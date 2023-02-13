UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid

EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Syria’s president agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement by Syrian leader Bashar Assad to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raée for an initial period of three months. Currently, the U.N. has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa, at Syrian ally Russia’s insistence.

The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus earlier Monday between Assad and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who spent the weekend viewing the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that ravaged southern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

Griffiths and the U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, separately met with Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad. Pedersen had told reporters afterward that in dealing with the challenges of getting aid to the northwest, “we think that is now being corrected.”

Guterres’ official announcement came during a closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council where diplomats said Griffiths announced Assad’s agreement to open the two new crossings during a virtual briefing.

Syria’s U.N. ambassador, Bassam Sabbagh, told reporters while the meeting was taking place that Assad held a “positive and constructive meeting” with Griffiths and “confirmed the need for urgent aid to enter all regions in Syria, including those under occupation and under control of the armed terrorist groups.”

“Based on that, Syria supports the entry of humanitarian aid into the region through all possible cross points whatever — from inside Syria, or across the borders — for the period of three months to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to our people in ... northwestern Syria," Sabbagh said.

The United Nations has been under intense pressure to get more aid and heavy equipment into Syria’s rebel-held northwest since the earthquake struck a week ago, with survivors lacking the means to dig for survivors and the death toll mounting.

The toll in the northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166, according to the rescue group the White Helmets, while 1,414 people have died in government-held areas, according to the Syrian Health Ministry in Damascus. The overall death toll in Syria stands at 3,580.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric cited difficulties of operating during Syria’s 12-year war.

To criticism that the U.N. hadn’t responded quickly enough to the quake, he said some aid is getting into the northwest, pointing to 58 trucks that arrived with aid through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing.

But he stressed that the United Nations doesn’t have heavy equipment or search and rescue teams, “so the international community as a whole needs to step up to get that aid where it is needed.”

Guterres said in a statement that with the rising death toll “delivering food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, winter supplies and other life-saving supplies to all the millions of people affected is of the utmost urgency.”

“Opening these crossing points — along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs — will allow more aid to go in, faster,” the U.N. chief said.

In 2014, the Security Council authorized four border crossings to deliver aid to northwest Syria — two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq. In January 2020, Syria’s close ally Russia used its veto threat to reduce the number of crossing to the two from Turkey. The following July, China and Russia used their veto power to reduce the number to just a single crossing.

France’s U.N. ambassador, Nicolas De Riviere, told reporters before Monday’s council meeting that the earthquake is “a humanitarian tragedy that should not be politicized.”

He said there were two options — either the Syrian government grant additional access to the northwest or the Security Council would try to adopt a resolution authorizing additional crossing points to the region.

Syria’s Sabbagh said later that no council resolution was needed, saying that “it’s a decision made by our leadership, and it’s an agreement between Syria and the United Nations.”

Asked why it took a week to get this agreement, when time to get to victims is critical, Sabbagh retorted: “Why are you asking me? We are not the ones controlling these borders.”

He reiterated that Syria said from day one that it was ready to assist humanitarian workers to reach all Syrians “without any discrimination.”

Dujarric, the U.N. spokesman, told reporters Monday that the U.N. has been trying to send a convoy to the northwest across conflict lines within Syria, but is still trying to get a green light from all parties. The convoy reportedly was blocked by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a rebel group with ties to al-Qaida that controls part of the northwest.

Recommended Stories

  • 'I haven't stopped in six days': Syrian quake doctor

    STORY: Neurosurgeon Mostafa al-Yamany has not left the hospital where he works in Syria's Idlib for six days.The small hospital near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey is where many of the victims of last Monday's earthquakes have been taken.Here he explains the difficult decision he's had to make."On the day of the quake I was on my day off. And after the disaster there was a call put out for all doctors to head to hospitals, and I responded. I started working on Monday morning, the morning of the quake. Until today, six days, I've been at the hospital and worked around the clock. There are surgeries to be done and I'm usually between operating rooms and doing the rounds with patients between 8 in the morning until around 2 am.""There were a lot of very tough cases, one of which was a three-month-old baby who lost his entire family. He's the only survivor, and he was in a critical condition. We put him on a ventilator. He has other injuries to his chest, stomach, and head.""The majority of patients, thank God, have been treated well, but there are some who haven't and there is nothing we can do. Of course the resources at our disposal were limited compared to the scale of the disaster. And in this area, in the rebel-held areas, we don't have the infrastructure or hospitals to receive such patient numbers. There are well-established countries that haven't been able to deal with such situations."At least 36,000 people are reported to have been killed - of which more than 4,300 are in northwest Syria. In Syria, the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving homeless yet again many people who had already been displaced several times by a decade-old civil war. Compared to government areas, the region has received little aid.

  • Turkey won't allow new Syrian refugee influx after quake -minister

    Turkey will not allow a new influx of refugees from Syria after last week's devastating earthquake, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. Cavusoglu was commenting on claims that Syrians were flooding into Turkey following last Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake which has killed more than 37,000 in the two countries.

  • UN chief says Syria's Assad agrees to expand UN aid access from Turkey

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to allow United Nations aid deliveries to opposition-held northwest Syria through two border crossings from Turkey for three months, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday. Assad agreed to open the crossings of Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra'ee, Guterres said in a statement after UN aid chief Martin Griffiths met with the Syrian president in Damascus on Monday.

  • US criticizes Israeli settlement plans but offers no action

    The U.S. on Monday criticized new Israeli plans to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, but gave no indication it would take any action against its close Middle Eastern ally. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the plans late Sunday, saying they were in response to recent deadly Palestinian violence. It said Israel would legalize nine settlement outposts that were built without authorization and convene a special planning committee in the coming days to approve additional settlement construction.

  • New Brexit deal nears as Northern Ireland deadlock comes to an end

    A new Brexit deal is expected to be announced in the next fortnight after the UK watered down its hardline resistance to European judges ruling on issues in Northern Ireland.

  • Russia planning coup d’état in Moldova, says Sandu

    Russia has plans to carry out a coup d’état in Moldova, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said during a pressbriefing on Feb. 13.

  • How to Choose a Credit Card for a Recession

    There are several good steps you can take to be ready for a recession, like boosting your emergency fund and looking for other sources of income. One that doesn't get discussed as often is having the right credit card. You can get all kinds of perks from the best credit cards, including some that could really come in handy if the economy slows down.

  • Turkey steps up collapsed buildings investigation, orders 113 arrested

    Turkey vowed on Sunday to investigate thoroughly anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in the country's devastating earthquakes nearly one week ago and has already ordered the detention of 113 suspects. Vice President Fuat Oktay said overnight that 131 suspects had so far been identified as responsible for the collapse of some of the thousands of buildings flattened in the 10 provinces affected by the tremors early last Monday. "Detention orders have been issued for 113 of them," Oktay told reporters in a briefing at the disaster management coordination centre in Ankara.

  • Letters to the Editor: Biden's poll numbers are low. Is the media's shallow politics coverage to blame?

    President Biden is doing the boring work of governing, and that isn't a hit in today's media environment.

  • Turkey earthquake: Being buried alive with my newborn son

    Necla Camuz was trapped under rubble with her newborn son for almost four days - and then she heard dogs barking in the distance.

  • US leads the rest of the world with $196 billion given to Ukraine amid war with Russia

    The U.S. under President Joe Biden's leadership continues to send money, military supplies and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as the country continues fighting Russia.

  • U.S. urges U.N. vote to approve more aid access to Syria via Turkey

    The United States on Sunday called for the United Nations Security Council to "vote immediately" to authorize the delivery of U.N. aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more border crossings from Turkey after last week's deadly earthquake. Since 2014 the U.N. has been able to deliver aid to millions of people in need in the northwest part of war-torn Syria through Turkey under a Security Council mandate.

  • Shop New York Fashion Week 2023 beauty looks from Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, L'Agence runways

    Shop beauty looks on the New York Fashion Week runways, including the slicked-back Olaplex bun at Jason Wu and the bold M.A.C. eyeshadow at Prabal Gurung.

  • WATCH: Nick Saban sends message to former Alabama players in the Super Bowl

    A handful of former Crimson Tide stars are playing in the Super Bowl and Nick Saban sent them a message!

  • 'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city. Live updates as Russian offensive begins.

    Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

  • Rep. George Santos' press secretary said she fields endless angry calls, gets dirty looks on the Hill, but still thinks her boss is a 'borderline genius'

    Meet Gabrielle Lipsky, the 24-year-old daughter of GOP donors, whose first job in DC is working as a press secretary for a scandal-ridden congressman.

  • Here's why mysterious flying objects are suddenly popping up all over the place, according to the general leading the commands shooting them down

    The command tasked with defending North American airspace changed its radar filters to spot smaller, slower objects, revealing new potential threats.

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.

  • President of Second Country Scrambles to Prevent Putin Incursion

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersDays after a Russian missile breached Moldovan airspace en route to a Ukraine target, the former Soviet country says it is in the Kremlin’s sights. President Maia Sandu confirmed reports by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is working to undermine Moldova’s government, even as the U.S. State Department tamped down such threats. On Monday, Sandu called for new laws to help defend the country from what many see as an inevitable next step for Putin.Zelensky r

  • Why the American Tanks Going to Ukraine Run on Gasoline

    On January 25, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would provide thirty-one M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The announcement came after a month of speculation over what nations, if any, would provide the heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine, and it followed news that Germany would not only provide Ukraine with some of its own Leopard 2 tanks but would also permit other countries with Leopard 2s to offer them to Ukraine, as well.