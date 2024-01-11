UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

Yemen’s Houthis have rejected a United Nations resolution against their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and maintain their right to defend Palestinians in Gaza by targeting ships they say are connected to Israel or headed to Israeli ports.

The head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said on Thursday the United Nations resolution on navigation on the Red Sea is a "political game"

The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for Yemen's Houthis to “immediately cease” attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The resolution, adopted with Russia, China, Mozambique and Algeria, abstaining, states that attacks “impede global commerce and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security."

Al-Houthi said that what Yemeni armed forces were doing comes within the framework of legitimate defense.

Since the 7 October attacks by Hamas on Israel and Israel’s military response on Gaza, the Houthis have attacked ships they say are linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports to show support Palestinians.

However, many of the targeted ships have had no links to Israel.

The attacks have caused shipping companies to bypass the route and instead divert around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope, significantly adding to journey times and cost.

Arms embargo

According to a November report by experts mandated by the Security Council to monitor the arms embargo, the Houthis are considerably strengthening their military capabilities on land and at sea.



