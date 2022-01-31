U.K. Weighing Sanctions on Russian Oligarchs: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak by phone Tuesday as diplomatic efforts continue to reduce tensions over Ukraine, with the United Nations Security Council separately holding a public debate on the crisis after rejecting a bid by Moscow to block the session.

The diplomatic flurry is running alongside a push by the U.S. and European Union to soon complete a package of potential Russian sanctions, while the U.K. is looking at targeting “any company or individual of direct interest to the Russian state” if Moscow were to invade Ukraine.

Russia further boosted troop levels around the Ukrainian border over the weekend, according to the Pentagon. It has been moving forces also to Belarus for drills next month. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack Ukraine.

Key Developments:

Germany’s Social Democrats will discuss its Russia policy in Berlin on Monday

All times CET

U.K.’s Truss Says Sanctions on Oligarchs Being Weighed (6:44 p.m.)

Acknowledging criticism of the ease with which Russian billionaires can stash billions in property and other assets in so-called Londongrad, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced the U.K. is considering sanctioning oligarchs with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.K. investments if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Until now, the U.K. has been able to sanction only those linked to the destabilization of Ukraine, but it’s broadening its powers to act alongside the U.S. and others to freeze assets and ban travel by individuals.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said reports the U.K. was considering new sanctions on oligarchs’ holdings were “very alarming.” Saying such limits would be “a blatant attack on business,” Peskov noted many Russian companies also have U.K. partners and shareholders who would be affected by such limits.

Estonia Says Russia Fighter Jet Violated Its Airspace (6:37 p.m.)

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet violated Estonia’s airspace on Jan. 29, the Baltic country’s Foreign Ministry said Monday. The military aircraft flew into Estonia’s airspace for less than a minute with its transponder off and without radio contact, according to the ministry, which summoned the Russian embassy’s charge d’affaires in protest.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the accusation and said no Russian Su-27 jets were in flight over the Baltic Sea on that date, the Interfax news service reported late Monday.

Estonian Leader Calls NATO Unity a Surprise for Russia (6:20 p.m.)

NATO’s unity in confronting Russia has already been a “negative surprise” for the Kremlin, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Bloomberg Television in an interview. Europe needs to be strategic about following through with sanctions if Moscow moves forward with an invasion of Ukraine, she said.

“He’s building military forces around Ukraine, and it presents a great threat,” Kallas said from Tallinn. “The unity of NATO allies has become a negative surprise for Russia -- that NATO’s allies have kept the line very strongly.”

Johnson Call With Putin May Slip to Tuesday (6:15 p.m.)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s planned call with Russian President Vladimir Putin may end up slipping to Tuesday, his spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters in London.

Johnson spent 90 minutes on Monday afternoon defending his government in the House of Commons after the publication of interim findings of a civil service probe into allegations about partying in Downing Street in apparent breach of coronavirus rules. He’s yet to nail down a time for the Putin call, Blain said.

Asked in the House of Commons whether the call had been canceled, Johnson replied “I will be speaking to President Putin as soon as I can.”

Envoy Says U.S. Ready to Keep Troops on High Alert (6 p.m.)

The U.S. is ready to keep its 8,500 troops on high alert “for quite some time” to deploy “on a moment’s notice” should the U.S.-based forces be needed anywhere in Europe to protect NATO territory, Julianne Smith, the U.S. Ambassador to the military alliance, told Bloomberg Television.

Smith reiterated that the U.S. was looking at “possible additional moves” in central and eastern Europe, given that a lot of the NATO members there “feel concerned.” “We are looking at what measures we might take in the name of reassurance and deterrence,” she said.

UN Security Council Debates Tensions Over Ukraine (4:42 p.m.)

The UN Security Council voted 10-2, with three abstentions, to hold an open hearing on Ukraine. Russia’s envoy, joined by China, sought to prevent the public hearing, calling it an example of America’s “megaphone diplomacy.” Russia and China have worked together at times over the years to block potential Security Council actions and resolutions they deem critical of the other.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said previous closed-door meetings on the crisis had failed to make progress and it was time for a public hearing, which began soon after the vote.

“This is not about antics,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “It’s not about rhetoric. It’s not about U.S. and Russia. What this is about is the peace and security of one of our member states.”

BP’s Russian Risk is Rising Again (15:42 p.m.)

Of all the international oil majors, BP Plc potentially has the most to lose if the situation in Ukraine sets off a crisis between Russia and the West, as this story lays out. The London-based firm owns around a fifth of Rosneft PJSC, the state-controlled energy giant run by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

The corporate relationship, which already sits uneasily alongside BP’s plans for net-zero carbon, could become untenable if a Russian invasion of Ukraine resulted in hefty economic sanctions. Still, BP’s exposure may also be mitigated by the fact most European nations have an even greater dependence on the country.

Poland Offers to Supply Defense Munitions (12:30 p.m.)

The government in Warsaw may decide within days to send Ukraine “tens of thousands” of pieces of munitions, including for anti-aircraft defense, the head of Poland’s national security office, Pawel Soloch, told reporters on Monday.

Poland is also ready to provide humanitarian aid in an event of an invasion, Soloch said, a day before Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki travels to Kyiv.

Several European countries have pledged to supply Ukraine with defense equipment, but NATO has made clear it would not send troops in. Lithuania and Latvia plan to provide anti-aircraft Stinger missiles and Estonia will send anti-tank Javelin missiles. Germany offered to send 5,000 helmets.

Lavrov, Blinken to Speak by Phone Tuesday (11:57 a.m.)

The two officials are expected to discuss the written responses the U.S. presented last week to Russia’s security demands and potentially agree on further talks, Tass reported. The Kremlin so far hasn’t presented its assessment of the U.S. position.

Lavrov said last week that the responses didn’t address Moscow’s main concerns but included “rational elements on secondary issues.” Russia is seeking further clarification on the U.S. position before deciding on its next steps, Lavrov said Sunday.

Ukraine to Boost Diplomacy to End Crisis (11:30 a.m.)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he expects a flurry of visits from European leaders in the coming days and weeks, including from the U.K., Poland and the Netherlands, as well as Germany, France and Greece.

Oil Heads for Best January in Decades (8:30 a.m.)

Brent is on course for its best January performance in at least 30 years.

The global benchmark rose 1.3%, building on a run of six straight weekly gains that saw prices hit the highest level since 2014. West Texas Intermediate advanced to near $88 a barrel after climbing 2% last week.

Scholz’s Party Discusses Russia Policy (7:15 a.m.)

Germany’s Social Democrats -- the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz -- will discuss its Russia policy in Berlin on Monday. Co-leader Lars Klingbeil said the talks aim to prevent war in Europe.

Speaking on ARD television, he said Russia is responsible for the escalating tensions and that “all options are on the table” for imposing punitive sanctions if Moscow orders an attack but the focus is on maintaining dialog to prevent military conflict.

He downplayed comments from former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder -- also from the SPD -- who said Western politicians were stoking tensions.

