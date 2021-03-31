UN: Shipwreck off Libya leaves 2 women, 3 children drowned

BY SAMY MAGDY
·1 min read

CAIRO (AP) — A boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya's coast, drowning two women and three children, a U.N. official said Wednesday. It was the latest shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Safa Msehli, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, said the maritime mishap took place late Tuesday. A fishing boat and Libya’s coast guard managed to rescue some 77 migrants and returned them to shore, she said.

A total of 400 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya late Tuesday, Msehli said. They were taken to detention centers in the North African country.

At least 480 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya over the weekend, according to the IOM.

Tuesday’s deadly shipwreck was the latest along the Central Mediterranean migration route. More than 55 migrants were reported dead last month off Libya.

Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. Over the last several years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Europe either on their own or after being rescued at sea.

Thousands have drowned along the way. Others were intercepted and returned to Libya to be left at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers that lack adequate food and water, according to rights groups.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what’s in the White House infrastructure spending and corporate tax hike plan

    The first phase of his “Build Back Better” package to be unveiled Wednesday in Pittsburgh would unleash $2 trillion in new spending on four main hard infrastructure categories — transportation; public water, health and broadband systems; community care for seniors; and innovation research and development, according to people familiar with the proposal.

  • Cressida Dick faces backlash after claiming Duchess of Cambridge 'was working' when she laid flowers at Sarah Everard vigil

    Kate did not announce her visit to the vigil in advance when she laid flowers at the bandstand in Clapham.

  • Cuomo’s Brazen Stalling Strategy

    Jim Geraghty, Phil Klein, and Jack Crowe had excellent posts last week on the new wave in the Cuomo-scandal swirl: the New York governor’s preferential COVID-testing treatment for his family members, including Cuomo’s CNN talking-head brother and hagiographer, Chris, and sundry courtiers (the Times has added pharma execs to the roster). I want to address what happens now, which may be . . . not much — at least for a while. Cuomo and his allies are perversely exploiting the metastasizing of allegations against him as a stalling strategy. They urge that everything, including the kitchen sink, be thrown into the state assembly’s investigation, even such matters as bridge-safety concerns, which do not at the moment appear very serious. The point is to project the impression that Cuomo is not afraid of an impeachment investigation, while in reality making the investigation so extensive that the third-term governor would be in his fifth term by the time it concludes, if it ever does. I’ve put the game this way: Cuomo is betting that the more impeachable he is, the less impeachable he is. Preferential treatment amounts to a serious liability for the governor. That’s not just because it is an ugly look given that, as the New York Post reported Sunday, the nursing homes that were endangered by Cuomo’s policies were begging in futility for test kits while the governor’s family and friends were bumped to the front of the line. It is a serious liability because it constitutes a black-and-white law violation that is explicitly made subject to potential removal from office under New York State ethics statutes. That puts it in a different category — if not of gravity, then of provability — than Cuomo’s two other scandals. Nursing Homes The proof that Cuomo misled the federal government and state legislators about COVID-related nursing-home deaths is likely to be muddled. Cuomo may have been his father’s protégé, but as HUD secretary in the Nineties, he studied dissimulation under the master, Bill Clinton. Notice that Cuomo and his underlings keep insisting that the information his administration relayed to other government officials was true. But that begs the question: Did he give them all the required information? I’ve noted previously that, very often, the thing to watch for in a false-statements cases is what’s not said. There is no reason to doubt that the administration cooked the books: Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, reportedly admitted to New York lawmakers that the administration deceived them about the true number of nursing-home deaths (though Cuomo officials seem even to have misled them about why they misled them). Still, false-statement cases based on material omissions are tougher to prove than those based on positive lies. Investigators have to establish that there was a duty to provide the information that was withheld (which all depends on exactly what was asked and what the response was . . . which we do not know at this point). In addition, it must be proved that the concealed information was withheld with a purpose to deceive — i.e., that it wasn’t an inadvertent oversight. There can be a great deal of gray area when the issue is what has been left unsaid, rather than what has been disclosed — although, to be sure, it’s not often that investigators have what DeRosa has given them: a top official admitting that information was concealed. Sexual Harassment To be sure, the sexual-harassment allegations are numerous and skeevy. In fact, as this is being written, news is breaking about yet another complainant: Sherry Vill, a 55-year-old married mother of three, who reports that Cuomo non-consensually grabbed her by the face and kissed her on both cheeks outside her upstate New York home, while ostensibly inspecting flood damage. As NR’s Zachary Evans details, Mrs. Vill’s teenage son took video of the incident, and a duly cringeworthy photo was rolled out at a Monday press conference arranged by Gloria Allred — the notorious publicity hound, who said she’d soon be submitting a complaint to state attorney general Letitia James. The mounting allegations have been bolstered by Governor Cuomo’s own preening. To pose as a #MeToo hero, he championed changes in the law, which made harassment claims easier to prove. Still, to date, other than one anonymous complainant’s allegation of being groped under her blouse (which, if established, could be a crime under New York law), most of what’s been alleged is in the nature of aggressive boorishness and the creation of a hostile work environment, not sexual assault. (Note that there is no claim that the new complainant, Mrs. Vill, ever worked in the governor’s office; her allegation does not directly advance the claim that Cuomo created an intimidating workplace, though it does support the pattern alleged by state staffers.) I do not mean to diminish the seriousness of the behavior. It is intolerable, particularly on the part of a powerful, privileged elected official, whose duties include ensuring that his public office is a safe, legally compliant workplace. I am simply assessing the possibility that an overwhelmingly Democratic state legislature would judge the sexual-harassment revelations as impeachable (as opposed to unsavory). I would be stunned if they did, even allowing for the internecine Democratic battle between anti-Cuomo Woke Progressives and pro-Cuomo Establishment Democrats (in the centrist Clinton mold, though pulled leftward by Obama). Special Treatment By contrast, if, as reported, Cuomo directed special treatment for his family members and political cronies, that will be harder to defend. To repeat, this happened last March, when testing resources were scarce: Thousands of New Yorkers had anxiety about whether they were sick and where they might seek testing, but the state was so capacity-strapped that people were being advised to quarantine at home and hope for the best. Yet, the governor took care of family and political allies. They got tested in the comfort of their homes by top medical pros, and their samples were then sped by police to the state’s lab facility, which was only capable of performing a few hundred analyses a day — in a state of 19 million that was already emerging as the epidemic’s Ground Zero in America. Overworked and under-slept clinicians were reportedly instructed to prioritize Cuomo insiders — do their samples first and stay as late as it took to get them done. Under Section 74 of the state Public Officers Law (the so-called “privileges and exemptions” provision of the Code of Ethics), it is illegal for a state official to “use or attempt to use his or her official position to secure unwarranted privileges or exemptions for himself or . . . others, including but not limited to, the misappropriation to himself . . . or to others of the property, services or other resources of the state.” Section 74’s “Violations” provision explicitly provides that offending officials “may be fined, suspended or removed from office or employment in the manner provided by law.” Cuomo’s pom-pom squad is not denying that he gave preferential treatment to family and friends; they are obfuscating. The party line is that, in the early days of the pandemic, it was vital to go the extra mile to contact-trace and test people who might, if stricken, infect state officials. Of course, no one is disputing that it was prudent to give special attention to potentially infected officials who were vital to the state’s pandemic response. But that is not what the complaint is. The misconduct involves preferential treatment for relatives and friends of the governor who were not government officials, were not an infection risk for government officials, and whose testing was unrelated to government business — such insiders as celebrity CNN host Chris Cuomo, whose only known “government service” was nightly fawning coverage of his older brother. The Interminable Public Ethics Investigation Process Alas, while the preferential treatment allegation may be more concrete for proof purposes, the process of establishing it plays into Cuomo’s strategy: delay, delay, delay. When asked about the allegation, state attorney general James (a Cuomo rival) asserted that she does not have jurisdiction to investigate them. Under the ethics law, they are referred to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics — a panel of 14 people, out of which six members, including the chairman, are Cuomo-appointees, and three were appointed by assembly speaker Carl Heastie, a Cuomo ally. How’s this for a morass? If the commission gets a misconduct referral, there is no deadline for the next step — which is not to open a probe but, rather, to notify the suspected official of the allegation, any potential law violations, and evidence. At that point, the official has 15 days to file a written response. From there, the commission has two months to conduct a preliminary investigation for the purpose of voting on whether the allegation is serious enough to warrant a full-blown “substantial basis investigation” (i.e., a probe of whether there is a substantial basis to believe an ethics law was transgressed). The panel then votes on whether to conduct such an investigation, which requires eight yeas. But not just any eight (out of the 14 members); two of the votes would have to come from commissioners appointed by Cuomo. If there is a yes vote, the suspect official must get 30 more days’ notice of a hearing, in advance of which he gets full discovery, and at which point he may object and present evidence in his defense. Following the hearing, the commission votes on whether to issue a “substantial basis report.” Again, at least eight members must approve the issuance of a report, including and at least two of Cuomo’s own appointees. If there is a yes vote, and if a report is issued, the commission must make it available to the suspect official, so he can lodge objections and propose changes. Once the report is issued, the commission has 45 more days to make it public. Note: This is the only public aspect of the process; all proceedings, hearings, and written communications are kept secret while the investigation proceeds. Furthermore, the commission can only make recommendations. That is, in the unlikely event Cuomo appointees on a Cuomo-dominated commission were to vote to conduct a Cuomo investigation, issue a report outlining Cuomo’s misconduct, and recommend Cuomo’s removal (as opposed to, say, a fine), the commission would have no power to enforce such findings. It would be up to the legislature to decide what to do . . . which means we’d be right back to where we are now. Yes, there’s nothing quite like the investigation of misconduct by people who get to write and influence the enforcement of the rules under which their misconduct is investigated. In any event, the only way to accelerate this plodding procedure would be for the state assembly to take matters into its own hands, do a quick investigation, and, if appropriate, charge the preferential treatment allegation as an article of impeachment. But of course, it is the state assembly that is the (non)laboring oar on Cuomo’s stalling strategy. The Cuomo allies in charge will undoubtedly insist that the Joint Commission on Public Ethics must be permitted to carry out its investigative process . . . just like Cuomo allies insist that the attorney general’s independent investigation of sexual-harassment charges must run its course . . . and that the various state and federal probes of COVID-related nursing-home deaths must be completed . . . and who knows what else they can dredge up that needs examining — with Cuomo providing ever more grist for that slow-grinding mill. The latest Cuomo allegations, like the previous ones, are appalling. But if you think that means the governor will be leaving Albany’s Executive Mansion any time soon, disenthrall yourself.

  • Brussels tries to freeze UK out of quantum and space projects

    Brussels has moved to freeze British companies and researchers out of major quantum and space research projects, amid fears they could pass on trade secrets to non-EU powers. The UK negotiated associate membership of the flagship Horizon Europe research programme after Brexit but the European Commission only wants EU members to be able to participate in the sensitive sectors. The commission said the move, which also affects Israel and Switzerland, was necessary because of the sector’s “global strategic importance”. Quantum involves superfast computers and has uses in security and defence. The Telegraph understands that Brussels is anxious that intellectual property in the sensitive and highly competitive sector could be passed to rival countries and companies. An EU diplomat said: “You can’t just put the UK and Switzerland in the same box as China and Iran”.

  • The Washington Post reversed a decision to bar a reporter from covering sexual assault after she spoke about the ban on Twitter

    The reporter said she was barred from covering sexual assault because she's a survivor who has in the past advocated for sexual-assault victims.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Joey Logano wins return to dirt racing; Stenhouse second

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • ‘Something Was Wrong’: 911 Dispatcher Watching George Floyd’s Arrest Was So Disturbed She Called a Supervisor

    ReutersMINNEAPOLIS—As 911 dispatcher Jena Lee Scurry watched live footage of George Floyd’s arrest, she got the sickening feeling something had gone wrong.Floyd had been on the ground with two officers for so long she thought “the screens had frozen.” That’s when she called a supervisor. “My instincts were telling me that something was wrong,” Scurry, who’s worked as a dispatcher for seven years, testified Monday at former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. “It was a gut instinct in the incident, something is not going right.”Scurry told the supervisor that Floyd’s May 25 arrest outside a Minneapolis Cup Foods looked “a little different.” “I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man,” she said in a recording of the call played in court.The arrest was very different, prosecutors stressed at the start of Chauvin’s murder trial on Monday. During opening arguments, prosecutors argued that Floyd “died one breath at a time,” as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 10 minutes, ignoring the 46-year-old Black man’s dozens of pleas for help.“You can believe your eyes that it’s homicide. It’s murder. You can believe your eyes,” special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said.Less than a year after a video of Floyd’s fatal May 25 arrest over a counterfeit $20 bill went viral, launching nationwide protests, prosecutors argued in a court that Chauvin “betrayed” his badge during the bust.“He put his knee upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him until the very breath, no ladies and gentlemen until the very life was squeezed out of him,” Blackwell said.The ex-officer knelt on Floyd for a total of “9 minutes and 29 seconds,” prosecutors said, while Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe a staggering 27 times before losing consciousness.“This case is not about split-second decision making,” Blackwell argued. “You will see, at the same time, while he’s crying out, Mr. Chauvin never moves. The knee remains on his neck, sunglasses remain undisturbed on his head. And it just goes on.”‘America Is Watching’: George Floyd Family Issues Warning as Chauvin Trial Finally BeginsChauvin, one of four officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death, has pleaded not guilty to second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. The former cop’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, argued Monday that “there are always two sides” to a story and urged jurors to ask themselves if his client simply acted as any other police officer would.During opening statements, prosecutors showed the jury one of the now-infamous videos of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, noting that bystanders were forced to call “the police on the police.”In the video, witnesses can be heard screaming at Chauvin, telling him to stop and “check his pulse.” “You got him down. Let him breathe at least,” one person yells. “He’s Black. They don’t care,” another woman says.As jurors watched the gut-wrenching video, Chauvin, dressed in a grey suit and blue face mask, took notes on a legal pad.Donald Williams, a 33-year-old MMA fighter who has worked security with off-duty MPD officers, can be heard in one of those videos begging officers to check Floyd’s pulse and stop using a “blood choke.”“There are air chokes and there are blood chokes...blood chokes cut off the circulation of your arteries,” Williams told the court on Monday, adding that he has had experience with proper chokeholds.Williams said that on May 25 when he approached the police squad car, he saw Floyd on the ground “pretty much pleading for his life.” He yelled at Chauvin about the “blood choke,” and they “looked each other dead in the eyes” while Floyd was “gasping for air,” he testified.“When I first got there Floyd was vocalizing his pain and distress, [but] the more the knee was on his neck the more you see Floyd fade away, like a fish in a bag you see his eyes slowly roll to the back of his head, his nose bleeding,” William said, calling it “torture.” Special Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell on video of George Floyd's arrest: "You will see, at the same time, while he's crying out, Mr. Chauvin never moves. The knee remains on his neck, sunglasses remain undisturbed on his head. And it just goes on." https://t.co/ur0qgmwkvf pic.twitter.com/GXX3maVVQ3— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021 By the time Floyd was loaded into an ambulance, EMTs said he had no pulse. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and there was fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that the 46-year-old died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.“We will bring you all of the evidence of all the warnings Mr. Chauvin would have heard,” Blackwell said. “Not just Mr. Floyd screaming. Bystanders, sirens—all when you [the jury] considers intent.”Nelson argued Monday that evidence will show Floyd ingested drugs during the arrest—and that’s what ultimately killed him.Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—assisted with the arrest, holding down Floyd’s legs and trying to keep concerned bystanders at bay. All three have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.A 12-person jury made up of eight women and six men, including two alternates, will now decide if Chauvin intended to harm Floyd during the arrest. Long-simmering anger about racial injustice and police brutality exploded in the days and weeks after Floyd’s death, prompting people across the nation to take to the streets in protests. Floyd’s final pleas became a rallying cry, bringing renewed energy to the Black Lives Matter movement.‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Chauvin’s Murder Trial Isn’t Just About George FloydBefore court began on Monday, Floyd’s family and their legal team warned prosecutors at a press conference that “America is watching” the “landmark trial” that will “prove if we live up to the belief that all men are created equal.” As they spoke, a large swath of journalists crowded outside of the Hennepin County Government Center.Around the corner, Marcus X. Smith, 42, from Minneapolis, chanted and chastised the police and National Guardsmen standing watch.“Because we have so many Black people that have lost their lives at the hands of police officers, I think this is the perfect time for reconciliation, for the government and the people to actually show us that they care about a justice system,” Smith said. “We want justice. We want all of the officers found guilty.”Others who lost family members at the hands of police also attended a small gathering outside the courthouse. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner—a Black man who died in New York police custody in 2014 while telling police officers he couldn’t breathe—was also present outside the courthouse on Monday after traveling with a social justice organization to support the Floyd family.Al Sharpton and the family of George Floyd take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. “We did this before and people tweeted from all over the world that they were tired after three minutes...” pic.twitter.com/tyyTYFB60V— Sumayya Tobah (@thisissumayya) March 29, 2021 “This was so close to what happened to my son, it’s like an echo from the grave, and we’re saying, 'No more,'” Carr said. “We don’t want this to happen to another family. So this is why we stand today, we stand in solidarity with each and every family who has suffered these heinous losses.”Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, told jurors on Monday to “let common sense and reason” guide them, not “political or social causes.”“At the end of this case we’re going to spend a lot of time talking about doubt,” Nelson said, arguing that Floyd did use a counterfeit $20 to purchase cigarettes at Cup Foods and that the convenience store clerk told authorities he was under the influence when he entered the store.Pointing to the viral video played in court, Nelson urged jurors to “remember there is more to the scene than what officers see in front of them. It’s what officers can perceive to be a threat.”“Derek Chauvin did exactly as he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career,” Nelson insisted. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • You can access a hidden boat parade celebration on Google by searching for anything related to the Suez Canal or Ever Given ship

    The search engine is celebrating the freeing of the 22,000 ton cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • George Floyd: Teenage witness 'stays up apologising for not doing more'

    Derek Chauvin's trial hears gripping testimony from young witnesses to George Floyd's death.

  • Majority of Americans intend to get vaccinated; Pfizer says vaccine is safe for kids ages 12-15: Live COVID-19 updates

    The United States has reported more known coronavirus variants in the last week — nearly 4,300. Here's the latest COVID news.

  • Injury-hobbled Clippers can't hold back Magic in streak-dissolving loss

    Missing four starters, the Clippers start out strong before fading in a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic that ends their six-game winning streak.

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • Ships on the move again in Suez canal

    With the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given dislodged, 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by early Tuesday morning, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie told reporters.He said a backlog of 422 ships could be cleared in 3 -1/2 days.

  • NASCAR at Bristol live updates: Joey Logano wins return to dirt racing; Stenhouse second

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • USC's early turnovers doom NCAA upset bid against Gonzaga

    “We didn’t do our part offensively,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. Sixth-seeded USC (25-8) committed seven of its 10 turnovers in a rough opening 11-plus minutes, a stretch that helped Gonzaga run its lead out to a 17-point margin. It was a frustrating finish to the Trojans' first trip to a regional final since losing to eventual champion Duke in 2001.

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.