UN says Taliban have harassed its Afghan female employees

RAHIM FAIEZ
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has accused Taliban authorities of harassing its Afghan female employees, urging local officials to respect all its staff in a statement Monday.

“There has been an emerging pattern of harassment of Afghan U.N. female staff by the de facto authorities,” the statement said, referring to the country's Taliban rulers.

Three Afghan women working for the U.N. were recently detained briefly and questioned by "armed security agents of the de facto authorities,” it added.

The U.N. called for an immediate end to all such acts of “intimidation and harassment targeting its Afghan female staff,” and reminded local authorities of their obligations under international law to guarantee the safety and security of all U.N. personnel operating in Afghanistan.

A statement released by the Taliban late Monday evening denied that local authorities had “detained” any U.N. employees.

The statement added in southern Kandahar province authorities had stopped a group of women, but when they realized they were U.N. employees, stopped questioning them.

A year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, teenage girls are still barred from school and women are required to cover themselves from head to toe in public, with only their eyes showing. Hard-liners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led government, which imposed severe restrictions on access to education and jobs for girls and women, despite initial promises to the contrary.

On Saturday, Taliban authorities shut down five girls’ schools above the sixth grade in eastern Afghanistan’s Paktia province which had briefly opened after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals.

Earlier this month, four girls’ schools in Gardez, the provincial capital, and one in the Samkani district began operating without formal permission from the Taliban Education Ministry.

On Saturday, all five schools were once again closed by authorities.

The U.N. has repeatedly urged the Taliban to ensure respect for international human rights in the country.

Recommended Stories

  • More than 5,800 civilians killed in Russian invasion of Ukraine: UN

    Nearly 100 civilians have been killed in Ukraine so far this month, bringing the total civilians death count to nearly 6,000 since the war began, according to a new United Nations report on the war. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a new report Monday detailing 5,827 civilians killed and another 8,421…

  • Afghanistan tipping 'towards authoritarianism', says U.N. rights expert

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.N. expert said on Monday that human rights had deteriorated under the Taliban, describing a "staggering repression" of women and girls and a "descent towards authoritarianism", while Afghan women urged the global body to act. "The severe rollback of the rights of women and girls, reprisals targeting opponents and critics, and a clampdown on freedom of expression by the Taliban amount to a descent towards authoritarianism," he told a Human Rights Council meeting.

  • Young Afghan Refugees in America Adjust to New Norms — Especially for Girls

    More than a year after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, plunging the nation into a humanitarian crisis in which girls have been forced from school and women from the workforce, thousands of young refugees who’ve fled the beleaguered nation are thriving inside American classrooms. Roughly 85,000 Afghan nationals have arrived in the United States […]

  • Mossad chief warns Iran nuclear deal will not give Tehran 'immunity' from Israeli action

    Mossad chief David Barnea warned that a nuclear deal with Tehran would be "based on Iranian lies," and that Israel is prepared to strike if Iran acts against the Jewish state.

  • China’s Xi Jinping to meet with Vladimir Putin in first trip outside of China in 2 years

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping will travel outside of China for the first time in years to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The anti-Western pair will meet in Kazakhstan.

  • Tellurian's Souki Says Europe Will Pay 'Obscene' Premium for US LNG

    Tellurian Inc. co-founder and Executive Chairman Charif Souki says Europe will pay an "obscene" short-term price premium for US LNG over natural gas sourced from Russia. "In the short term it's going to be obscene. But I think if everybody does the right thing then over time I think you're going to find all of the energy prices that only equalize," Souki says on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Gusher of pandemic aid averted global depression, but left a bad hangover

    Economists around the world, from the most liberal free-spenders to fiscal conservative deficit hawks, largely agreed the coronavirus pandemic required a go-big, go-fast policy response to avoid an outright global depression. From global inflation to the risk of interest rate and currency shocks in developing countries, from mistargeted spending to rising U.S. debt, research from global organizations like the International Monetary Fund and think tanks like the Brookings Institution now point to COVID-era spending aftershocks as posing fresh economic risks. At the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole research conference in Wyoming last month, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens warned that higher inflation may prove hard to dislodge, ushering in an era of price and financial market volatility.

  • EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries' energy ministers asked the European Commission to draft measures to skim off excess revenues from non-gas power generators, cut EU-wide electricity use, and help power firms in need of emergency liquidity. In a bid to pull down soaring energy bills for citizens and businesses ahead of winter, the ministers also asked Brussels to also propose a gas price cap, according to a meeting summary by the Czech Republic which holds the EU's rotating presidency.

  • Iga Swiatek claims second grand slam title of the season with US Open victory

    Swiatek withstood a second-set fightback from Ons Jabeur to win 6-2 7-6 (5).

  • Covid infections drop to 10-month low as booster jab rollout begins

    Coronavirus infections have dropped to an 11-month low as the booster campaign begins ahead of an expected resurgence this winter.

  • Pakistan court extends Imran Khan's bail on terrorism charges

    A Pakistani court on Monday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail for eight more days on terrorism charges relating to a speech in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers, his lawyer said. Khan, who appeared in court in person, was booked in the case by police in August. "Bail is extended till 20th September with the same sureties," Khan's lawyer, Babar Awan, told Reuters.

  • ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Director Edward Berger, Producer Malte Grunert Reteaming on ‘The Last Adventure’ Remake

    Director Edward Berger and producer Malte Grunert are set to follow up their new adaption of Erich Maria Remarque’s harrowing war novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” with a much more upbeat work, a remake of the rollicking 1967 French-Italian pic “The Last Adventure,” which starred Alain Delon, Lino Ventura and Joanna Shimkus. Grunert […]

  • The Agonizing 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

    Kristin Smart, 19, left a party in the early hours of May 25, 1996, and never made it back to her dorm. Paul Flores, the man authorities say they suspected all along, is now on trial for her murder.

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said.

  • Why we're leaving our beloved Texas home in search of freedom from anti-LGBTQ attacks

    To us, Texas meant Sunday dinners and a loving place to raise our family. But the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has become too much to bear.

  • Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province

    Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country. Saif Ullah, spokesman for the country's Civil Aviation Authority, said each plane was loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid that would be distributed in the province by the World Food Program. The aircraft landed at Sukkur Airport in Sindh and Ullah said the U.S. operation that began Thursday would continue until Sept. 16.

  • Iran and the US appear unlikely to reach a new nuclear deal – leaving everyone more unsafe

    A man reads an Iranian newspaper with a headline in Farsi that says, 'The night of the end of the JCPOA,' or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images Iran’s standoff with the United States over its potential nuclear weapons program is unlikely to ease anytime soon. The U.S. and Iran launched talks in 2021 to renew a now-defunct political deal that would curb Iran’s nuclear program. But the window for Iran and the U.S. to rejoin and return to compliance of the lapsed 2

  • Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified

    Scientists conducted world’s largest cardiovascular study

  • 4 Best Snacking Habits To Lower Cholesterol

    If you have high cholesterol, making lifestyle changes can be an essential part of managing it. That might include exercising more regularly, choosing healthier beverages, or changing your diet. If you are watching what you eat, it's not just a matter of avoiding foods that are bad for cholesterol, but also embracing those that can potentially help lower it.That said, watching what you eat doesn't have to mean eating less or being hungry; it just means making better food choices and establishing

  • Letters to the editor: MAGAs aren't the problem; electric cars and the grid

    Letters include why MAGAs are not the problem, government is; and why electric car mandate will be a problem for the grid.