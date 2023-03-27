UN Security Council to discuss deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus this week

A meeting of the UN Security Council regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will take place this week.

Source: Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly, at the briefing on Monday, 27 March, reports European Pravda

Quote: "As far as I know, the meeting [of the UN Security Council regarding Putin's statement – ed.] should take place this week. But this, of course, is a matter for the Security Council itself," he said, answering a question from a Ukrinform journalist.

Previously, Ukraine itself requested to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council, calling the Russian president's move an act that undermines the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the nuclear disarmament architecture and the international security system as a whole.

Background: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on 27 March that Belarus would deploy tactical nuclear weapons by July, and compared his nuclear plans to the US deployment of its weapons in Europe. He insisted that Russia would not break its nuclear non-proliferation promises.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called these plans a threat to European security. NATO called Russia's nuclear rhetoric "dangerous and irresponsible".

