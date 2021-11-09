UN says at least 9 staffers detained in Ethiopia

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

At least nine United Nations staff members and their dependents have been detained in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, a UN spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The yearlong fight between government and opposition forces has intensified in recent weeks. Last week, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency as rival forces from the northern region of Tigray moved toward the capital.

Details: Officials from the UN Department for Safety and Security, as well as UN security officers, have visited the detained staff, the spokesperson said.

  • The UN has also submitted formal requests to Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for their immediate release.

Of note: In September, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would expel seven UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs after one U.N. official warned that people in the war-torn Tigray were likely experiencing government-caused famine.

