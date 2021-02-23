UN: Thousands flee Ethiopia violence, seek asylum in Sudan

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo, Tigray men sit atop a hill overlooking part of the Umm Rakouba refugee camp, hosting people who fled the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, in Qadarif, eastern Sudan. At least 7,000 people who fled escalating ethnic violence in western Ethiopia have sought asylum in neighboring Sudan, the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, amid heightened tensions between the two Eastern African nations. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

CAIRO (AP) — At least 7,000 people who fled escalating ethnic violence in western Ethiopia have sought asylum in neighboring Sudan, the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions between the two Eastern African nations.

Violence in the Metekel Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz region is separate from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. That's where Ethiopian and allied regional forces began fighting Tigray regional forces in early November. The Tigray war sent more than 61,000 Ethiopians into Sudan’s provinces of al-Qadarif and Kassala.

The UNHCR said most of the 7,000 asylum seekers who fled Metekel have been living among Sudanese host communities. It said it was working with local authorities in the Blue Nile province to respond to the humanitarian needs of the newly arrived, many of whom have arrived in hard-to-reach places along the border.

Tensions escalated in the past three months in Metekel Zone, prompting Ethiopia’s government to declare a state of emergency in the area on Jan. 21, the U.N. agency said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said more than 180 people were killed in separate massacres in Metekel in December and January.

Amnesty International reported in December that members of the ethnic Gumuz community — the ethnic majority in the region — attacked the homes of ethnic Amhara, Oromo and Shinasha. The rights group said the Gumuz set the homes on fire and stabbed and shot residents. The Gumuz see minorities as “settlers,” the rights group said.

Ethnic violence poses a major challenge to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as he tries to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups.

Amharas are the second most populous ethnic group in Ethiopia and they have been targeted repeatedly over the last year. Fighters from Amhara, however, have been accused by witnesses of carrying out atrocities along with Ethiopian and Eritrean forces in the Tigray conflict

The new influx of refugees into Sudan comes amid tensions between Addis Ababa and Khartoum over a border dispute and the deadlocked talks over a massive dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River.

Recommended Stories

  • Lam backs Hong Kong electoral changes excluding opponents

    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave her clear support Tuesday to electoral reforms that would likely further exclude opposition voices and cement Beijing’s control over the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s politics. Following China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city last year, authorities have moved to expel members of the city’s Legislative Council deemed insufficiently loyal and rounded up veteran opposition leaders on charges including illegal assembly and colluding with foreign forces.

  • Ebola vaccines arrive in Guinea after dust storm delay

    These are the first cases in West Africa, five years after the end of the world's deadliest outbreak.

  • Yemen's Houthis raise stakes in Marib

    Houthi fighters are laid to rest in Sanaa. This is one of 15 funerals taking place in the Yemeni capital on the same day; many killed during recent clashes in the Marib province.Military sources and a local official said on Monday (February 22) hundreds of fighters have been killed in a weeks-long Houthi offensive there.It's the conflict's most deadly clashes since 2018, as the Iran-aligned forces fight to take Marib city - the last stronghold of the internationally-recognized government. It comes amid renewed diplomacy to end the six-year war, and as the U.S. calls it quits, saying they would end support for a Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government. The U.N. is urging the Houthis to return to negotiations, warning the fighting could cause mass displacement.The gas-rich region of Marib has been a refuge for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing violence during the country's six-year-old war.At the mass funerals the tone is defiant.Reuters sources say that the Houthis may have lost more fighters than the government during the offensive, with coalition forces boasting air power.One military source is calling the situation "a blood bath."The sources say pro-government defenses to Marib's west have collapsed with the frontline now roughly 12 miles from the city.A Houthi spokesman says their forces would keep fighting until the entire country is "liberated."

  • Thousands of students rally in Greece against new police law

    More than 5,000 university students and other protesters have gathered outside a courthouse in Greece’s second-largest city to rally against a new campus security law. Tuesday’s protest in the northern city of Thessaloniki, a gathering banned under pandemic restrictions, was held in support of 31 people arrested Monday when a demonstration against the law turned violent. Under the new measures approved by parliament this month, police can begin patrolling university grounds and make arrests.

  • South African ex-president's corruption trial set for May

    Former South African president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial is set to begin in May, more than 16 years after he was first implicated in the graft allegations. Zuma, South Africa's president from 2009 to 2018, is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales. Both Zuma and Thales deny the charges against them, which include corruption, fraud, racketeering, and money laundering.

  • Bone cancer survivor to join first private SpaceX flight

    Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old cancer survivor and physician's assistant, will be one of three passengers aboard a commercial SpaceX flight to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

  • Nearly 4-in-10 Americans say Biden is weak on China, new Insider poll shows

    A new Insider poll found that 33% of Americans feel Biden's stance on China is "about right," while 22% said it's "too weak."

  • Merrick Garland assures senators he'd resign as attorney general if asked to do something unethical

    Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, has spent a fair amount of time telling Republican senators during his confirmation hearing Monday that he'll operate as independently as possible in the role, and it appears they were satisfied with his assurances. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) asked Garland if he would resign in response to any unlawful or unethical requests from the executive branch. The judge explained he would first tell "the president or whoever else was asking me to do that" that the request was, in fact, unlawful. But, Garland continued, if he was unable to divert the plan to a more ethical course, he would indeed step down. With that in mind, Garland said he isn't concerned about a situation like that arising because President Biden has made it "abundantly clear" privately and publicly "that investigations and prosecutions will be left to the Justice Department." Merrick Garland says he would resign as attorney general if he is asked to do anything unethical or illegal "I do not expect this to happen with this president," he says https://t.co/oUhkOohuwV pic.twitter.com/ZTTHpSCisU — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2021 Earlier in the hearing, Garland said his vision for the Justice Department is to "dispense the law fairly and impartially without respect to persons and without respect to political," which he said is in line with both his personality and "everything I've done in my career." More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeLate night hosts mock Ted Cruz's lame post-Mexico photo ops, cheer Trump's tax returns defeatResign, Andrew Cuomo

  • Blinken asks for Israeli help in facilitating COVID vaccines to the Palestinians

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked his Israeli counterpart in their phone call on Monday for Israel to facilitate the transfer of COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Israeli officials told me. Driving the news: On Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced that Israel has decided to send a "symbolic amount" of vaccines to the Palestinian Authority and to several countries that have asked for assistance. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe prime minister’s office said the Palestinians will get several thousand vaccine doses for medical teams.A similar number of doses will be given to several other countries like Honduras, which sent a plane to pick up the vaccines. The vaccines will be taken from a supply of 100,000 Moderna doses that Israel purchased but hasn’t yet used.Why it matters: Israel has enhanced its assistance to the Palestinians on COVID-19 in recent weeks after facing criticism in the international media. Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a Zoom speech at the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on Monday that Israel has refused to give vaccines to the Palestinians or even allow vaccine shipments from abroad to enter the West Bank and Gaza. Israel claims this criticism is false and politically motivated. The big picture: The Biden administration is seeking to improve the situation on the ground in the West Bank and Gaza and to gradually build trust between Israelis and Palestinians. Biden administration officials believe fighting COVID-19 could be a basis for positive cooperation between Israel and the Palestinians. Driving the news: Blinken and Ashkenazi discussed Iran and other regional issues on their phone call, but COVID-19 cooperation with the Palestinians was raised by the secretary of state as a specific action item. Israeli officials told me Ashkenazi stressed to Blinken that Israel is the country that has vaccinated the highest number of Palestinians in the world so far, pointing to 300,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem who receive health services from Israel. Ashkenazi told Blinken Israel has given a few hundred vaccine doses to the Palestinians from its national supply, allowed a shipment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia to enter the West Bank, and allowed part of this shipment into Gaza. Ashkenazi told Blinken Israel is also considering vaccinating around 75,000 Palestinians who work in Israel. State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment. In a briefing on Friday, Price said the U.S. believes "it’s important for Palestinians to achieve increased access to COVID vaccines in the weeks ahead."What next: Last Friday, a delegation of senior officials from the Israeli Ministry of Health visited Ramallah for talks with their Palestinian counterparts. One of the issues discussed was for Israel to give the Palestinians 100,000 doses of vaccines from its national supply to vaccinate medical teams and people over the age of 60.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Congo, Italy dispatch investigators into ambassador's death

    An Italian Carabinieri unit is expected in Congo Tuesday to investigate the killings of the Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their driver in the country's east. Congolese authorities and members of the United Nations Mission in Congo are also expected in Goma, in eastern Congo to look into the killings. Luca Attanasio, the ambassador to Congo since 2017, Carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver Moustapha Milambo were killed Monday in an ambush as their World Food Program convoy was traveling from Goma, Congo’s eastern regional capital, to visit a WFP school project in Rutshuru, the U.N. agency said.

  • Transfer news: Pulisic to Bayern Munich; positive injury update

    Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, as the USMNT star is said to be keen on a return to the Bundesliga.

  • Armenia seeks bigger Russian military presence on its territory

    Armenia would welcome the expansion of a Russian military base on its territory and the redeployment of some Russian forces closer to its border with Azerbaijan after a conflict with its neighbour last year, its defence minister said on Monday. Ethnic Armenian troops in the Nagorno-Karabakh region ceded swathes of territory in and around the enclave to Azerbaijan in a six-week conflict in 2020 that claimed thousands of lives.

  • Analysis: How rich is Saudi Arabia? Kingdom does the math in balance sheet overhaul

    The kingdom is working on creating a consolidated balance sheet of its assets and liabilities which will include items currently kept off the oil-rich economy's books, including the investments and debts of its powerful sovereign wealth fund. "The main purpose of this programme is to have a financial equivalent of an MRI of the government balance sheet," a Finance Ministry spokesman told Reuters, adding that it would include assets and liabilities that are currently "off-balance sheet". Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman has put Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, at the centre of reforms aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's top oil exporter away from fossil fuel.

  • Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

    Congress is set to hear from former U.S. Capitol security officials for the first time about the massive law enforcement failures on Jan. 6, the day a violent mob laid siege to the building and interrupted the presidential electoral count. Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. How much did law enforcement agencies know about plans for violence that day, many of which were public?

  • Dow Jones Today Resists, Nasdaq Futures Dive Ahead Of Powell Testimony; ZoomInfo, Cadence Design Rise On Earnings

    ZoomInfo and Cadence Design rose on earnings, but stock futures slipped as Bitcoin dived and Home Depot dragged on the Dow.

  • Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 models are down to all-time lows at Amazon

    Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 premium smartwatch is currently on sale at an all-time low price on Amazon.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Exclusive: Indonesian plan calls for Southeast Asia to hold Myanmar junta to election pledge

    Indonesia is pushing Southeast Asian neighbours to agree on an action plan over Myanmar's coup that would keep the junta to its promise of holding elections, with monitors to ensure they are fair and inclusive, three sources familiar with the move said. The proposal from the biggest regional nation falls short of the public demands of protesters and some Western countries for the immediate release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the recognition of the Nov. 8 ballot her party won in a landslide. Two senior officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters a diplomatically-led solution had to focus on preventing bloodshed and helping the military to honour its commitment to hold a new election and hand power to the winner.

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye