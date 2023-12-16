UN should send a force to Israel to root out Hamas criminals

The death toll in Gaza is sky high, and lately much of the blame has shifted toward Israel. The world seems to have a very short memory of who started this horrible mess.

Israeli soldiers carry out maintenance on an tanks near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 15, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Hamas perpetrators are hiding behind innocent civilians in hospitals and schools in order to avoid being caught by Israeli forces.

Why is the UN not sending an international force to Israel, to hunt down the Hamas criminals, instead of criticizing Israel for defending itself? By not doing its duty of punishing Hamas, the UN rather chooses to criticize Israel for causing civilian deaths.

Ralph Pincus

Paramus

