During the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres commented that “our world is in big trouble."

GUTERRES: “Our world is in big trouble. Divides are growing deeper, inequalities are growing wider and challenges are spreading farther. But as we come together in a world teeming with turmoil, an image of promise and hope comes to my mind. This ship is the brave commander, itself the Black Sea with UN flag flying high and proud. On one hand, what you see is a vessel like any other flying the seas, but look closer. At its essence, this ship is a symbol of what we can accomplish when we act together. It is loaded with Ukrainian grain destined for the people of the Horn of Africa, millions of whom are on the edge of famine. It navigated through a war zone, guided by the very parties to the conflict as part of an empress identity comprehensive initiative to get more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia.”