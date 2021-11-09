UN says at least 9 staffers detained in Ethiopia

At least nine United Nations staff members and their dependents have been detained in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, a UN spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The yearlong fight between government and opposition forces has intensified in recent weeks. Last week, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency as rival forces from the northern region of Tigray moved toward the capital.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Details: Officials from the UN Department for Safety and Security, as well as UN security officers, have visited the detained staff, the spokesperson said.

The UN has also submitted formal requests to Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for their immediate release.

Of note: In September, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would expel seven UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs after one U.N. official warned that people in the war-torn Tigray were likely experiencing government-caused famine.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.