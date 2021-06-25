UN urges Israel to halt building of settlements immediately

  • A Palestinian protester uses slingshot to hurls stones during protest against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established last month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • An Israeli settler looks out of a window at the outpost of Eviatar near the northern West Bank town of Nablus, Monday, June 21, 2021. Settlers established the outpost last month and say it is now home to dozens of families. Palestinians say it is built on private land and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements nearby. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
  • Israeli settlers are seen at the outpost of Eviatar near the northern West Bank town of Nablus, Monday, June 21, 2021. Settlers established the outpost last month and say it is now home to dozens of families. Palestinians say it is built on private land and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements nearby. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
1 / 3

Israel Palestinians

A Palestinian protester uses slingshot to hurls stones during protest against the West Bank Jewish settlement outpost of Eviatar that was rapidly established last month, at the Palestinian village of Beita, near the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The Palestinians say it was established on their farmland and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements in the area. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations on Thursday accused Israel of flagrantly violating international law by expanding settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, saying settlements are illegal and urging the country’s new government to halt their enlargement immediately.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland reported on implementation of a 2016 Security Council resolution that declared settlements have “no legal validity.” It demanded a halt to their expansion in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, lands the Palestinians want to include in a future state.

Wennesland said in a briefing to the council on Guterres’ 12-page report that he was “deeply troubled” by Israel’s approval of a plan to add 540 housing units to the Har Homa settlement in east Jerusalem as well as the establishment of settlement outposts. He said that is “illegal also under Israeli law.”

“I again underscore, in no uncertain terms, that Israeli settlements constitute a flagrant violation of United Nations resolutions and international law,” the U.N. envoy said. “They are a major obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.”

“The advancement of all settlement activity must cease immediately,” Wennesland said.

Israel disputes its settlements are illegal.

Both Guterres and Wennesland also called on Israeli authorities to end the demolition of Palestinian homes and other property and the displacement of Palestinians — another flashpoint — “and to approve plans that would enable these communities to build legally and address their development needs.”

The December 2016 resolution, which the United States abstained on in the final weeks of the Obama administration, also called for immediate steps to prevent all acts of violence against civilians and urged Israel and the Palestinians to exercise restraint and refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric.

It also called on all parties to launch negotiations on final status issues and urged intensified international and regional diplomatic efforts to help end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and achieve a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can live side-by-side in peace.

Guterres and Wennesland made clear that 4½ years after the resolution’s adoption, none of these appeals have been met.

Wennesland said the period between March and June covered in the report “witnessed an alarming increase in the level of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, including hostilities between Israel and factions in Gaza at a scale and intensity not seen in years.”

He said the cessation of hostilities after last month’s 11-day Gaza war “remains very fragile,” adding that the United Nations is working closely with Israel, the Palestinians and partners including Egypt “to solidify a cease-fire, allow the entry of urgent humanitarian assistance and stabilize the situation in Gaza.”

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has demanded significant easing of the Israeli blockade. Israel has said it won’t tolerate even relatively minor attacks from Gaza, including the launch of incendiary balloons, which triggered Israeli airstrikes last week.

“I urge all sides to refrain from unilateral steps and provocations, take steps to reduce tensions, and allow these efforts to succeed,” Wennesland told the council. “Everyone must do their part to facilitate ongoing discussions to stabilize the situation on the ground and avoid another devastating escalation in Gaza.”

He called on all Palestinian factions “to make serious efforts to ensure the reunification of Gaza and the West Bank under a single, legitimate, democratic, national government,” saying that Gaza must remain part of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution.

During the March to June reporting period, Guterres said 295 Palestinians, including 42 women and 73 children, were killed by Israeli security forces and 10,149 were injured during demonstrations, clashes, search-and-arrest operations, air strikes, shelling and other incidents in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The U.N. chief said 90 members of the Israeli security forces and 857 Israeli civilians were injured by Palestinians during the same period in clashes, incidents in which stones and firebombs were thrown, the indiscriminate firing of rockets and mortars and other incidents.

The Gaza war was the worst escalation of hostilities since 2014, with Palestinian armed groups firing over 4,000 rockets and projectiles toward Israel and Israeli forces carrying out over 1,500 strikes from air, land and sea across the Gaza Strip, Guterres said, quoting Israeli sources. During the conflict, 259 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 41 women, while nine Israelis, including two children, were killed along with three foreigners. Hundreds of Israelis were wounded.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 June 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos of Africans from across the continent and elsewhere.

  • EU members bordering Russia reject plan to meet with Putin

    European Union countries bordering Russia rejected a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with one leader likening the move to an attempt to talk a bear out of stealing honey. In a statement in the early hours of Friday morning, EU leaders said only that they “will explore formats and conditionalities of dialogue with Russia.” The European Union is deeply divided in its approach to Moscow.

  • U.S. again votes against U.N. call to end Cuba embargo

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday continued Washington's tradition of voting against an annual United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to a U.S. economic embargo on Cuba. The resolution was adopted for the 29th time with 184 votes in favor, three abstentions and two no votes - the United States and Israel. The United States consistently voted against the U.N. resolutions for 24 years but abstained for the first time in 2016 under former President Barack Obama, as Washington and Havana forged a closer relationship.

  • U.S. and allies increase pressure on Russia to keep humanitarian aid route into Syria open

    Bab al-Hawa, the crossing between Turkey and Syria that is the last authorized humanitarian corridor, is at risk of closing if Russia could vetoes a U.N. resolution requiring it to stay open.

  • Haiti awaits first vaccines amid delays, renewed promises

    Officials offered new promises Thursday that Haiti would soon receive its first vaccine as the country of more than 11 million people reels from a spike in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths that have saturated hospitals. Speaking during an online meeting, Margherita Ghiselli with the Pan American Health Organization said vaccinations in Haiti would start “very soon,” though she did not say exactly when the doses would arrive. Meanwhile, a U.N. program that delivers coronavirus vaccines to poor countries and has Haiti on its list has cut its supply forecast this year by more than 100 million doses.

  • UN accuses C.Africa forces, Russian allies of rights violations: envoy

    The UN's envoy to the Central African Republic (CAR) accused the nation's security forces and their Russian allies on Wednesday of multiple human rights violations.

  • Why Cubans see Biden as no "different from Trump"

    The U.S. stood virtually alone at the United Nations this week as it defended sanctions that Cuban doctors say are costing lives.

  • Britney Spears' public support may not mean much in court

    Britney Spears’ powerful plea to a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008 brought sympathy and outrage from fans, famous supporters and even casual observers who say she deserves independence. "Now, whether the judge will buy it, whether the judge will let her out of her conservatorship, my bet is no.” Spears' passionate, at times emotional address Wednesday to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was the first time in 13 years she has spoken in open court on the conservatorship, which she called “abusive” and “stupid.”

  • Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem, 4th country to do so

    Honduras on Thursday opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. move under former President Donald Trump to relocate its chief diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv. To mark the occasion, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signed several bilateral cooperation agreements in Jerusalem on Thursday. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Heavy casualties reported after air strike

    Eyewitnesses tell the BBC the Ethiopian air force struck a market, which it denies.

  • China lashes out at western countries like the US and UK for 'violations of the rights of refugees and migrants' at the UN Human Rights Council

    A Beijing representative said that China was "seriously concerned by the violations of the rights of refugees and migrants" in countries like the US.

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson, Bishop William Barber II and More Arrested During Protest Against Republican Filibuster

    At this point, I assess racial progress in America by asking myself one question: Is Rev. Jesse Jackson still getting arrested at protests?

  • Biden Nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. Post

    President Joe Biden has nominated Cindy McCain to serve as the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

  • Billie Eilish apologises for using a racial slur

    "I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others"

  • Jesse Jackson and Bishop Barber arrested at filibuster protest calling out Sen. Manchin

    Rev. Jesse Jackson and Bishop William Barber were among a group of civil rights leaders arrested outside the Senate during a protest calling for the filibuster's abolition on Wednesday.Driving the news: The demonstration also called on senators to pass a sweeping voting rights bill that was blocked in the Senate on Tuesday, which was co-sponsored by every Democratic senator except for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Jackson a

  • Woman filmed hurling racial insults on public bus jailed 4 weeks

    A 40-year-old Singaporean woman, Siti Ai’sha Jaffar, has been jailed four weeks after her racist tirade against an Indian woman on a public bus was caught on video.

  • Rev. Barber, others arrested in DC protesting Senate filibuster of voting rights bill

    Barber and activists for the National Poor People’s Campaign are on a yearlong mission to press state and federal lawmakers to fix policies that hurt the poor.

  • Biden picks policy veteran to lead Federal Housing Administration

    President Biden has nominated housing nonprofit executive Julia Gordon to lead the Federal Housing Administration, the White House announced on Thursday.Why it matters: The pandemic has threatened a surge in homelessness, with underserved communities hit the hardest. Biden ran on the promise to expand access to affordable housing and end "systemic housing discrimination."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FHA provides mortgage

  • Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

    "Family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment," the longtime Trump fixer wrote.

  • Losing His Law License Is the Least of Old Man Rudy’s Problems

    Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via GettyySeeing Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended brought a jolt of schadenfreude to the hearts of countless lawyers. We had watched in horror as the man made a mockery of the legal system last year that fueled an attack on our capital. Even by the standards of a “justice” system rooted in racism and inequity, Rudy’s tactics were a shock.So it was a thrill to read the 33-page ruling issued Thursday detailing the outright lies that one of America’s m