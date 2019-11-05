UN special envoy to Syria 'quit so he didn't have to shake victorious Assad's hand'

Former UN envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, before he stepped down last year

The former UN special envoy to Syria claimed that he quit his post because he realised President Bashar al-Assad had won the war and did not want to have to shake his hand.

Staffan de Mistrua, who was in the position from 2014-2018, said he could not live with himself if he stayed on to oversee Assad’s victory.

His tenure marked the deadliest period of the Syrian conflict, in which tens of thousands were killed, including in chemical weapons attacks, and a Russian intervention helped swing the war in the regime’s favour.

“Why did I leave last year? Well, officially, for personal reasons,” the 72-year-old Italian-Swedish diplomat said, speaking at the Aga Khan Centre in London on Tuesday in one of his first interviews since standing down.

“Unofficially, because I felt the war territorially was leading to an end and having really fought against what happened in Aleppo, in Idlib, in Daraya, I could not be the one that is shaking Assad’s hand and saying ma'lesh [meaning don’t worry in Arabic],” he said, referring to rebel-held cities which endured intense bombing before falling to government forces.

Men carrying children as they run out of a burning building following a barrel bomb attack reportedly dropped by government forces in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. Credit: AFP More

“I could not shave myself in the morning saying ma'lesh. But wars are won and lost and this one territorially has been lost.”

He admitted he had not followed “the manual of the perfect mediator”, but said the UN’s interventions, including aid convoys to besieged areas, may have saved as many as 700,000 lives.

But critics called Mr de Mistura’a account of that time “revisionism”.

The UN has met with considerable criticism over its work in Syria during the eight-year civil war. Some have accused the body of capitulating to Assad’s regime in order to maintain its presence in Syria.

It is also accused of watering down reports critical of the government and bolstering Assad’s rule by effectively allowing him to control the flow of aid.

There was an opportunity for Mr de Mistura to meet Assad in 2015, but the latter turned the then UN envoy down.

“De Mistura is trying to rewrite history, placing himself as some kind of victim instead of the figurehead of a UN-led process that crippled any prospects of a meaningful political process,” Charles Lister, a Syria expert at the Middle East Institute, told the Telegraph.

“In so doing, (he) gave cover for the Syrian regime’s continued crimes. Worse still, De Mistura was best known for his claim that ‘there is no military solution in Syria’ and yet his comments explicitly acknowledge the opposite.

“I cannot imagine what it must be like to be a Syrian hearing his revisionism.”

The UN-backed peace process, known as the Geneva talks, convened eight times and made no significant progress before becoming deadlocked.

The futility of the talks led to the departures of Mr de Mistura’s two predecessors, including Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary general, who called the job “mission impossible.”

Meanwhile, UN inaction allowed Russia, which intervened in the war on the side of Assad in 2015, to establish the position of main powerbroker, later convening their own parallel talks in Astana.

Mr De Mistura reserved some criticism for Moscow, saying that while it helped destroy large swathes of the country it had little intention to help rebuild.

“The Russians have no interest, no means, no capacity of reconstructing Syria and have no intention, if they are smart, of being left with the candle in their hand that then burns their hand,” he said.

“They would rather pass it on to Europe who could then contribute to the reconstruction. A broken country can be a huge heritage.”