. Thousands of people have died in the conflict marked by gang rapes, mass expulsions and the destruction of health centers, with witnesses often blaming Ethiopian soldiers and those of neighboring Eritrea.

The U.N.’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, this week told The Associated Press that the crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience” as children and others starve to death in Tigray under what the U.N. calls a de facto government blockade. Just 10% of needed humanitarian supplies have been reaching Tigray in recent weeks, he said.

The remarks were one of the sharpest criticisms so far of the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade, with some 400,000 people facing famine conditions. Memories of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, which killed around 1 million people and produced images that shocked the world, are vivid in his mind, Griffiths said, “and we fervently hope (this) is not happening at present.”

The AP, citing witness accounts and internal documents, last week reported the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia’s government imposed the blockade in June in an attempt to keep support from reaching Tigray forces.

In a new statement Friday, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said “we have sadly observed that some U.N. staff have failed to fulfill their mission independently and impartially.”

It listed the “grave violations” as alleged diversion of humanitarian assistance to the Tigray forces, violating security agreements, transferring communications equipment to be used by Tigray forces, “dissemination of misinformation and politicization of humanitarian assistance” and “reticence” in pressing for the return of trucks used in aid deliveries.

Ethiopia’s government alleges the trucks are commandeered by Tigray forces; humanitarian workers have said instead that truck drivers fear further intimidation upon leaving Tigray and that there is little fuel.

“We are confident that the provision of humanitarian assistance will not be affected” by the expulsions, the statement said, adding that Ethiopia will continue to cooperate with the U.N. and its agencies “provided that their activities do not undermine the sovereignty of Ethiopia and pose a threat to its national security interests.”

Haq said the secretary-general also sent a letter to the Security Council informing the U.N.’s most powerful body of the situation in Ethiopia and the developments regarding U.N. staff.

The council had already scheduled closed-door consultations late Friday morning on the expulsion order.

——-

Associated Press writer Cara Anna contributed to this report from Nairobi.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House plans 30-country meeting on cyber crime and ransomware -official

    Top U.S. national security advisers will gather officials from 30 countries this month with plans to combat the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime, President Joe Biden said on Friday. An online session hosted by the White House National Security Council will also be aimed at "improving law enforcement collaboration" on issues like "the illicit use of cryptocurrency," Biden said in a statement. Colonial Pipeline paid a hacker gang believed to be based in Eastern Europe nearly $5 million https://www.reuters.com/business/colonial-pipeline-ceo-tells-senate-cyber-defenses-were-compromised-ahead-hack-2021-06-08/#:~:text=NEW%20YORK%2C%20June%208%20(Reuters,by%20stealing%20a%20single%20password to regain access, some of which was later clawed back by U.S. law enforcement.

  • Gambia delays report on ex-dictator Jammeh

    The long-awaited findings of a probe into crimes committed under Gambia's former dictator Yahya Jammeh, which were to be released on Thursday, have been delayed, investigators said.

  • Ethiopia expels seven U.N. officials, accusing them of 'meddling'

    Ethiopia is expelling seven senior U.N. officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, two days after the world body's aid chief warned a government blockade of aid had likely forced hundreds of thousands of people in the northern region of Tigray into famine. There has been increasing international criticism of conditions in Tigray and all parties fighting in northern Ethiopia face the possibility of sanctions from the U.S. government. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that the United States condemns the expulsions and will not hesitate to use sanctions against those who obstruct humanitarian efforts.

  • Republicans Cut Ties With Trump Adviser After Sexual Misconduct Claim -- Yet Stick By Trump

    A GOP donor said Corey Lewandowski harassed her at a recent charity event in Las Vegas.

  • Tarrant County reports 6 domestic murders so far this year after record number in 2020

    With more people at home in the past year, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson says she’s committed to aggressively prosecuting domestic violence cases.

  • California enacts law to strip badges from bad officers

    California has joined the vast majority of states in setting up a way to strip the badges of police officers who act criminally or with bias, a change that was among several criminal justice reforms signed into law Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. California's reforms also will limit the use of rubber bullets during protests, bar a type of restraint hold that has led to deaths and detail when an officer has a duty to intervene to prevent or report excessive force. “We are in a crisis of trust when it comes to law enforcement right now, across the state, across the nation,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta, Newsom's fellow Democrat who supported the bills.

  • WHO's Tedros under donor pressure to act quickly on Congo sex scandal - diplomats

    The head of the World Health Organization is coming under U.S.-led pressure to act quickly on a damning report on a sexual assault scandal that has engulfed it and other aid agencies in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Western diplomats say. More than 80 aid workers, a quarter of whom were employed by the WHO, were involved in sexual abuse and exploitation during an Ebola epidemic in eastern Congo, an independent commission said on Tuesday. The probe, launched by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was prompted by an investigation last year by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian in which more than 50 women accused aid workers from the WHO and other agencies of demanding sex in exchange for jobs between 2018-2020.

  • In a first, COVAX to send COVID shots only to least covered nations

    A global scheme designed to ensure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines will this month for the first time distribute shots only to countries with the lowest levels of coverage, the World Health Organization said. Co-led by the WHO, COVAX has since January largely allocated doses proportionally among its 140-plus beneficiary states according to population size. This made some richer nations that had already secured vaccines through separate deals with pharmaceutical firms eligible for COVAX doses alongside countries with no supplies at all.

  • Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge

    The giant Powerball jackpot got even bigger Friday as officials raised the estimated payout to $635 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing. The grand prize was increased from an earlier estimate of $620 million, reflecting a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff.

  • Pope praises youth climate change activists for 'challenging the adult world'

    Pope Francis thanked a youth climate activist conference on Wednesday for the participants’ “dreams and projects of goodness” and encouraged them to keep up their advocacy of action to combat climate change.

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • Taiwan, on chip information request, says respects US laws

    Taiwan respects U.S. commercial law and rules but will help Taiwanese companies if they receive any "unreasonable requests", the government said on Thursday after the United States pressed firms to provide information on the semiconductor crisis. The White House asked automakers, chip companies and others last week to provide information on the chip shortage that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, and to take the lead in helping to solve it. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Oregon man charged in killing of Barry Washington Jr. for supposedly talking to his girlfriend

    An Oregon man was arrested Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on six charges in the shooting death of […] The post Oregon man charged in killing of Barry Washington Jr. for supposedly talking to his girlfriend appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Turkish company halts power supplies to crisis-hit Lebanon

    A Turkish company supplying electricity to Lebanon from two power barges off the coast of Beirut said Friday it has halted supplies after its contract with the Lebanese state electricity company expired. The move by the Turkish company, Karpowership, which has provided electricity for the past eight years, was expected. It had said earlier that Lebanon's state power company owes Karpowership overdue payments in excess of $100 million.

  • Hochul could face rising Democrats in New York governor race

    After being vaulted into office two months ago, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is preparing to run for the job in her own right next year. At least half a dozen Democrats could set up the 2022 race with a historically diverse field of top contenders, including Attorney General Letitia James, the state's first Black attorney general. James, who oversaw the sexual harassment investigation that prompted Cuomo’s resignation, has not said whether she’ll run, but she sounded like a candidate Wednesday as she addressed an influential civic group in New York City.

  • Navjot Singh Sidhu: India's controversial cricketer-turned-politician

    After straddling many careers, Navjot Singh Sidhu is now the enfant terrible of Indian politics.

  • Southern Baptists press for sex abuse review to advance

    A top Southern Baptist Convention committee is facing mounting pressure from within the denomination to move forward without further delay an investigation into how it handled sexual abuse allegations. Many seminary presidents, state convention leaders and pastors in the nation's largest Protestant denomination are frustrated with the Executive Committee’s inaction. The critics, growing in number, have called for the committee to accept the terms of the investigation set by thousands of Southern Baptist delegates in June.

  • Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse

    When the coronavirus infects cells, it not only impairs their activity but can also change their function, new findings suggest. For example, when insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas become infected with the virus, they not only produce much less insulin than usual, but also start to produce glucose and digestive enzymes, which is not their job, researchers found. "We call this a change of cell fate," said study leader Dr. Shuibing Chen, who described the work in a presentation on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held virtually this year.

  • President Biden’s approval rating falls: poll

    President Joe Biden's popularity has slumped after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.