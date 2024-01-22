UN says Taliban continue to enforce restrictions on women’s rights

The United Nations logo can be seen in the headquarter in Baghdad. picture alliance / dpa

The United Nations said on Monday in a new report that the Taliban authorities continue to enforce restrictions on women’s rights to work, education and freedom of movement.

The report on the human rights situation in Afghanistan, covering October to December, states that the de facto Ministry of the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is particularly involved in imposing these policies.

Among others, the report gives examples of instances where the ministry's employees in Kandahar province ensured that women were not travelling long distances without mahrams - a male guardian from the family - or another instance in Paktya province where women without mahrams were prevented from accessing health facilities.

Responding to the UN report, in a statement, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, accused the mission of being unaware of the Islamic ruling, adding that calling these rulings an act against human rights is an insult to people’s beliefs

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have implemented a set of discriminatory rules against women and girls in Afghanistan such as depriving women and girls from education beyond sixth grade. These rules are seen as the main obstacle to the Taliban government being recognized internationally.