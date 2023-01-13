10

UN’s shot at Biden’s border plan marks latest in fierce pushback from left-wing groups

Adam Shaw
·5 min read

The United Nations this week gave a scathing criticism of the Biden administration’s latest border security measures, particularly its expansion of Title 42 and asylum eligibility limits -- marking the latest shot taken at the plan from activist groups and some Democrats.

The Biden administration announced last week, ahead of President Biden’s visit to the southern border, that it was expanding a humanitarian parole program to include Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans. The program will allow 30,000 of those nationalities to enter the U.S. each month if they have not crossed illegally and if they have a sponsor in the country already.

However, while that was largely welcomed by immigration activists, what accompanied it was not. President Biden announced that Mexico had also agreed to take back up to 30,000 migrants a month. Additionally, the administration announced an increased use of an alternative removal authority — expedited removal — to remove those who do not claim asylum and who cannot be expelled under Title 42.

Separately, the Department of Homeland Security announced a rule that would make illegal immigrants ineligible for asylum if they "circumvent available, established pathways to lawful migration" and do not claim asylum in a country through which they traveled to get to the U.S.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT THANKS BIDEN FOR NOT BUILDING ANY MORE BORDER WALL, PUSHES FOR AMNESTY

It was those policy changes that immediately saw pushback from groups that are typically on the side of the Biden administration on the question of immigration. The U.N. head of human rights accused the Biden administration of putting a right to claim asylum in the U.S. at risk.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person’s origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

Turk said that the measures "appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulment."

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden speaks with a member of the US Border Patrol as they walk along the US-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023.

"While I welcome measures to create and expand safe and regular pathways, such initiatives should not come at the expense of fundamental human rights, including the right to seek asylum and the right to an individual assessment of protection needs," he said. "Limited access to humanitarian parole for some cannot be a replacement for upholding the rights of all to seek protection of their human rights."

Turk’s criticism was the latest such barb at the plans, particularly from activists upset at the expansion of expulsions under the Title 42 public health order. That order, which the Biden administration had sought to end, is currently being considered by the Supreme Court and allows for the rapid return of migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While humanitarian parole programs are certainly helpful and needed, they do not replace the system of asylum which continues to be eroded by expanded use of Title 42," Anna Gallagher, executive director of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC) said in a statement. "CLINIC has been firm: Any expansion of Title 42 is misguided and dangerous. Continued use of a harmful, outdated health policy to usurp our legal obligations under international and asylum law is wrong."

CLINIC was one of a number of immigration groups that, while happy at the expanded asylum pathways, were not prepared to accept the stick that came along with that carrot.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also attacked the administration’s expansion of Title 42 and compared its limit on migrants who had crossed through safe countries to policies implemented during the Trump administration.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS CALL FOR INTEL BRIEFING ON SECURITY THREATS FROM ‘OPEN’ SOUTHERN BORDER

The activist group said Biden’s plan further ties his administration to the poisonous anti-immigrant policies of the Trump era instead of restoring fair access to asylum protections."

Democrats in Congress were similarly incensed by the restrictions.

AS BIDEN VISITS BORDER, STILL NO APOLOGY OVER FALSE CLAIMS THAT BORDER PATROL AGENTS WHIPPED MIGRANTS

"While we understand the challenges the nation is facing at the Southern border exacerbated by Republican obstruction to modernizing our immigration system, we are deeply disappointed by the Biden administration’s decision to expand the use of Title 42," Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., said in a joint statement.

"We are pleased to see an increase in the access to parole for Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and Haitians, but this narrow benefit will exclude thousands of migrants fleeing violence and persecution who do not have the ability or economic means to qualify for the new parole process," they said.

The Biden administration has stressed that it sees the answer to the migrant crisis -- which has seen millions of migrant encounters since Biden took office -- as including expanded legal pathways.

But the left-wing pushback exemplifies how the Biden administration is likely to face stern opposition from fellow Democrats as well as activist groups if it infringes in any way on the ability for those crossing the border from making an asylum claim and being released into the U.S. -- even if they have passed through multiple countries or crossed illegally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration has sought to counter the criticism coming from its left flank, noting in particular that in addition to the expanded parole program, the administration is also using a CBP One App that helps migrants make an asylum claim at a port of entry -- rather than by crossing the border illegally.

"If they do not use that application, then they will need to have applied for humanitarian relief in one of the countries through which they have traveled," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said this week. "And if they were denied, then — then they are not subject to — not a ban, but a rebuttable presumption of ineligibility.  And there’s a marked difference between the two."

Recommended Stories

  • First group of migrants arrive under new U.S. sponsorship policy

    Illegal border crossings have dropped significantly since the Biden administration announced it would pair increased expulsions with expanded legal migration opportunities.

  • Three migrant landings in Florida Keys in last 24 hours

    Border Patrol said 50 Cuban migrants were taken into custody

  • Migrants can now use mobile app to request entry at U.S. border

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border can now use a mobile app to schedule a time to approach a land port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Thursday, a move intended to reduce unauthorized crossings but which has sparked concerns over privacy and access. The app, called CBP One, is available in English and Spanish and will allow migrants in Central and Northern Mexico who upload biographical information and a photo to request an appointment at one of eight ports in Texas, Arizona and California, according to a fact sheet. The administration had announced it would expand its use of CBP One, giving asylum seekers direct access to enter their information as a pre-screening step before an appointment.

  • Transgender Kenyans seek refuge amid backlash over activist's death

    She lives in a room in a safe house deep in Kenya's Rift Valley, supported by the Dutch non-governmental organisation Trans Rescue. Being transgender in Kenya can be dangerous. A few months later, Arya said she was chased by people wielding machetes.

  • 1980s Toyota Corolla AE86 Restomods Are the Most Awesome Alternative-Energy Vehicles Out There

    The hydrogen and EV restomods are based on the Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno, Japan-market variants of the sporty U.S.-market Corolla GT-S of the era.

  • US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border

    The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system as the only way for migrants to get exceptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government's latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began allowing migrants to make appointments up to two weeks out using its website and through CBPOne, a mobile app that the agency has used in limited ways since 2020. CBPOne is replacing an opaque, bewildering patchwork of exemptions to a public health order known as Title 42 under which the government has denied migrants' U.S. and international rights to claim asylum since March 2020.

  • Rupee rises after benign U.S. inflation print, forward premiums jump

    The Indian rupee rose against the dollar on Friday following another fall in the U.S. inflation rate, while forward premiums rose to their highest level in two months. The rupee was trading at 81.4150 to the U.S. dollar by 10:50 a.m. IST, compared with 81.55 in the previous session. A trader at the same bank pointed out that public sector banks bought dollars at the open, but it was difficult to confirm whether it was for their clients or on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India.

  • South Korea considers nuclear development for first time in face of growing North Korea security threat

    North Korea's surge in missile testing and nuclear development has prompted South Korea to re-evaluate its defense capabilities, including the potential development of a nuclear arsenal.

  • Hamtramck council approves Islamic animal sacrifices at home

    After religious liberty concerns raised by some Muslim residents, Hamtramck City Council voted to approve religious animal sacrifices at home.

  • Opinion: We must open our arms to asylum seekers here and at the border

    Hope that we can solve the immigration issues at our southern border comes from each of us doing what we can, no matter how small, to help asylum seekers.

  • Art collector says a Van Gogh painting that he owns went missing for nearly six years and resurfaced in a Detroit gallery

    The collector said in a lawsuit that he transferred possession of the painting to a third party, who then absconded with it.

  • Rep. Roy introduces bill to block illegal immigrants as House GOP fires up border push

    Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, introduced a bill this week to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into the U.S. until the border is under operational control by DHS.

  • Congress investigates presidents, the military, baseball and whatever it wants – a brief modern history of oversight

    Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks to the speaker's ceremonial office at the Capitol on Jan. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Jose Luis MaganaAfter regaining a slim majority in the House of Representatives in the November 2022 midterm elections, Republicans unveiled their plans for a series of investigations into the Biden administration. The new Republican majority – after four years in the relatively powerless minority – plans to investigate the Biden family’s connections to foreign businesses, the po

  • Some EVs lose a lot of range in the freezing cold—here is how 13 models compare

    Range loss is a significant concern for EV owners. A new study found that some lose just 3% in the cold, others up to a third, depending on the model.

  • Helping asylum seekers is a moral imperative | Opinion

    We owe refugees seeking the safety we take for granted more than deterrents to entry.

  • Justice Department official cleared to oversee Google probes -source

    The Justice Department's top antitrust official recently won approval from the department to oversee investigations involving Google parent Alphabet Inc, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the decision to allow Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general in charge of antitrust, to oversee matters involving the search engine and advertising company. The Justice Department and Google declined to comment on Friday.

  • Army veteran beaten outside San Francisco home concerned suspect could get release

    Army veteran viscously beaten outside of San Francisco home in disbelief that man he says is behind attack could be released in a diversion program. The victim suffered traumatic brain injuries that have derailed his life.

  • 2022 was fifth or sixth warmest on record as Earth heats up

    Earth’s fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday. Despite a La Nina, a cooling of the equatorial Pacific that slightly reduces global average temperatures, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calculates 2022’s global average temperature was 58.55 degrees (14.76 degrees Celsius), ranking sixth hottest on record. NOAA doesn’t include the polar regions because of data concerns, but soon will.

  • Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in

    Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a charge stemming from a break-in and theft of alcohol at a neighbor's home in Vermont, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England. Miller, who appeared in several “Justice League” movies and stars in the upcoming film “The Flash," agreed that by entering the plea and abiding by the conditions, they would avoid a three-month jail sentence for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass, but pay a $500 fine and a court fee, get a year of probation, and abide by a number of conditions including continued mental health treatment. Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary count that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison, but Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller the felony charge could be refiled if they fail to abide by the details of probation.

  • McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Thursday that he would consider expunging one or both of former President Trump’s impeachments. “I would understand why members would want to bring that forward,” McCarthy said in response to a question at a press conference on Thursday, before listing off several other key priorities for House Republicans. “But…