UN says Taliban has killed more than 100 affiliated with former government





The United Nations in a new report accused the Taliban of killing more than 100 individuals affiliated with the former Afghan government and allied international forces.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote in a report to the Security Council that the organization has obtained "credible allegations" that upwards of 100 individuals from the Afghan government, its security forces and others who aided international forces have been killed since the Taliban seized control of the country in August, according to The Associated Press, which obtained the report.

Guterres said "more than two-thirds" of those killed were allegedly executed by the Taliban or those associated with the insurgent group through extrajudicial killings, according to the AP.

The Taliban previously said that individuals connected to the previous US-backed government and American military units would receive "general amnesties."

The secretary general also revealed that the U.N.'s political mission in Afghanistan had acquired "credible allegations of extrajudicial killings of at least 50 individuals suspected of affiliation with ISIL-KP," the acronym for the Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan, according to the news wire.

Additionally, the organization has obtained credible allegations "of enforced disappearances and other violations impacting the right to life and physical integrity" involving individuals who were associated with the previous government, Guterres wrote in the report.

The secretary general's report to the Security Council comes more the five months after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, toppling the Afghan government as the U.S. and NATO forces were completing their withdrawal from the country.

The messy withdrawal capped off nearly 20 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.

Guterres also reported that human rights defenders and media workers have been coming "under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings," according to the AP.