UN says over 100 ex-Afghan and international forces killed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • António Guterres
    António Guterres
    Secretary-General of the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban took over the country Aug. 15, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says.

In a report obtained Sunday by The Associated Press, Guterres said that “more than two-thirds” of the victims were alleged to result from extrajudicial killings by the Taliban or its affiliates, despite the Taliban’s announcement of “general amnesties” for those affiliated with the former government and U.S.-led coalition forces.

The U.N. political mission in Afghanistan also received “credible allegations of extrajudicial killings of at least 50 individuals suspected of affiliation with ISIL-KP,” the Islamic State extremist group operating in Afghanistan, Guterres said in the report to U.N. Security Council.

He added that despite Taliban assurances, the U.N. political mission has also received credible allegations “of enforced disappearances and other violations impacting the right to life and physical integrity” of former government and coalition members.

Guterres said human rights defenders and media workers also continue “to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings.”

Eight civil society activists were killed, including three by the Taliban and three by Islamic State extremists, and 10 were subjected to temporary arrests, beatings and threats by the Taliban, he said. Two journalists were killed — one by IS — and two were injured by unknown armed men.

The secretary-general said the U.N. missions documented 44 cases of temporary arrests, beatings and threats of intimidation, 42 of them by the Taliban.

The Taliban overran most of Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years. They entered Kabul on Aug. 15 without any resistance from the Afghan army or the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, who fled.

The Taliban initially promised a general amnesty for those linked to the former government and international forces, and tolerance and inclusiveness toward women and ethnic minorities. However, the Taliban have renewed restrictions on women and appointed an all-male government, which have met with dismay by the international community.

Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy was already stumbling when the Taliban seized power, and the international community froze Afghanistan’s assets abroad and halted economic support, recalling the Taliban’s reputation for brutality during its 1996-2001 rule and refusal to educate girls and allow women to work.

Guterres said: “The situation in Afghanistan remains precarious and uncertain six months after the Taliban takeover as the multiple political, socio-economic and humanitarian shocks reverberate across the country.”

He said Afghanistan today faces multiple crises: a growing humanitarian emergency, a massive economic contraction, the crippling of its banking and financial systems, the worst drought in 27 years, and the Taliban’s failure to form an inclusive government and restore the rights of girls to education and women to work.

“An estimated 22.8 million people are projected to be in `crisis’ and `emergency’ levels of food insecurity until March 2022,” the U.N. chief said. “Almost 9 million of these will be at `emergency’ levels of food insecurity -– the highest number in the world. Half of all children under five are facing acute malnutrition.”

On a positive note, Guterres reported “a significant decline” in the overall number of conflict-related security incidents as well as civilian casualties since the Taliban takeover. The U.N. recorded 985 security-related incidents between Aug. 19 and Dec. 31, a 91% decrease compared to the same period in 2020, he said.

The eastern, central, southern and western regions accounted for 75% of all recorded incidents, he said, with Nangarhar, Kabul, Kunar and Kandahar ranking as the most conflict-affected provinces.

Despite the reduction in violence, Guterres said the Taliban face several challenges, including rising attacks against their members.

“Some are attributed to the National Resistance Front comprising some Afghan opposition figures, and those associated with the former government,” he said. “These groups have been primarily operating in Panjshir Province and Baghlan’s Andarab District but have not made significant territorial inroads” though “armed clashes are regularly documented, along with forced displacement and communication outages.”

Guterres said intra-Taliban tensions along ethnic lines and competition over jobs have also resulted in violence, pointing to armed clashes on Nov. 4 between between Taliban forces in Bamyan city.

In the report, the secretary-general proposed priorities for the U.N. political mission in the current environment, urged international support to prevent widespread hunger and the country’s economic collapse, and urged the Taliban to guarantee women’s rights and human rights.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

    The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said, the third such attack in recent weeks. The attack amid President Isaac Herzog's visit only fuels the ongoing tensions affecting the wider Persian Gulf, which has seen a series of attacks as Iran's nuclear deal with world powers collapsed and Yemen's yearslong war raged. As negotiators in Vienna now attempt to save the accord and Emirati-backed forces press on the Houthis, the rebels are launching their longest-range attacks yet.

  • Biden admin condemns North Korea missile launch, seeks 'serious and sustained diplomacy' with DPRK

    The Biden administration is seeking “serious and sustained” diplomacy with North Korea, as the DPRK ramps up their longest-range missile testing since 2017, which senior officials described Sunday as concerning and “increasingly destabilizing.”

  • UK could hit Russian oligarchs with sanctions to deter Ukraine invasion

    Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin face asset freezes and travel bans in a toughening of UK sanctions laws being drawn up to deter an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Man charged with intentional homicide, three counts of bail jumping, and four other charges in Thursday shooting of officer

    A Milwaukee man who was released from jail after posting $3,000 bail has been charged with eight felonies after he allegedly shot a police officer.

  • Ukrainian ambassador: 'Nobody's safe' if Russia invades

    The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. warned on Sunday that Russia would not stop if it decides to invade its western neighbor.While appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Oksana Markarova noted Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea."The reason why Putin attacked us is not because he wants Ukraine, or only Ukraine. The reason he attacked us is because we have chosen to be a democracy and we have the Atlantic and European aspirations," Markarova said...

  • No injuries in Sunday afternoon shooting at Price Cutter, Springfield police say

    According to officials, a black sedan and a grey charger pulled into the parking lot and began firing at each other.

  • U.S. helps fund California port project as export delays hurt food makers

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Sunday it will help fund a new container yard for agricultural exports at California's Port of Oakland, as the government, ports and food companies scramble to ease costly shipping delays. Ships delivering cargo at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, have also skipped Oakland, a major hub for agricultural exports, to return to Asia more quickly. Oakland's export volume in 2021 declined 8% from the previous year, the port said, hurting shipments of products like nuts, dairy and produce.

  • Russia claims NATO wants to 'pull' Ukraine into alliance

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is accusing NATO of attempting to "pull" Ukraine into the military alliance and questioning the organization's stated mission."It turns out each time that the line they are supposed to defend is moving further east. Now, it has already come close to Ukraine. They want to also pull this country into there. Though it is clear to everyone that Ukraine is not ready and it won't make any contribution whatsoever...

  • Labelling of Nuclear Power as ‘sustainable’ Under EU Taxonomy Reduces Transition Risk for France

    Including nuclear power into the EU taxonomy would support France’s climate ambitions, underpin investment in a strategic sector and reduce transition risk, with positive knock-on effects for the nation’s public finances.

  • China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges

    Growth in China's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand, but the slight expansion offered some signs of resilience as the world's second-largest economy enters a likely bumpy new year. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) registered 50.1 in January, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction, but slowing from 50.3 in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday. The official results contrasted with those in a private survey https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/chinas-jan-factory-activity-contracts-covid-lockdowns-bite-caixin-pmi-2022-01-30 of mostly small manufacturers in coastal regions, which showed activity fell at the fastest rate in 23 months.

  • Why Ethiopia has turned its back on one of its own, WHO chief Tedros

    In 2017, when Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was appointed the World Health Organization's director general with an overwhelming two-thirds majority vote, Ethiopia was ecstatic. One of their own, and the first African, had become the head of the UN health agency as the world was battling disease outbreaks such as Ebola. But now the tide has turned in Addis Ababa, with Ethiopia accusing Tedros of supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a group that the Ethiopian government defines as

  • Heavy storm lashes states on East Coast

    A ferocious winter storm has dumped almost 2 feet of snow in some areas of the northeastern U.S. Wind gusts in Saturday's nor'easter surpassed 70 mph in a few spots in Massachusetts, piling the snow into treacherous drifts in some places. (Jan. 29)

  • Thousands without power after historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England

    Thousands of customers were without power in Massachusetts after a historic blizzard hit the region on Saturday, with Boston tying its record for the most snow to fall in one day, at 23.6 inches, and recording its sixth-largest snowstorm of all time.The latest: Despite up to two feet of snow falling in the Boston area this weekend, Mayor Michelle Wu said the city's schools would open Monday and the snow emergency would lift at 6 am, as work continued to clear streets, ramps, and sidewalks.Get ma

  • Equalities watchdog warns of 'genuine public concern' trans rights are conflicting with the rights of women

    The equalities watchdog chief has said there is “genuine public concern” that trans rights are conflicting with the rights of women.

  • Another criminal charge for 15-year-old shot and paralyzed by a Miami-Dade police officer

    Another criminal charge has been given to a 15-year-old boy who was shot and paralyzed by a Miami-Dade Police sergeant.

  • 2021 was record high year for homicides in Benton County. Several are unsolved

    2 months last year proved to be the deadliest.

  • Match Highlights: Chinese Taipei vs. Philippines

    Highlights from the match between Chinese Taipei vs. Philippines

  • Woman admits taking dead baby to hospital pretending she was alive and using makeup to hide injuries

    Mother will get a greatly reduced sentence under a plea deal

  • White Students Tag Black Athlete In Viral Video Where They Call Him a ‘Gorilla,’ Dad Takes Action: ‘This Is The Way … They Look At Us’

    The father of a Black student-athlete is taking steps against racism after seeing a video shows white students at a high school basketball game filming […]

  • Russian industry targeted, not consumers, if Biden export curbs imposed

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to spare everyday Russians from the brunt of U.S. export controls if Russia invades Ukraine, https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-buildup-ukraine-border-includes-blood-wounded-us-officials-say-2022-01-28 and focus on targeting industrial sectors, a White House official said. The comments narrow the scope of potential curbs on imports to Russia that had previously been described as disrupting Russia's economy more broadly, hitting industrial sectors and consumer technologies like smartphones. "We can't preview every action, but the intent there really is to have measures that we think will degrade Russia's industrial capabilities and industrial production capacity over time, not to go after individual, everyday Russian consumers," White House national security official Peter Harrell said in a virtual speech for the Massachusetts Export Center on Thursday that received little media coverage.