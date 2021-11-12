UN says many lives lost daily in Africa's Sahel Crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. peacekeeping chief warned Friday that the crisis in Africa’s Sahel region remains volatile, with insecurity and instability seriously undermining prospects for development and many lives lost every day as a result of terrorist attacks.

“Millions of people are displaced," Jean-Pierre Lacroix said. “Children can no longer go to school, and primary health care remains inaccessible for many” while the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging.

He was speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting on the G5 Sahel force set up by five African nations -- Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mauritania -- in 2017 to fight the growing terrorist threat in the vast Sahel region.

Lacroix said the joint force continues to increase its operational pace but faces “enormous challenges,” including the return of foreign fighters from the conflict in nearby Libya, domestic challenges, political uncertainty and major shortfalls in equipment and the capacity to carry out operations effectively.

“The joint force is now at a crossroads and there is a risk that it will lose the gains that have been made,” he warned.

In July, U.N. experts said Africa became the region hardest hit by terrorism in the first half of 2021 as the Islamic State and al-Qaida extremist groups and their affiliates spread their influence, boasting gains in supporters and territory and inflicting the greatest casualties, including in the Sahel.

Lacroix reiterated U.N. support for the establishment of a logistical and operational support office for the G5 Sahel force financed by assessed contributions from the U.N.’s 193 member nations. The force now receives support from bilateral donors, including the United States.

U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills echoed the alarm of the U.N. and other council members at “rising violent extremism, intercommunal violence, the growing humanitarian needs, and certain cases of democratic backsliding in the Sahel.”

He said last week’s “tragic attack in Niger that killed 69 civilians only deepens that alarm.” Suspected Islamic extremists ambushed a self-defense brigade in western Niger, killing 69 people in the latest attack in the volatile border region near Mali.

Mills reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment “to continuing our strong bilateral partnership with member states of the G5 Sahel by providing equipment, training, and advisory support for critical capability gaps,” pointing to the more than $588 million the U.S. has authorized to provide security assistance and efforts to counter violent extremism since 2017.

But he reiterated U.S. opposition to U.N. funding, saying: “Let me be clear: The United States continues to believe that the UN – regardless of the mechanism – is not an appropriate vehicle to provide logistical support to the G5 Sahel joint force.” He said that “it is not a multilateral force on foreign soil mandated as a peace operation” and the Security Council must remain forced on achieving political solutions.

“Our collective efforts in the Sahel must go beyond a military response ... and address problems with governance,” Mills said.

Lacroix also said that “security efforts alone are not sufficient to address the crisis in the Sahel.” He called for a “holistic approach” that addresses governance problems and the root causes of poverty and exclusion so that young people in the region can see a future with opportunities.

Lacroix reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for the establishment of a political forum with representatives from the G5 countries, international and regional organizations, the U.N., European Union and Security Council members.

“This forum would both promote regional ownership and foster enhanced international support while ensuring that the operations of the (G5) force are aligned with important political processes,” including the implementation of a 2015 peace agreement in Mali, he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UFC Fight Night 197 video: Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez on weight for main event

    Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez have made weight for the UFC Fight Night 197 main event.

  • Leaked EU documents reveal fears of Russia's return to 'power politics'

    Russia is returning to “power politics” and European Union relations have “strongly deteriorated” as a result, according to a leaked document to be discussed by EU ministers on Monday.

  • UFC Fight Fight 197 video: Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez lock eyes at final faceoff

    Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez had their first and only faceoff ahead of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 197 main event.

  • Utah girl's suicide spurs new investigation into bullying

    A Utah school district said Friday it will open an independent investigation into alleged bullying of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide after her family says she was harassed by fellow students for being Black and autistic. The family of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor accuses the district of not doing enough to protect their daughter after they reported the bullying to the school. The outside probe marks an escalation of action after the Davis School District said earlier this week it was doing its own investigation and that it had responded appropriately and “worked extensively with the family” over their complaints.

  • Houthi Rebels Storm U.S. Embassy in Yemen, Take Hostages

    Houthi rebels have stormed the American embassy in Yemen and taken hostages.

  • Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Stunned to Learn Biden Actually Runs the White House

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n

  • Former 'Apprentice' contestant Zervos abruptly ends lawsuit against Donald Trump

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, on Friday ended her nearly five-year-old defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, without receiving an apology or compensation. The abrupt decision to discontinue the case spares Trump from being questioned under oath about accusations he subjected Zervos to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 after she had sought career advice. Zervos had sued Trump in January 2017 in a New York state court in Manhattan, saying he harmed her reputation by calling such allegations by women "lies" and retweeting a post calling her claims a "hoax."

  • Image of Ethiopian troops altered to look like Oromo rebels advancing on capital

    A post on Facebook shared more than a hundred times claims to show Oromo Liberation Army forces in the back of a military truck heading for Ethiopia’s capital city Addis Ababa as a year-long conflict in the country rages on. However, the claim is false; the image in the post was digitally altered and actually shows government soldiers heading to Abi Adi, in northern Ethiopia, in May 2021.The Facebook post was published on November 2, 2021, and includes an image of armed soldiers in the back of a

  • Chris Christie Dishes on What Turned Him Off Working for Trump

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Chris Christie withdrew from consideration to be Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff in 2018, multiple outlets reported it was for family considerations and that the ex-governor was not officially offered the gig.But that may not be the full story. In his new book, Republican Rescue, due out next week from Threshold Editions and obtained by The Daily Beast, Christie claims that he was, indeed, offered the powerful position—

  • Judge rejects latest attempt by Trump to block release of Jan. 6 records

    The judge said former President Donald Trump still has time to file an appeal before the records are released Friday.

  • Tigrayan forces say they will 'hunt down' foreign mercenaries

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces threatened on Friday to "hunt down" foreigners they said were supporting the Ethiopian government as mercenaries and technical experts in a year-long war. Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda said the foreigners could be from Turkey, China, Israel or the United Arab Emirates. Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

    Gosar faces potential censure by the House after posting a video that he says was "truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy."

  • New Oklahoma National Guard leader changes COVID-19 vaccine policy

    New Adjutant General Thomas Mancino updated the Oklahoma National Guard's COVID-19 vaccine policy in his first full day on the job.

  • The Biden White House mocked Trump's claim to have an 'envoy ambassador' making foreign visits for him

    A White House official said Trump had an "active imagination" after the former president said sent an "envoy ambassador" to the Kosovo-Serbia border.

  • 'Democracy has to be the answer': Aberdeen man announces intention to run for U.S. Senate

    A former university professor and retired military man has announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

  • Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

    Thirty-five years ago, Burkina Faso's radical leader Thomas Sankara sent 600 youngsters, most of them orphans, to train in Cuba -- a scheme, he declared, that would steer the country to a new dawn.

  • Honduran president arrives in Taiwan in surprise state visit

    Outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández started a three-day surprise visit to Taiwan on Friday as the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China, worries that the next president of the Central American nation may break off relations and switch to diplomatic ties with Beijing. Hernández and his wife will meet President Tsai Ing-wen as part of a celebration of 80 years of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Honduras.

  • Jordan on Durham indictments: 'We told you so'

    Rep. Jim Jordan had a message for those who pushed the anti-Trump dossier amid recent indictments out of the Durham investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe: “We told you so.”

  • Kangana Ranaut: Row over Bollywood star's 'India got freedom in 2014' remark

    Critics say Kangana Ranaut's controversial statement insults India's freedom fighters.

  • Swift Ruling Tests Trump's Tactic of Running Out the Clock

    WASHINGTON — On the surface, a judge’s ruling on Tuesday night that Congress can obtain Trump White House files related to the Jan. 6 riot seemed to echo another high-profile ruling in November 2019. In the earlier matter, a judge said a former White House counsel must testify about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation. In both cases, Democratic-controlled House oversight committees issued subpoenas, Trump sought to stonewall those efforts by invoking consti