UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year

CARA ANNA and OMAR FARUK
·5 min read

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United Nations says “famine is at the door” in Somalia with “concrete indications” famine will occur later this year in the southern Bay region. This falls just short of a formal famine declaration in Somalia as thousands are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told reporters that he was “shocked to my core these past few days” on a visit to Somalia in which he witnessed starving babies too weak to cry.

A formal famine declaration is rare and a warning that too little help has come too late. At least 1 million people in Somalia have been displaced by the worst drought in decades, driven by climate change, that also affects the wider Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya.

Famine is the extreme lack of food and a significant death rate from outright starvation or malnutrition combined with diseases like cholera. A declaration means data shows more than a fifth of households have extreme food gaps, more than 30% of children are acutely malnourished and over two people out of 10,000 are dying every day.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been described as a disaster for Somalia, which has suffered from a shortage of humanitarian aid as international donors focus on Europe. Somalia also sourced at least 90% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine before the war and has been hit hard by scarcity and the sharp rise in food prices.

“Ukraine has occupied the narrative,” Griffiths said.

Hungry families in Somalia have been staggering for days or weeks on foot through parched terrain in search of assistance. Many bury family members along the way. Even when they reach camps outside urban areas, they find little or no help.

At one camp outside the capital, Mogadishu, Fadumo Abdi Aliyow showed The Associated Press the graves of her two small sons next to their makeshift home. Disease had overwhelmed their weakened bodies. One was 4. The other was eight months old.

“I wanted to die before them so they could bury me,” Aliyow said. Another resident of the camp of 1,800 families, Samey Adan Mohamed, said the last meal she and her eight children had was rice a day ago. Today they had only tea.

Camps like theirs are ringed by death, bringing aid workers to tears. “I couldn’t get out of my head the tiny mounds of ground marking children’s graves,” UNICEF’s deputy regional director Rania Dagash said last week. “I’m from this region and I’ve never seen it so bad.”

A formal famine declaration would bring desperately needed funding. But “tragically, by the time a famine is declared, it’s already too late,” the U.N. World Food Program has said.

When famine was declared in parts of Somalia in 2011, the deaths of a quarter-million people were well underway.

“This is not a repeat of the 2011 famine. It is much worse,” the U.N. humanitarian agency said last week. So far, at least 730 children have died in nutrition centers across Somalia, it said, and more than 213,000 people are at “imminent risk” of dying.

“You feel like you’re looking at the face of death,” Mercy Corps CEO Tjada McKenna told the AP after visiting the badly hit city of Baidoa. There is not enough therapeutic food to treat the acutely malnourished, said McKenna, who saw many young children and pregnant women. “For every one person I saw, imagine all the people who couldn’t get that far. And so many people were arriving each day.”

At the same time, aid funding has dropped more than 60% from the response to Somalia’s previous drought in 2017, USAID administrator Samantha Power said last week, noting a “degree of despair and devastation” not seen before in her career.

The Horn of Africa region has seen four straight failed rainy seasons for the first time in well over four decades. The upcoming rainy season is also expected to fail. That endangers an estimated 20 million people in one of the world’s most impoverished and turbulent regions.

“Sadly, our models show with a high degree of confidence that we are entering the fifth consecutive failed rainy season,” the director of the regional climate prediction center, Guleid Artan, has said. “In Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, we are on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

The rainfall in this year’s failed March-to-May season was the lowest in the last six decades, Artan told the AP. Next year’s March-to-May season doesn’t look good either, he said, worrying that “this could be the seven-year drought, the biblical one.”

Formal famine declarations are rare because data to meet the benchmarks often cannot be obtained because of conflict, poor infrastructure or politics. Governments can be wary of being associated with a term of such grim magnitude. Somalia's recently elected president, however, appointed a drought envoy in one of his first acts in office, which Griffiths called “impressive.”

Because of the remote nature of Somalia’s drought, and with some hard-hit areas under the control of the al-Shabab extremist group which has been hostile to humanitarian efforts, no one knows how many people have died — or will in the months to come.

Hundreds of calls from across Somalia, including from al-Shabab-controlled areas, come in daily to the Somali-run Radio Ergo. Some say no aid is available in camps. Others say water sources have run dry or lament the loss of millions of livestock that are the foundation of their health and wealth.

“People don’t cry because they want their voice to be heard,” radio editor Leyla Mohamed told the AP. “But you can feel they are hurting, that they feel more than we can hear.”

___

Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya.

Recommended Stories

  • Nice Bastille Day attack trial begins in Paris terror court

    Eight people go on trial on Monday in a special French terrorism court accused of helping an attacker who drove a truck into a crowded beachfront on Bastille Day six years ago, killing 86 people. During a planned two-and-half months of court proceedings in Paris, survivors and those mourning loved ones will recount the horrors inflicted in the southern French resort of Nice on the night of July 14, 2016.

  • UNHCR rushes aid to Pakistan amid raging floods in south

    The U.N. refugee agency rushed in more desperately needed aid Monday to flood-stricken Pakistan as the nation's prime minister traveled to the south where rising waters of Lake Manchar pose a new threat. Two UNHCR planes touched down in the southern port city of Karachi and two more were expected later in the day. A third plane, with aid from Turkmenistan also landed in Karachi.

  • Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO

    Dubai toll gate operator Salik announced Monday it will make an initial public offering on the city-state's stock market, becoming the latest state-linked company to list. Salik plans to offer 1.5 billion shares, or 20% of the company's worth, in a listing on the Dubai Financial Market. Salik said it would offer a per-share price Sept. 22, a week before the shares would be traded on the bourse.

  • Germany, Israel mark 50th anniversary of 1972 Olympic attack

    The German and Israeli presidents are to join relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed in the attack by Palestinian militants on the 1972 Munich Olympics to mark the 50th anniversary on Monday, days after an agreement that ended a long dispute over compensation. Monday's ceremony takes place at the Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield outside Munich, the scene of a botched rescue attempt in which nine of the Israeli athletes, a West German police officer and five of the assailants were killed.

  • Blast at Russia embassy in Kabul; 2 embassy staff among dead

    A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday killed two members of the embassy staff and at least one civilian, a local police official and a Russian state news agency said. It was unclear if the attacker detonated the explosives himself or whether they went off when security forces shot him. The RIA Novosti news agency said explosion went off when a Russian diplomat came out to people waiting outside the embassy to call out the names of candidates for visas.

  • China's Shenzhen eases weekend COVID lockdown but some curbs remain

    China's Shenzhen moved away on Monday from a weekend COVID-19 lockdown covering most parts of the city as new infections showed signs of stabilising in its latest outbreak, while entertainment venues and large events remained suspended. An outbreak since late August prompted Shenzhen to temporarily order most of its 17.7 million residents to largely remain at home over the weekend and subject them to two rounds of mass testing. The adjustments came after the southern tech hub found fewer infections among those who hadn't been quarantined already.

  • Tory leadership result: New prime minister to be announced at lunchtime

    Winner of Tory leadership contest announced at 12.30pm Truss could freeze bills to avoid energy ‘Armageddon’ Boris Johnson to ‘keep out of public life for a bit’ Rishi Sunak: I’ll stay on as MP ‘as long as they’ll have me’ Liz Truss to visit US to win support for Brexit Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group for the latest news

  • Experts assess most prospective weapons being developed in Ukraine

    After speaking to a variety of experts, NV has compiled a list of the most successful weapons and military equipment manufactured in Ukraine and utilized by the nation’s Armed Forces.

  • The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Sept. 4

    This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So […]

  • Ukraine Latest: Prime Minister Visits Brussels to Discuss Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Denys Shmyhal will visit Brussels for the EU-Ukrainian Association Council, where the Ukrainian prime minister is expected to bring up the topic of financial aid as well as the country’s membership in the European Union. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, He

  • China's Shenzhen to adopt tiered COVID measures; Chengdu extends lockdown

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown curbs, as the country grapples with fresh outbreaks. Shenzhen, which went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday, announced a new round of COVID-19 testing, and vowed to "marshal all available resources, mobilise all forces, and take all possible measures" to stamp out the pandemic. Separately, Chengdu, which placed its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday, said the city will keep curbs in place for most of the city, and will conduct more mass testing from Monday to Wednesday.

  • Erdogan offers Putin Turkey’s help as mediator in Zaporizhzhya NPP issue

    Turkey could be a mediator to help resolve the crisis at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sept. 3, news agency Reuters reported.

  • Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban

    Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion — for all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Akers sat down in her law office and pulled up Tennessee’s new criminal abortion statute.

  • Philippine, Indonesia talks on pandemic recovery challenges

    Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. affirmed deepening economic and security ties with Indonesia on Monday during the first overseas trip of his presidency, while expressing concern about the persistent difficulties Southeast Asian nations have faced after pandemic. Indonesia is the region's largest economy and a traditional first diplomatic destination for new leaders in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asia Nations. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana, hosted Marcos and Philippine first lady Louise Araneta at a ceremony in the colonial-style presidential palace in Bogor, just outside the capital, Jakarta.

  • Lorde, Six60 Lead Inaugural Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards

    Lorde landed the global award, beating out a shortlist that included Benee, Six60, L.A.B, Broods and ARIA Hall of Famers Crowded House.

  • Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300

    Pakistani authorities are struggling to prevent the country's biggest lake bursting its banks and inundating nearby towns after unprecedented flooding, while the disaster management agency on Monday raised its toll of flood deaths by another 24. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,314, including 458 children, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency said. The floods have followed record-breaking summer temperatures and the government and the United Nations have both blamed climate change for the extreme weather and the devastation it has brought.

  • China vows more policy support for COVID-ravaged economy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up policy support for the economy, the country's major economic policymakers said on Monday, stressing that the third quarter is crucial for rolling out policy measures as evidence points to a further loss of economic momentum. The comments suggested urgency among policymakers to stave off an economic downturn made worse by fresh COVID flare-ups and an embattled property sector. China will accelerate infrastructure investment and attract social capital into key projects, said Yang Yinkai, Deputy Secretary General of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

  • Paul McCartney Spreads His Wings As A Solo Artist

    On September 4, 'Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey' became the first of a string of post-Beatles, McCartney-penned singles to top the US pop chart.

  • Pakistan is facing major flooding and damage. Here’s how you can help

    Heavy floods in Pakistan have killed over 1,100 people and caused over $10 billion in damage since June. Here's where you can donate.

  • Meals on Wheels Wichita Falls celebrates expansion with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    Meals on Wheels celebrated a ribbon-cutting to announce their expansion to all of Wichita County.