UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Guterres meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali
Michelle Nichols
·1 min read

By Michelle Nichols

(Reuters) -The United Nations Secretary General said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports.

The agreement, initially reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and was designed to alleviate global food shortages by allowing exports to resume from three ports in Ukraine, a major producer of grains and oilseeds.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea grain initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukraine," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.

Guterres said the UN was also "fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilisers from the Russian Federation" - a part of the deal Moscow sees as critical.

Since July, some 11.1 million tonnes of agricultural products have been shipped, including 4.5 million tonnes of corn and 3.2 million tonnes of wheat.

Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell following the news that the agreement would be extended with the benchmark contract down 1.6% at $8.04 a bushel while corn prices fell 0.7% to $6.60-1/2 a bushel.

A drop in shipments from Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February has played a role in this year's global food price crisis but there have also been other important drivers including the COVID-19 pandemic and continued climate shocks such as droughts in both Argentina and the United States.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Writing by Nigel Hunt; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition in history

    The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could be close to reality Thursday as U.S. regulators vote on a plan to remove four aging hydro-electric structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river habitat to imperiled salmon. The vote by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone facing a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. Approval of the application to surrender the dams' operating license is the bedrock of the most ambitious salmon restoration plan in history, and if approved the parties overseeing the project will accept license transfer and could begin dam removal as early as this summer.

  • Oddly colored rattlesnake photographed in Florida wilderness. What caused bizarre look?

    “Poor baby sticks out like a sore thumb!”

  • Amazon is having a huge one-day sale on hand tools — save up to 70%

    Got a handy person on your list? Stock up on tools at a serious discount.

  • The Toyota Prius Is an Enthusiast Vehicle

    Slowly but surely, the mainstream caught up with the Prius, and that boxed the car out into enthusiast territory.

  • Are layoff packages offered by Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others generous — or stingy?

    There is a rationale for being generous: Given the boom-and-bust cycles of tech, they may want these employees back someday.

  • First, a Florida ‘water turkey’ got caught in underpants. A sock caused some new trouble

    An anhinga in Southwest Florida got itself into a situation it couldn’t get out on Saturday, and luckily some wildlife professionals were able to provide an assist.

  • North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel

    The government previously identified an algal bloom as the cause, but many fishermen disagree.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Toyota unveils new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

    The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.

  • Coinbase CFO says full contagion impact of FTX collapse still to show - WSJ

    "What we are seeing now is a fallout of FTX is becoming much more like the 2008 financial crisis where it's exposing poor credit practices and is exposing poor risk management," Haas told the WSJ in an interview. It will take a few days or weeks to understand the full contagion of the event, Haas added. FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Friday in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

  • Scientists Find Intact 5-Foot Alligator Inside 18-Foot-Long Burmese Python in Florida

    A video of the giant snake's necropsy, shared on Instagram by scientist Rosie Moore, has garnered nearly 400,000 views

  • Report Detailing Sexual Harassment at Microsoft Barely Skims Accusations Against Bill Gates

    Big name Microsoft execs have come under heavy scrutiny recently for bullying and sexual harassment complaints, but a new easy, breezy independent report requested by the company isn’t ready to hold anyone’s feet to the fire.

  • Meet Matilda Djerf, the 25-year-old Swedish influencer who built a million-dollar fashion empire with no business plan

    Before starting Djerf Avenue, Matilda Djerf worked as a fishmonger and at a juice bar. Each job made her realize she wanted to be her own boss.

  • The Walking Dead Is Slapped With Another Pricey Lawsuit

    The Walking Dead may be coming to an end, but like the zombies at its core, its legal troubles never die. Last year, AMC reached a $200 million settlement with producer Frank Darabont after he sued the network over what he believed was “shady accounting” in regard to his profits. That result was in direct contrast to suits filed by other producers on the show for similar dealings which were largely dismissed or rejects by the courts.

  • Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

    The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo and Los Angeles on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S. A plug-in version will hit the market next year, according to Toyota Motor Corp. Prices were not announced.

  • Intel hit with $949 million U.S. verdict in VLSI computer chip patent trial

    A federal jury in Texas on Tuesday said Intel Corp must pay VLSI Technology LLC $948.8 million for infringing a VLSI patent for computer chips. VLSI, a patent-holding company affiliated with the SoftBank Group Corp-owned private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, argued during the six-day trial that Intel's Cascade Lake and Skylake microprocessors violated its patent covering improvements to data processing. An Intel spokesperson said the company "strongly disagrees" with the verdict and plans to appeal, and that the case is "one example of many that shows the U.S. patent system is in urgent need of reform."

  • More than 2,300 of Meta's 11,000 job cuts are in the Bay Area

    More than 21% of the 11,000 jobs Meta Platforms Inc. is cutting are based in the Bay Area and nearly 23% total are based in California, according to documents the tech giant filed with state officials. The tech giant is making most of its local cuts in its home city of Menlo Park. The company plans to lay off 1,642 workers there between Jan. 13 and Feb. 10, Lori Goler, its vice president of people, said in a letter Friday to the state Employment Development Department and local officials.

  • US-owned firms appear to help Venezuela avoid US sanctions

    A company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions and quietly transport millions in petroleum products aboard an Iranian-built tanker, The Associated Press has learned. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled refinery and adjacent oil terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao that until 2019 was a major shipping hub for Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA. On Sept. 28, the Togo-flagged tanker Colon discharged 600,000 barrels of fuel oil at the Bullenbaai terminal, which is operated by Curacao's state-owned refining company in partnership with a fledgling company, Caribbean Petroleum Refinery, owned by two Venezuelan American dual nationals.

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.