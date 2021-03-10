UN: Too little of recovery spending fights climate change

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., celebrate after signing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, during an enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SETH BORENSTEIN and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nations are spending unprecedented amounts of money to bounce back from the pandemic and the economic shock it triggered, but less than one dollar out of five spent so far will help fight global warming and heal nature, a new United Nations report says.

The top economies have laid out more than $14.6 trillion to date to rebound from last year's crisis, with nearly $2 trillion of that aimed at long-term recovery. But only $341 billion — about 18% — of that recovery money is going to green spending and “building back better,” according to Wednesday’s report by the United Nations Environment Programme and Oxford University.

“It seems like the world is trying to put out a house fire with a garden hose, while a perfectly good hydrant is available just next door,” said report lead author Brian O’Callaghan of the Oxford University’s Economic Recovery Project. He said the report highlights missed opportunities, singling out Australia where only 2% of $130 billion in recovery spending is green-oriented.

The report focuses on long-term spending, such as on roads, buildings and energy projects, as opposed to quick relief, such as unemployment checks and other emergency relief to keep people and businesses afloat.

Countries in a hurry often choose often-used economic plans instead of investing in “a sustainable inclusive future” which involves shifting the way society acts, said German environment minister Svenja Schulze.

The report came out the same day that the U.S. Congress approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan engineered by President Joe Biden, who plans to sign the bill Friday. It is not included in the report because it is more short-term and too recent, O'Callaghan said.

The United States spends about one quarter of its COVID-19 long-term recovery money — a fraction of overall pandemic spending — on green projects. The report places the United States in the “potential to act” category behind places like Norway, Germany, Finland, Canada and France, but ahead of China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Russia and Saudi Arabia in percentage of recovery spending that is green.

“On the whole so far global green spending does not match the severity of the three planetary crises of climate change, nature loss and pollution,” wrote U.N. Environment chief Inger Andersen.

If the world concentrates on clean energy spending it can come out of this crisis “definitely more able to deal with the abrupt shock that climate change demonstrably is imposing on our societies,” said International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. She said the world needs to “create more jobs and better economic opportunities by investing money in the right way, not the wrong way.”

With 82% of the recovery spending not being green, it supports the status quo which is heading in the wrong direction in terms of the environment and income inequality, O’Callaghan said, adding that about 2% to 3% of the spending is actually “dirty," boosting use of climate-damaging fossil fuel.

O’Callaghan mentioned “unconditional airline bailouts that could have so easily been green” praising France for making airlines address climate change in its rescue package. The report singles out the United States, South Korea, South Africa and the United Kingdom for not doing that.

The report highlights Norway, Denmark, Finland and Germany spending nearly half or more than half of large recovery packages on green projects.

Last December then-President Donald Trump signed a U.S. pandemic recovery package that included billions of dollars to promote wind and solar power and sharply reduce coolants in air conditioners and refrigerators, measures that got praise from environmental groups. That came despite Trump's repeated dismissal of the science behind climate change and his promotion of petroleum and coal industries.

Lawmakers pointed to $100 million in environmental spending in Wednesday's newly passed bill, including efforts to improve air monitoring.

Of the $3.44 trillion of U.S. spending on COVID-19 through the end of 2020, only $38 billion could be clearly categorized as recovery and about $10 billion of that spending has been green, O’Callaghan said. So the report puts the U.S. in the “yet to act on recovery,” category, with Biden promising “ambitious plans,” he said.

The Biden administration has promised a $2 trillion green infrastructure package. As a candidate, Biden pledged massive investment to cut fossil fuel emissions, from building more charging stations for electric cars and developing carbon capture and battery storage to making the nation's power plants and transportation networks far cleaner burning.

The report calls the still-to-be-finalized infrastructure plans “a significant acceleration in U.S. green spending in 2021.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden believes the U.S. and other countries “can create good-paying union jobs that are also consistent with their objective of addressing the climate crisis. I can assure you he intends to deliver on the promise he delivered on the campaign trail.”

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and a close Biden ally, said lawmakers and the administration are already at work on the infrastructure legislation, and said he hoped to have it passed and signed by Biden by the end of September.

___

Reporters Matthew Daly and Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Layoffs, upheaval at Zacharias ministry roiled by scandal

    The global Christian ministry founded by the late Ravi Zacharias said Wednesday it will suspend fundraising, lay off 60% of its staff and overhaul its mission in the wake of revelations that he engaged in sexual misconduct with massage therapists and carried on many amorous extramarital relationships via texts and email. Ravi Zacharias International Ministries CEO Sarah Davis announced the organization will shift away from its current mission as a global team of speakers making the case for Christianity. It will become a grant-making entity with funds directed to two areas: RZIM’s original mission of preaching the Gospel, and the prevention of sexual abuse and caring for its victims.

  • Twitter sues Texas attorney general, claiming retaliation for its Trump ban

    Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • 5 things that need to happen for Giants QB Daniel Jones to reach his potential in 2021

    There are some things that need to happen – some things the Giants can do – to make sure Daniel Jones finally is in a position to succeed.

  • Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

    Hamas firebrand Yehiyeh Sinwar was re-elected on Wednesday as the Palestinian militant group’s leader in the Gaza Strip, leaving a figure closely aligned with the hard-line military wing in charge of the group's strategy in its main stronghold. Sinwar will serve another four-year term.

  • Warming oceans mean smaller baby sharks struggle to survive

    The warming of worldwide oceans from climate change means baby sharks are at risk of being born smaller and without the energy they need to survive, a group of scientists has found. The scientists, who conducted the work in connection with the New England Aquarium, studied epaulette sharks, which live off Australia and New Guinea. The study has implications for other sharks, including those that give birth to live young, said John Mandelman, vice president and chief scientist of the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium.

  • Twitter sues Texas AG Ken Paxton, alleging he launched probe in retaliation for Trump ban

    Twitter on Monday filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), saying that his office launched an investigation into the social media giant because it banned former President Trump from its platform.Driving the news: Twitter is seeking to halt an investigation launched by Paxton into moderation practices by Big Tech firms including Twitter for what he called "the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the President," days after they banned him following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In the suit, filed in a Northern California court, Twitter said "Paxton made clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his expansive investigatory powers, to retaliate against Twitter for having made editorial decisions with which he disagrees."Twitter said it has rights under the First Amendment "to make decisions about what content to disseminate through its platform," including "the discretion to remove or otherwise restrict access to Tweets, profiles, or other content posted to Twitter."The company added in an emailed statement that in this case, "the Texas Attorney General is misusing the powers of his office to infringe on Twitter’s First Amendment rights and attempt to silence free speech."The big picture: Governments in the U.S. and around the world have sought to crack down on Big Tech companies and curtail their perceived powers in recent years.Just last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced his office was working with state senators on legislation he said would "prevent social media providers like Facebook & Twitter from cancelling conservative speech."For the record: Paxton is an ardent Trump supporter, who unsuccessfully filed lawsuits that sought to invalidate 10 million votes in four battleground states lost by the former president in the 2020 election.Of note: The attorney general is facing other separate legal challenges, including an FBI investigation into allegations that he "used his office to benefit a wealthy donor," AP notes.He's also due to stand trial on securities fraud charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The case that dates back to 2015 has stalled in the courts following legal challenges, according to AP.Representatives for Paxton did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details on the lawsuit, comment from Twitter and further context.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden's dog Major reportedly had a 'biting incident' at the White House

    President Biden's two German Shepherds have reportedly been moved from the White House following a "biting incident." Biden's dog Major had this "biting incident" with a member of White House security, which was "serious enough" that the two dogs were both moved to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware, last week, CNN reports. The dogs' move was confirmed by The New York Times, which cited a source as saying it's typical for them to stay in Delaware when first lady Jill Biden, who is now on the West Coast, is traveling. Biden adopted his dog Major from an animal shelter in 2018, and both Major and Biden's other German Shepherd, Champ, moved into the White House in January. "We trained them from the beginning," Biden told People in February. "Champ is old, he's 14 years old and he was extremely well-trained by the Canine Corps and he thinks he's Secret Service, but Major, who is a big, little dog, is about a year-and-half-old and the only rule Jill has and he follows it: do not get up on the furniture." Major has "been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and 'charging' at staff and security," CNN reports. The condition of the victim involved in the "biting incident," the report adds, isn't clear. But NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports that, according to one official, the "dogs are expected to return" to the White House. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?What does Joe Manchin really want?

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate

  • Lauren Boebert under fire after releasing Pelosi attack ad with gunshot sound effect

    Congresswoman says Democrats want to ‘protect themselves’ with security fences, despite events of 6 January

  • Madrid women restore vandalised feminist mural

    The wall had featured paintings of remarkable women in history such as 1992 Nobel Peace Prize winner Guatemala's Rigoberta Menchu, U.S. civil rights leader Rosa Parks and Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The faces of the mural were found this morning to be covered in black paint.In response to the vandalism, protesters today printed the faces on paper and glued them onto the mural as they chanted "the wall is not touched".As marches in Madrid are banned to avoid big gatherings that could worsen the coronavirus infection rates in the city, a handful of women protested at Puerta del Sol with a sit-in, then walked the square and showed a banner with a purple smoke bomb.

  • U.N. envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process: sources

    The United Nation's envoy for Afghanistan is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Afghan government and Taliban representatives this week in a fresh push on the fractious Afghan peace process, two sources familiar with the talks said. The visit comes as the United States is seeking to shake-up the stalled Qatari-hosted talks between the warring sides, including proposals for an interim government. U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons was also expected to with meet U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Qatari officials during the visit, the sources said.

  • 'WandaVision' director says Elizabeth Olsen's input is the reason the Scarlet Witch costume can 'actually function'

    Director Matt Shakman told Entertainment Tonight that the actress was "so practical that she immediately put it on" and gave feedback.

  • ‘Colored babies’ remark during debate was ’slip of the tongue,’ Oklahoma lawmaker says

    He made the comment during an abortion debate in the state House of Representatives.

  • Michigan Zoom hearing adjourned when attorney spots alleged assaulter, victim in same home

    A Michigan attorney said she was "extremely scared" for the safety of an alleged assault victim, who appeared to be in the same home as the defendant.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forces Congress to delay vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

    The Republican lawmaker has earned bipartisan pushback for repeatedly using procedural tactics to stall congressional business in recent weeks.

  • GOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House vote

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took one last stand against President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan ahead of the lower chamber's final vote on the bill, which is almost certain to pass. Democrats, McCarthy said, have "abandoned any pretense of unity," and he accused them of stuffing the bill — which he repeatedly labeled "socialism" — with waste that was unrelated to solving the pandemic, warning that "serious problems" are "immediately on the horizon" for the American people. "History will not be kind to what transpires here today," he said. Rep. Kevin McCarthy: "From H.R. 1 to voting to defund the police, House Democrats have abandoned any pretense of unity." pic.twitter.com/Xnilt3VMlw — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2021 House Democrats brushed off the criticism as nothing more than "scare tactics," however. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), for instance, said facetiously that if Democrats hosted a "potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism." Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) responds to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s criticism of COVID relief bill: “If Democrats had a potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism.” pic.twitter.com/WeSuA6COIT — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?What does Joe Manchin really want?

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.