UN seeks access to embattled al-Shifa hospital to vet Israeli claims

The human rights chief for the United Nations called on Israel to stop its attacks against protected civilian sites and allow his team access to the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza after Israel’s military released a video saying there is a Hamas “operational tunnel shaft” in the hospital.

Video released Thursday by the military shows a hole in the ground near the hospital. The group said Tuesday that forces were carrying out an operation inside the hospital after saying it was a major base of operations for Hamas, a claim disputed by the Palestinian group and medical administrators.

“Rapid and unimpeded humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza, including fuel, and at the scale required, is urgently needed, and must be facilitated — including through Israeli crossings such as Kerem Shalom,” U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said in a statement. “My Office will remain deeply engaged, and I stress the importance of full access to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including Gaza, for my Office, to ensure full and independent monitoring and documentation, and to coordinate protection work.”

Türk released a briefing after visiting Egypt and Jordan last week to offer recommendations. He said he met with senior officials and representatives from Egypt, Jordan, Palestine and Israel. Türk said he has asked Israeli officials if he could visit “Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Türk said during his visit he went to Rafah and El Arish and was struck by “the horrific wounds” of hospital patients. He has heard from “a number of Israelis” about their anguish for the 1,200 killed in the initial attack by Hamas and the hostages abducted.

“Rarely have I heard such disturbing testimony about the catastrophic harm that ordinary people have endured, and which continues to mount,” Türk’s statement said. “And never in my career of working in many crisis situations around the world have I met such an outpouring of fear, anger and despair.”

The al-Shifa Hospital is holding about 150 bodies that can’t be removed amid relentless strikes from the Israeli military, the World Health Organization and local health authorities claim. Hamas said there are roughly 2,000 people inside the hospital, including about 600 patients.

Israeli soldiers have recovered the bodies of two hostages kidnapped by Hamas in its attack on Israel last month near the hospital, the military reported.

The conflict began early last month after Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 Israelis in an attack on border settlements that targeted civilians. More than 11,100 Palestinians, including more than 4,600 children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion since.

In his briefing, Türk said he is deeply concerned about the intensification of violence and discrimination against Palestinians. He said he will issue a report on the attacks against Palestinians.

“It is apparent that on both sides, some view the killing of civilians as either acceptable collateral damage, or a deliberate and useful weapon of war. This is a humanitarian and human rights crisis,” Türk’s statement said. “It represents a breakdown of the most basic respect for humane values. The killing of so many civilians cannot be dismissed as collateral damage. Not in kibbutz. Not in a refugee camp. And not in a hospital.”

