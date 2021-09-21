UN secretary general says 'the world must wake up'

The UN Secretary General rang the alarm in his opening speech of the General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders from 193 nations. "The world must wake up, we are on the edge of an abyss and moving in the wrong direction," Guterres said. (Sept. 21)

