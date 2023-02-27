UN seeks $4.3 billion to cover Yemen 2023 humanitarian needs

1
SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations is seeking $4.3 billion at a pledging conference Monday to alleviate the suffering of millions of people in Yemen, where an eight-year civil war has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 21 million people in Yemen, or two-thirds of the country's population, need help and protection, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, which says the humanitarian needs in Yemen are “shocking.” Among those in need, more than 17 million are considered particularly vulnerable.

Monday's high-level gathering is co-hosted by Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.N. in the organization’s Palais des Nations in Geneva. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address donors on the dire humanitarian situation in the Arab world’s poorest country.

The $4.3 billion appeal is almost double the $2.2 billion that the U.N. received in 2022 to fund its humanitarian program in Yemen. The U.N. had sought $4.27 billion for 2022.

Monday’s conference comes as the global economy remains rattled by the yearlong Russian invasion of Ukraine. Inflation rates have surged over the past year across the world, forcing many governments to focus on elevating the needs of their own people.

Yemen’s conflict started in 2014, when the Iran-backed rebel Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition intervened months later, in early 2015, to try and dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government to power.

The conflict has in recent years become a regional proxy war that has killed more than 150,000 people, including over 14,500 civilians. The war has also created a horrendous humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages and pushing the country to the brink of famine.

The conference is taking place as the warring sides continue to observe an informal and fragile cease-fire. Efforts are underway to declare a new truce after the parties failed to renew a U.N.-brokered truce in October.

The truce, which took effect in April, brought some relief for Yemenis, especially in Houthi-held areas. It enabled commercial traffic to resume at Sanaa's airport and the sea port of Hodeida.

However, partly because of the territorial division — with roughly half of Yemen under Houthi control and the other half under government control — the country is haunted by an economic crisis. There is dual system of currency, dual exchange rates, restrictions on imports and double taxation on goods, according to the U.N. Panel of Experts investigating Yemen’s conflict. Annual inflation reached 45%, and food prices surged 58%, according to the panel’s report.

There have also been Houthi attacks on oil facilities in government-held areas, resulting in the disruption of oil export, which is a major source of funds for the government.

Climate change has added to the suffering. Yemen, located at the southwestern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, is “at the forefront” of global climate crisis, as natural disasters, including floods and arid weather, threaten lives, OCHA said.

In 2022, Yemen suffered from severe drought, heavy rainfall, and flooding, impacting more than 517,000 people and damaging public and civilian infrastructure in many provinces between July and September last year, according to OCHA.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria awaits results after tight election

    Nigeria began to announce early results on Sunday after a tight election for the presidency of Africa's most populous nation, as concerns grew over long delays in voting and accusations of attempts to manipulate tallies.The election went ahead mostly peacefully, despite some ransacked polling stations and late starts at many others. Voters stayed up late at night in many locations to observe the count and "protect" the ballots.Nearly 90 million were eligible to vote on Saturday for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, with many Nigerians hoping a new leader will do a better job tackling insecurity, economic malaise and growing poverty.Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu told reporters results would be officially announced state by state from Sunday when tallies are collated.But slow uploading of results to INEC's online website provoked worries of electoral malpractice in a country with a history of ballot rigging and vote buying."Let Nigeria decide O! @inecigeria," Nigerian Afrobeats star and Grammy Awards winner Burna Boy wrote on Twitter. "No try any result magic."The election pits former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, 70, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against former vice president Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 76.But for the first time since the end of military rule in 1999, a surprise third-party candidate, Labour Party's Peter Obi, has challenged the APC and PDP dominance with a message of change.PDP's candidate Abubakar urged INEC to upload the results immediately after accusing some state governors of trying to compromise the results."It will be a disservice to Nigerians and a negation to democracy for anyone to subvert the will of the people as freely expressed in their votes of yesterday," he said in a statement.When he was defeated by Buhari in the 2019 election, Abubakar claimed massive fraud. The Supreme Court eventually tossed out his challenge.Labour Party chairman Julius Abure also accused election officials of failing to upload results from parts of Lagos and southern Delta State to help ruling APC's candidate.Observers group Yiaga Africa said it was "deeply concerned with the delay" in results.But INEC said problems with uploading results on its IReV data page were due "technical hitches" and there was no risk of tampering."The commission wishes to assure Nigerians that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of our systems," it said in a statement."It is important to avoid statements and actions that can heat up the polity at this time."&nbsp;- 'Race is open' -In Lagos and other cities, crowds stormed polling stations late on Saturday as electoral officials tallied the first results by hand and read out the counts before transmitting them to the central database.On Sunday morning, people gathered at a newspaper stand in the Falomo area of Lagos, eager for results to come in and expressing hope this election would bring change."Last time, we knew Buhari was going to be re-elected, there was no excitement, but this time is so different, the race is open and there is hope," said mechanic Orubibi Dighobo.Some polling stations were still voting early on Sunday after long delays getting started.The commission has 14 days to officially announce results, but the online tally should be made available over the next few days.To win the presidency, a candidate must get the most votes but also win at least 25 percent of votes cast in two-thirds of Nigeria's 36 states.Some states are must wins. Lagos has the most registered voters at more than 7 million, followed by two states in the country's mostly Muslim north, Kano and Kaduna states.&nbsp;The competitive race has some analysts forecasting an unprecedented runoff between the two frontrunners if no candidate meets election requirements. It would have to be organised within 21 days.- Old guard rivals -The success of Nigeria's vote will be closely watched in West Africa, where coups in Mali and Burkina Faso and growing Islamist militancy have taken democracy in the region back a step.Buhari, a former army general, will step down after two terms in office. His critics say he failed in his key promises to make Nigeria safer.Fuel and cash shortages at banks caused by a naira currency bill exchange programme in the run-up to the election also left many Nigerians struggling more than usual.Whoever wins the election must quickly get to grips with Africa's largest economy and top oil producer, beset by problems from a grinding jihadist war in the northeast to double digit inflation.&nbsp;APC's candidate Tinubu, a long-time political kingmaker and southern ethnic Yoruba Muslim, says "It's my turn" for the presidency.&nbsp;He says his experience as Lagos governor will count.He faces a familiar rival -- PDP candidate Abubakar, a Muslim from the northeast who is on his sixth bid for the top job and touts his business experience to fix the economy.But both are old guard figures who have fought off past corruption accusations, and the emergence of Obi, a Christian ethnic Igbo from the southeast, threw the race open.bur-pma/tgb

  • Trade Alert: The CEO & Director Of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY), Skip Bourdo, Has Just Spent CA$272k Buying A Few More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ( TSE:NBLY ) should definitely note that the CEO...

  • Medical tourism looking sickly as patients watch their spending

    Attila Knott has an empty dental hospital in Hungary. The foreigners with bad teeth he was counting on never arrived, deterred first by COVID-19 and now by a cost-of-living crisis that has left the medical tourism industry struggling to recover even after the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions. "People are more cautious," Knott told Reuters, staring at the empty building across the street from his existing Kreativ Dental clinic.

  • EU industry chief Breton says not favouring Big Telecoms over Big Tech

    EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Monday defended a consultation on whether Big Tech should foot the bill for billions of euros of investments in Europe's telecoms infrastructure, saying it was not about putting Big Telecoms' interests above tech companies. The consultation launched last week pits Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange SA, Telefonica SA, Telecom Italia SpA against Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.

  • Afghan refugees in Pakistan protest delay in US resettlement

    Hundreds of Afghan refugees facing extreme delays in the approval of U.S. visas protested in Pakistan's capital on Sunday, as an American program to help relocate at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban rule stalls. The U.S. government's Priority 1 and Priority 2, known as P1 and P2 refugee programs were meant to fast track visas for at-risk Afghans including journalists and rights activists after the Taliban takeover in their homeland. Applicants have been waiting in Pakistan for more than one and a half years for U.S. officials to process their visa applications.

  • Ben Crump Delivers Thunderous Acceptance Speech At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

    Crump accepted the Social Justice Impact Award and delivered an inspiring speech to our people.

  • 3M May Have a High Yield, but I'd Keep It at Arm's Length

    3M's (NYSE: MMM) 5.5% dividend yield is compelling, but it's not enough to offset the company's problems. Unfortunately, based on recent history, 3M is, arguably, failing on all three counts. One of 3M's significant shareholders, Flossbach von Storch, isn't satisfied with its performance.

  • ‘Long Tall Sally’: Little Richard’s Long Tall Story And Rock‘n‘Roll Classic

    One of the great double-sided hits of the era paired ‘Long Tall Sally’ with ‘Slippin’ and Slidin.’’

  • Salesforce and billionaire Marc Benioff face a defining moment: Morning Brief

    Leadership is being questioned and the stakes are high.

  • Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful

    The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a morning update that Russia keeps concentrating its offensive efforts along the entire Bakhmut front line, were Yahidne is located. The months-long struggle for Bakhmut, where only about 5,000 of 70,000 residents remain, has seen some of the bloodiest attritional fighting of Russia's year-old invasion.

  • Trump Makes An Exhaustive Rant For The Ages As 'SNL' Spoofs East Palestine Visit

    "Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson reprised his role as the former president in a parody of his visit to the Ohio community.

  • Russian military aircraft blown up near Minsk: Belarusian partisans

    There was no official confirmation from Russia or Belarus and there was no immediate response from their defence ministries to requests for comment. Belsat is a Polish broadcaster focused on Belarusian news that Minsk has branded extremist.

  • Key Putin ally claims Russia is dismantling seized western weapons to turn 'the enemy's experience to our advantage' in Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev rejected Western reports that Russia was running low on weapons and ammunition in an article published on Saturday.

  • Tense moment as Russia's UN ambassador interrupted a minute of silence for victims of Ukraine war at Security Council

    Before Vasily Nebenzya's intervention, the UN General Assembly voted that Russia should withdraw its troops immediately from Ukraine.

  • Sidney Powell avoids disbarment in Texas over election lies after judge throws out the state bar's case because the exhibits were misnumbered

    The Texas judge said the exhibit documents cited by the commission seeking to disbar Powell "did not match the documents described in the brief."

  • Opinion | Vladimir Putin's Big Backfire

    In many ways, Russia’s president has already lost his war on Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk has called Biden a 'damp sock puppet' and feuded with the president for months, but Biden shared some rare praise for the billionaire earlier this month

    Elon Musk hasn't been a fan of President Joe Biden in the past, though the billionaire appeared to extend an olive branch earlier this month.

  • Welcome to wartime Russia... where you can’t protest, buy clothes or go on holiday

    From cancelled holidays to rows with parents and worries about ex-convict mercenaries wandering the streets, war in Ukraine has changed Russia.

  • Zelenskyy shows the simple bedroom at his office that he has called home since Russia invaded Ukraine

    "This is my home," Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the small room, which contains a single bed, a sink, and modest furnishings.

  • GOP Chair Makes Delusional Promises on Behalf of Donald Trump

    CNNGOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel painted a rosy picture of the Republican Party headed into the 2024 election on Sunday, namely a united front, candidates supporting one another, and Donald Trump accepting the results of an election.Her picture, however, seemed devoid of the reality her party members have lived in.In her first interview since her contentious reelection last month, McDaniel presented a mission statement of unity, one she said propelled her to a fourth term. “We can't be so viciou