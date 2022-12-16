UN: Thousands in West, Central Africa could face starvation

2
SAM MEDNICK
·3 min read

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — More than 25,000 people could face starvation in conflict-plagued parts of West Africa next year, a United Nations official warned Friday.

Federico Doehnert of the World Food Program said violence and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine are largely driving the threat to people in Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso.

"One of the most striking things is that where we already had issues with severe food insecurity last year, this year we’re seeing a further deterioration” Doehnert said while presenting findings of the latest joint U.N. food security report in Dakar, Senegal.

The cross-border region between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger is the epicenter of West Africa’s escalating humanitarian crisis, which is compounded by climate change, severe floods and droughts placing more than 10 million people in need of assistance, the U.N. said in a statement this week.

Doehnert said nearly 80% of people facing catastrophic hunger - some 20,000 - are in Burkina Faso's Sahel region, where jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have besieged cities and cut off assistance. Residents of the city of Djibo have been blockaded for months, unable to access their farms.

“We only get food when convoys come. Unfortunately, they are not coming on a regular basis,” Sidi Dicko, a resident of Djibo, told The Associated Press by phone. “We pray for God to help us out of this situation."

Dicko said the little food that arrives gets through with military convoys, which often are attacked on the road. Aid groups need to use helicopters to transport food, which is costly.

Doehnert said that in Mali, where violence has been ongoing for a decade, 1,700 people will face catastrophic levels of hunger.

Displaced people there say they lack jobs and can't afford food. “Before (the violence), I would go to the market to work and bring back food for my family,” Oumar Barry said, speaking to The Associated Press from a camp in Mopti city where he shelters with his 10 children.

His family eats twice a day now instead of three times, Barry said. .

Other regional nations that aren't plagued by the same levels of violence also face hunger problems.

In the last quarter of the year, Benin, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Togo experienced a 20% increase in food insecurity compared with 2021, according to the food security report. Some 25 million people in Nigeria face moderate or worse food insecurity, the report states.

Converging pressures of economic recession, growing youth populations in need of jobs and the climate crisis leave poor people living from hand to mouth, said Alex de Waal, executive director for the U.S.-based World Peace Foundation. “On top of this, armed conflict and the cynical use of hunger as a weapon pushes communities into outright famine,” he said.

But funding has remained the same, said Benedetta Di Cintio, an official with the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs who deals with West Africa.

"This year, we’re at 63 (million) people in need. Next year we are projecting 69 million people and the figures are increasing, but the level of funding is more or less we can say the same in terms of percentage,” she said.

At a U.S.-Africa summit this week, the United States announced $2 billion in emergency aid and medium- to long-term food security assistance for African countries. The U.S. gave $10 million this year to support food security in the Sahel, money that went to Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Chad.

———

Associated Press reporter Baba Ahmed contributed from Bamako, Mali

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon failed to record warehouse injuries, U.S. agency says

    Amazon.com Inc failed to properly record work-related injuries and illnesses at six warehouses in five states, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the company's safety policies. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a part of the Labor Department, said it had cited Amazon for 14 separate recordkeeping violations, and the company faces $29,000 in fines. OSHA fines generally cannot exceed about $14,500 per violation, and are often much lower for recordkeeping violations.

  • Michigan State football flips Arizona DB commit Sean Brown

    BREAKING: MSU has flipped Arizona DB commit Sean Brown, making him the 14th member of the Spartans 2023 recruiting class

  • Peru's political crisis: Jaw-dropping twists and turns

    Peru has been thrown into a fresh political crisis after a series of shock events over the past few days.

  • Forget the Views — This Breakfast Buffet Is Reason Enough to Visit Lake Como

    It may ruin all other breakfasts for you.

  • John Cho & Katherine Waterston To Star In Sony-Blumhouse’s ‘They Listen’, Horror Pic To Hit Cinemas Late Summer

    John Cho and Katherine Waterston will headline Sony-Blumhouse-Depth of Field’s They Listen, directed by Chris Weitz. A theatrical release of Aug. 25, 2023 has been set; it’s the only wide release that weekend. You’ll remember the Cho thriller Searching debuted in late summer and was a microbudget hit grossing over $26M stateside, and north of […]

  • Emma Raducanu runs Ons Jabeur close on comeback from wrist injury in Abu Dhabi

    Raducanu was making her first appearance since October.

  • 16 Skillet Dinners That Support a Healthy Heart

    Get an extra serving of vegetables and cut back on carbs by replacing rice with riced cauliflower in this satisfying chicken fried rice recipe. All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too.

  • Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that

    Hospital systems around the country are rolling out fees for some messages that patients send to physicians, who they say are spending an increasing amount of time poring over online queries, some so complex that they require the level of medical expertise normally dispensed during an office visit. Patient advocates, however, worry these new fees may deter people from reaching out to their doctor and that they add another layer of complexity to the U.S. health care system’s already opaque billing process. “This is a barrier that denies access and will result in hesitancy or fear to communicate and potentially harm patients with lower quality of care and outcomes at a much higher cost,” said Cynthia Fisher, the founder of Patient Rights Advocate, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that pushes for hospital price transparency.

  • Russia is destroying Ukraine's economy, raising costs for U.S. and allies

    KYIV, Ukraine - Two months of relentless missile and drone attacks by Russia have decimated Ukraine's critical infrastructure and blown a hole in projections for the country's war-ravaged economy. Before those strikes, Kyiv expected to need at least $55 billion in foreign assistance next year to meet basic expenses - more than the country's entire annual prewar spending.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Now, with its en

  • Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with 'The Recruit'

    As he ducks from a hail of bullets, Owen recognizes one of the people working for the other side as a woman he met in a bar. It's moments like these that make “The Recruit” an atypical CIA drama. Yes, Centineo's Owen is a CIA employee who finds himself in the field à la Jack Ryan, but instead of immediately knowing what to do and how to defend himself, this CIA employee is an attorney who is immediately in over his head.

  • Ukraine defense minister rips Putin's 'meat grinder' tactics, says Russia is failing because it's still a 'big Soviet army'

    Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine will be prepared to defend a fresh wave of Russian attacks in the new year.

  • Best Christmas gift ideas of 2022: There's still time to shop the best holiday gifts!

    The best Christmas gift ideas in 2022 include an Apple watch, Apple AirPods Pro, a Gravity weighted blanket, top toys for kids and more

  • All 126 Cable Channels Ranked by 2022 Viewership: CNN No Longer in Top 5

    We've got the same number-one network for a seventh straight year — but last place is brand new.

  • HBO Max Is Removing Even More Shows, But They'll Have a Streaming Future... Somewhere

    By now you’ve likely heard the news that many of HBO Max’s original titles—including Westworld and The Nevers, as well as two more genre shows just added to that list, Raised by Wolves and The Time Traveler’s Wife—will soon be leaving the streamer and shifting elsewhere. Now we have a slightly better idea of where they’ll be ending up.

  • Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill embraces supporting part in aiding the Ukraine defense

    ‘As in “Star Wars,” good will triumph over evil and light will overcome darkness,’ Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, was quoted as having told Hamill.

  • Peru's Castillo jail term extended as protests rage

    STORY: Supporters of Peru's detained former leader Pedro Castillo gathered outside his prison on Thursday,angry after the Supreme Court ruled that he must remain behind bars for an extended 18 months.Demonstrators held up banners criticizing new President Dina Boluarte and calling for Congress to be shut down.Earlier in the day, a judge deemed Castillo, who has been charged with rebellion and conspiracy, to pose a flight risk and extended his pre-trial detention.The left-wing leader was removed by an overwhelming vote of lawmakers... just hours after he tried to dissolve Congress on December 7.Boluarte says ousting Castillo was lawful and has described his actions as an attempted coup.Protesters across the country have reacted angrily to his removal from office, and authorities say at least 15 people have been killed.In the capital Lima, demonstrators clashed with police on Thursday, throwing objects at the officers who returned fire with tear gas.This protester said she only narrowly escaped when the police surrounded them,and that women and children had been affected by the gas.Demonstrators also continued to block roads in support of the impeached former president.Just a day earlier, the interim government imposed a state of emergency to try to quell the unrest.The measure grants special powers to the armed forces and police and limits freedoms, including the right to assembly.Late on Thursday, the government imposed a curfew on 15 local provinces, mostly in rural Andean regions.

  • 'It's been incredible': Wausau's Grace Stanke is excited to begin her reign as Miss America 2023

    Wausau native and Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke earned the title of Miss America 2023 on Thursday.

  • Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana

    Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia's Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina Faso during his visit to the United States where he’s attending the U.S.-Africa summit. Speaking about the growing violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the West African region, Akufo-Addo said Burkina Faso allocated a mine to the Wagner Group as a form of payment for its deployment of fighters in the country.

  • 'Saturday Night Fever' at 45: John Travolta says that 'Staying Alive' almost didn't open the disco classic

    The actor explains why he fought to make sure that the Bee Gees classic played in the movie's famous opening scene.

  • 'SNL' star Tim Kazurinsky relives the classic Eddie Murphy-hosted 1982 Christmas episode: 'Eddie was our golden ticket'

    The "Police Academy" scene-stealer also explains why the "ship has sailed" on a reboot of the '80s franchise.