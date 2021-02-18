UN secretary general says COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been 'wildly uneven and unfair'

Catherine Garcia

In the world's fight against the coronavirus, just 10 countries have administered 75 percent of all vaccines, with 130 countries yet to receive a single dose.

"At this critical moment, vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community," UN Secretary General António Guterres said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The distribution of vaccines has been "wildly uneven and unfair," Guterres declared, and the Group of 20 must come together to form a global vaccine task force to address the issue.

The task force would coordinate the implementation and financing of a vaccine plan, with members mobilizing "the pharmaceutical companies and key industry and logistics actors," Guterres said. The Group of Seven — the United States, Germany, Japan, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada — will meet on Friday, and he called on them to "create the momentum to mobilize the necessary financial resources."

There are also concerns about getting the vaccine to conflict zones like Yemen, Syria, and South Sudan. Britain has estimated that if the vaccines can't get to these hot spots, more than 160 million people could be excluded from vaccination efforts, The Guardian reports.

More stories from theweek.com
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodge
The Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell
Rudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

Recommended Stories

  • Match Highlights: Real Sociedad vs. Man. United

    Highlights from the match between Real Sociedad vs. Man. United.

  • Commercial TV channels unite to screen Covid vaccine myth-busting video

    The celebrity-led film will urge people from ethnic minority communities to have the Covid jab.

  • Ford Launches Tesla Rival In Europe Amid Continent-Wide EV Revamp

    Ford announced the immediate launch of the Mustang Mach-E in Europe amid plans to go "all-in" on electric vehicles there.

  • 'Somewhere in there, the vaccine got overpromised': How the COVID-19 vaccination process turned chaotic and confusing

    A lack of transparency, a federal-state disconnect and a short supply has complicated America's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

  • Revealed: The areas where 1 in 5 over 80s haven't had a COVID vaccine

    Almost all of England has vaccinated over 90% of its over 80s.

  • COVID vaccine appointments canceled due to snow, 1 hospital scrambled to get doses out

    Snow and ice covered roads in Tarrant County caused COVID-19 vaccine clinics to shut down and appointments to be rescheduled, leading to a couple hundred doses at John Peter Smith Hospital being close to their expiration with no patients to give them to.

  • Explainer: The legal questions left unanswered by Trump's impeachment trial

    The impeachment trial of Donald Trump took the U.S. government into new legal territory, highlighting unresolved questions about how to address allegations of misconduct by a president about to leave office. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, but the Senate acquitted him on Saturday by a 57-43 vote. Here are some of the questions raised by the trial: questions that still lack definitive answers because the U.S. Supreme Court has never had an occasion to weigh in.

  • Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Just Booked a Major Modeling Gig

    There's no doubt now that Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is making big moves in the modeling world. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, it was revealed that Leon is starring in the latest campaign for Marc Jacobs' The Marc Jacobs line. Leon's photoshoot is now on the Marc Jacobs website and the fashion brand's Instagram page, and the burgeoning 24-year-old model herself shared a few of the photos on her own Instagram account, too.In the pictures, Leon—who goes by Lola—wears colorful floral outfits while posing with the newest line of accessories, including crossbody bags, totes, shoes, and jewelry. In her Instagram post, Leon wrote, "#MARCMYWORDSsssssssssss" and thanked the brand as well as the photographer, stylist, hairstylist, and makeup artist, who worked on the shoot.Read on to see Leon in Marc Jacobs' Spring 2021 campaign and to find out more about her modeling career. And for more on this celebrity brood, check out Madonna's Rare Photo of Her Big, Happy Family. Madonna has a connection to Marc Jacobs, too. Leon is a model in her own right, but Madonna's connection with Jacobs seemed to play a role in her starring in the Spring 2021 campaign. "Marc has a long-storied history with Madonna," reads a press release (via People), "and so it only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand."Madonna notably worked with Jacobs when he was the creative director of Louis Vuitton, starring in campaigns for the brand in 2008 and 2009. At the time, Jacobs told Vogue, "I wanted the campaign to be very bold, very sensual and very atmospheric. To carry off all these references and all this sophistication, we needed the ultimate performer—and for me, that is Madonna." And for more on this famous family, check out Madonna Just Got Her First Tattoo and It's for All Her Kids. Leon also recently modeled—and danced—for Stella McCartney's Adidas line. In January, Leon starred in her second campaign for Stella McCartney's line with Adidas. In addition to the photoshoot, Leon—who majored in dance at the University of Michigan—also appeared in a couple of short films, which she choreographed with dancer and model Lynnette Paz."After a year spent indoors, I felt a collective desire to reconnect with nature and people who matter—like Lola," McCartney said in a statement about the collection. "Her gift for dance and movement is elemental, and our friendship inspires me to push forward."Leon also was in an ad for McCartney's perfume Pop in 2016.To read about another celeb kid who looks a lot like their famous parent, See James Gandolfini's Lookalike Son as Tony in the "Sopranos" Prequel. Leon modeled for Juicy Couture in 2020. In 2020, Leon modeled for Juicy Couture's collaboration with the underwear brand Parade. The photoshoot was meant to evoke the early 2000s and the celebrity culture of the time, with Leon posing in faux-paparazzi shots of her walking around in a Juicy Couture velour hoodie and underwear.For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Miu Miu also tapped Leon to star in a campaign in 2019. In 2019, Leon appeared in a photoshoot for Miu Miu that featured her posing in the back of car while showing off the brand's accessories. As L'Officiel reported at the time, this was her first major fashion campaign and since then, her modeling career has really taken off.And for another celebrity whose kids are starting to follow in her footsteps, check out Heidi Klum Posts Rare Photo of All Four of Her Kids Together.

  • BTS label Big Hit and Universal seek next boy band

    The two record labels have teamed up to find a new K-pop boy group through a joint venture.

  • Maren Morris and Luke Combs Take On Racism in Country Music at Radio Seminar

    Country stars Luke Combs and Maren Morris took on the elephant in the room in a joint interview for the annual Country Radio Seminar conference Wednesday, addressing perceptions of racism and a lack of diversity in the genre that have gone from behind-the-scenes Nashville discussions to the talk of the nation in the wake of […]

  • U.S. life expectancy plummets amid pandemic

    “This is a huge decline,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers for the CDC. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.”

  • Supply delays impact vaccination effort in Arizona

    Arizona on Thursday reported 1,143 additional COVID-19 cases and 213 deaths while health officials in some areas said bad weather delayed vaccination deliveries, causing cancellations and the rescheduling of appointments. (Feb. 18)

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • Dutch coronavirus cases rising again, driven by UK variant: health authorities

    COVID-19 cases are rising again in the Netherlands after weeks of decline as cases of the British variant of the virus have come to predominate among new infections, health authorities said on Tuesday. In its weekly update, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said there were 25,229 new cases in the week through Feb. 16, slightly more than the week before. The RIVM estimated that the B.1.1.7 strain of the disease first identified in Bristol in southwest England became more prevalent in the Netherlands by early February, now accounts for more than two-thirds of all cases and will continue to grow.

  • EU books 150 million extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021, option for more in 2022

    The European Commission said on Wednesday it had struck a deal for an extra 150 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine this year, nearly doubling the number of shots secured from the U.S. biotech firm for 2021. Under the deal, which confirms what Reuters exclusively reported on Monday, the European Union also has the option to buy another 150 million doses next year. The EU has already booked 160 million doses of the Moderna shot for this year.

  • A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

    The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural stylesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Government rushes virus gene-mapping as mutations spread

    The U.S. is scrambling to expand DNA mapping of coronavirus samples taken from patients to identify potentially deadlier mutations that are starting to spread around the country. On Wednesday, the White House announced a scaled up push by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and by a U.S. Army biodefense institute. “I don’t think this is going to be a light switch; I think its going to be a dial,” CDC head Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters, as she described the effort.

  • U.S., China face U.N. cooperation test over UK push for vaccine ceasefires

    Britain on Wednesday proposed that the U.N. Security Council call for ceasefires to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations, a move that will be a key test of cooperation at the United Nations between China and new U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged a "swift adoption" by the 15-member council of a draft resolution calling for vaccination ceasefires, warning that 160 million people are at risk of missing out due to instability and conflict. "Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable lifesaving vaccinations to take place," Raab said.

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The attack, claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran, raises tensions as Washington explores some degree of detente with Tehran. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said.

  • Boy dying of cancer sworn into Ukrainian police

    With just days to live, a young boy's dream came trueTen-year-old Oleksandr Andriychuk is terminally ill with brain cancerHe enrolled in his local police force in a special ceremonyIt happened after police surprised him outside his homeLocation: Chernivtsi, UkraineUKRAINIAN VOLUNTEER, MARTA LEVCHENKO, SAYING:"We knew that this child has a dream and is waiting for a miracle to happen. He told us that the policeman is his cult hero and that he will become a policeman when he grows up. I am impressed that so many police officers from all over Ukraine replied to my Facebook post, they asked where the child lives. They sewed a uniform with a breast badge for Andriychuk."