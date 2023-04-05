UN ‘taking years’ to investigate allegations of staff sexual misconduct

People walk in front of United Nations as delegates meet during a general assembly - Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Lawyers are calling for a review of the way the UN handles sexual misconduct cases amid concerns its agencies are taking years at a time to investigate allegations of rape and assault made by staff against their colleagues.

In the case of one female staffer raped by a senior official at a major UN agency, it took investigators three years to confirm that the attack took place. The man was not dismissed but instead allowed to voluntarily resign, The Telegraph has been told.

A second woman who alleges she was raped by a colleague while on assignment for a UN peacekeeping force in east Africa says officials took two and a half years to investigate her complaint, despite initially promising the probe would last no longer than three months.

Meanwhile, documents from the World Health Organisation’s legal archive show repeated concerns – stretching back 15 years – about the UN agency’s “excessively lengthy” proceedings when investigating allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

The systems in place for handling and investigating sexual misconduct complaints across the UN are “laborious and painfully slow,” lawyers say.

“It can take literally years for a decision to be reached on a complaint,” said Renuka Dhinakaran, an international labour lawyer who has represented multiple women in their claims against UN officials. “A drastic review of UN protocols is needed.”

Witnesses ‘too scared to say anything’

Lawyers also claim that complaints are investigated by staff members of the UN common system, raising serious questions about the impartiality and transparency of these procedures.

“Although many investigation units represent themselves to be ‘independent’ or neutral, that is fundamentally false,” said Edward Flaherty, an American lawyer based in Geneva.

“Most units report directly to the executive head of the agency, and rely on the executive head for their contract renewals and performance evaluations.”

One UN investigator responsible for reviewing sexual harassment allegations told the Telegraph “it’s an incredibly difficult area to investigate, because very often you will have witnesses who are too scared to say anything because they’re scared of losing their jobs…”

She added: “Some of the organizations in the UN also just have huge, huge backlogs of [sexual harassment] cases – and sometimes it’s just because of the mismanagement of the person running the unit.”

It comes after The Telegraph revealed earlier this year that the WHO has placed one of its senior scientists on administrative leave over a series of sexual misconduct complaints stretching back 20 years.

Dr Maurizio Barbeschi - Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

An internal investigation into Dr Maurizio Barbeschi is ongoing, but several of those who reported the Italian official in January 2020 are angry that the case remains open more than three years later. Dr Barbeschi did not respond to requests for comment.

In another case uncovered by The Telegraph, officials at one of the UN’s largest agencies took three years to investigate allegations a senior supervisor within the organisation had sexually assaulted a female staffer.

The complaint was upheld; however, according to a source with knowledge of the case, the official was not summarily dismissed from his position at the UN and instead allowed to resign. Under UN guidelines, staff are entitled to certain benefits, such as grants and emoluments, when they voluntarily leave an agency.

The woman who made the complaint alleges that she was repeatedly harassed by the UN official in the wake of the assault. She eventually quit her job and left the organisation because of the abuse.

After later rejoining the agency, the woman came to learn that her assailant had been accused of rape by other colleagues. When she told her superiors of her own assault, no action was taken.

She eventually decided to report the rape via official channels. Her assailant was then investigated and after “three long years”, he was confirmed to have committed rape.

“With regard to the investigation, we don’t know why it took so long. Throughout that time, updates were only provided when requested and were dismissive, provided virtually no information, and no action was taken to protect the victim,” the source said.

“Typically, the staff member accused of wrongdoing will be placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. That did not happen in this case, even though he was a threat to others.”

The Telegraph is not naming the UN agency to protect the victim’s identity.

‘Dismissive’ of victim

In a separate case, Rachel, a US citizen who asked that her real name not be used, says she was raped by a colleague during her time stationed at a UN peacekeeping base in east Africa.

The assault took place in her apartment, in autumn 2017, after a social gathering held by peacekeeping staff near the UN base in east Africa, says Rachel.

Due to health reasons and initial concerns she would be ignored, having previously been dismissed when making a separate harassment complaint earlier in 2017, it took Rachel two years to officially file a report against her colleague, who held a US green card at the time.

Rachel was told that the probe into her complaint would last no more than three months. But it was not until December 2021 that UN investigators, after interviewing 14 witnesses, ruled that there was “insufficient evidence to support” the allegation of rape.

“That final letter was so dismissive of me and everything I went through,” said Rachel. “It said that my rapist thought I was confused in my version of events and that I was jealous of him.”

“I was shocked that the investigators felt justified putting this in the letter and the opinions of him and his friends. But they left out much of the information that I provided. It felt like they took my story from me and left me in the dark.”

Weeks after the alleged assault, Rachel contracted a rare tropical disease while on assignment in central Africa and, in late 2017, returned to the US. Already suffering from PTSD, her condition further deteriorated, leaving her bed-bound and “mentally broken”.

It was only when watching the Brett Kavanaugh case unfold at the Supreme Court that Rachel felt compelled to speak out. “At that moment, I decided that I wanted to take action,” she said. “But I wasn’t prepared for what was to come.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland - Denis Balibouse/REUTERS

In correspondence with the UN, and seen by the Telegraph, Rachel chased officials over a 10-month period for updates on the investigation, which were “infrequent, very unclear and dismissive,” she says.

Eight months after first filing the complaint, Rachel was told that it is “impossible to determine” a timeline for the completion of the investigation, before being directed elsewhere by UN staff.

“I felt like everyone I dealt with was trying to distance themselves from my complaint – no-one took responsibility,” she said, adding that the victim advocate who handled her case even stopped answering her emails after several months.

Her lawyer, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said UN investigators handling allegations of sexual assault are rarely trauma-informed, meaning “many victims feel re-victimized and re-traumatized after being interviewed.”

She added: “Many report being yelled at or accused of certain acts during their interviews.

“Even when the investigators make their report, the report is nothing more than a recommendation to a UN Director General or Secretary General, who can do whatever s/he likes with the information.”

After being informed of the UN’s judgement on her case in December 2021, Rachel and her lawyer appealed the findings but not a single official has replied, she said.

Long delays

Other major UN agencies facing scrutiny for their handling of sexual assault allegations include the WHO.

Over the past 15 years, multiple harassment complaints raised within the WHO have been escalated to the International Labour Organization (ILO) tribunal.

In these cases, the WHO was found to have “neither promptly nor thoroughly” investigated claims of sexual harassment and overseen “undue” delays in its internal appeal proceedings.

In one example from 2011, a “long delay” into a case of sexual harassment “seriously compromised the integrity of the investigative process,” court papers from the ILO show.

The WHO acknowledged that the processing of sexual misconduct complaints “has taken far too long in the past”, but insisted it was now addressing this issue “head on”.

Antonia Kirkland, a lawyer and global lead at Equality Now, a women’s human rights charity, said: “It is crucial that a system-wide and impartial review of how reports of sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment by employees have been handled at the UN is undertaken.

“This should include an examination of internal investigative mechanisms, looking at how officials have dealt with cases of misconduct, what actions have been taken, and whether support was readily available and accessible for survivors and whistleblowers.”

A spokesperson for the UN said: “We do our utmost to investigate all allegations and bring those responsible to justice. Since the moment he took over as Secretary-General in 2017, Antonio Guterres has prioritized mobilizing resources to strengthen investigating capacities.

“The Office for Independent Oversight Services now has a specialized team focused on sexual harassment. New training resources for staff and managers were also created to help promoting civility and a harmonious workplace and what to do if there is prohibited conduct.

“We are committed to addressing every case of misconduct that is reported to us, whether the incident occurred a long time ago, or more recently, and providing assistance and support to every victim.”

The WHO said it had launched a number of new initiatives since November 2021, including the establishment of a 18-man team trained and specialised in sexual misconduct cases and other forms of abusive conduct.

“This team, by May 2022, dealt with the entire backlog of investigations into allegations of sexual exploitation, abuse and sexual harassment (SEAH),” a spokesperson said.

“WHO is the only UN agency to have set, and since last May met, a benchmark of 120 days for completing sexual misconduct investigations. In 2023, we set an 80-day benchmark for completing the post-investigation phase for substantiated cases to ensure we follow due process to allow all parties to present their side of a case.”

