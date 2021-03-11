UN urges Myanmar army to show restraint but stops short of condemning coup as death toll mounts

Nicola Smith
·2 min read
Monks take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon&#xa0; - AFP
Monks take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon - AFP

At least seven civilians were killed during anti-coup rallies in Myanmar on Thursday, a day after the United Nations Security Council condemned violence against protesters and called on the military to show “utmost restraint.”

At a meeting on Wednesday, the 15-member body failed to denounce the coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian nation into crisis, or to threaten further action against the junta due to opposition from China, Russia, India and Vietnam.

Myanmar’s security forces paid little heed to the UNSC’s watered-down statement on violence. The streets of Mandalay, Yangon and Myaing, central Myanmar, were once again stained with the blood of slain protesters, most killed by a gunshot to the head.

Anti-coup school teachers in Mandalay - AP
Anti-coup school teachers in Mandalay - AP

An investigation by Amnesty International this week revealed soldiers are using weapons of war in the cities. It said the military’s “lethal force is being used in a planned, premeditated and coordinated manner,” with many killings documented on social media amounting to “extrajudicial executions.”

The regime is also stepping up pressure on workers striking as part of a nationwide civil disobedience movement, in an attempt to force them back to work.

The security forces raided a neighbourhood for railway staff in Yangon, evicting a thousand striking workers and their families from their homes, and arresting three drivers.

A woman carries her belongings after being evicted from a railway staff compound&#xa0; - LYNN BO BO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock&#xa0;
A woman carries her belongings after being evicted from a railway staff compound - LYNN BO BO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More than 70 civilians have now been killed and over 2,000 arrested since the February 1 coup, some of them being badly beaten while being detained or when in custody.

In response to the escalating crisis, the United States has increased targeted penalties against the regime, announcing new sanctions on two adult children of coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing and six of their companies. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, warned more punitive actions could follow.

Military leaders, who accused the ruling National League for Democracy of fraud during the November elections, have shown few signs of backing down, and appear to be building their case to try to discredit ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. She remains under house arrest.

A junta spokesman alleged at a Thursday press conference that she had accepted illegal payment worth $600,000 plus gold while in government.

Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun also said President Win Myint, plus several cabinet ministers, had also engaged in corruption and he had pressured the country’s election commission not to act on the military’s reports of irregularities. The commission has so far found no evidence of election fraud.

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint

    The U.N. Security Council agreed on a statement on Wednesday that condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and urges military restraint, diplomats said, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam. Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup, detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party and set up a ruling junta of generals. "The Security Council strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protestors, including against women, youth and children," according to the agreed statement, seen by Reuters.

  • Why Biden’s Win on Covid Relief Is a Big Deal

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill is on track to become law on Wednesday, and while you may be understandably most concerned about what it means for you — how big a “stimulus check” you’ll get and when you can expect it — the massive package includes plenty of other provisions that are likely to have major effects on the country and add to the massive political implications of the legislation. Here’s why the American Rescue Plan could be an even bigger deal than you think. It represents a monumental shift in policy thinking: The bill itself and its path to passage illustrate how the political landscape has changed since President Barack Obama’s roughly $800 billion stimulus package faced pushback from both Democrats and Republicans in 2009. The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein highlights the sea change in thinking about debt and deficits: “On the right, congressional Republicans may still fret about higher deficits — but the most popular politician among their voters does not. As a candidate and as president, Donald Trump blew past Republican concerns about the deficit, pushing for trillions in additional spending and tax cuts and running unprecedented peacetime debt levels. “And on the left, Democratic lawmakers have increasingly learned to ignore fears about spending too much. Party leaders have said they suffered crippling political defeats in the 2010s precisely because they did not deliver enough meaningful economic relief under Obama — a mistake that they see an opportunity to correct under Biden. Democrats also repeatedly tout the 2017 Republican tax cut, which is expected to add approximately $2 trillion to the national debt, as a reason to be skeptical of GOP concerns about fiscal restraint.” Republicans opposed to the relief package may be criticizing its size and content, but the party’s recent messaging has focused on issues besides the rising debt. “Moderate vulnerable Democrats feel a lot more freedom to vote for a big spending bill in the current moment — because the polls suggest it’s popular, and because the case against Democrats is being made on Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head, not the debt,” Dave Hopkins, a professor of political science at Boston College, told Stein. And, potentially, an equally monumental political change: Democrats have portrayed the relief package as an opportunity to show the American public that Ronald Reagan was wrong when he said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.” Party leaders have touted the idea that the package can demonstrate “that their government can work for them,” as Biden put it, and “that government actually is making their lives better,” as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. To some extent, that reflects the circumstances of the current crisis and the requirements for an effective national pandemic response — but Biden is making a bigger, longer-term bet, too, by planning to follow up on the relief bill with a potentially larger package investing in infrastructure and addressing climate change. “The $1.9 trillion bill, which passed the Senate on Saturday, is a ‘BFD’ at both the ground level and the 10,000-foot one,” writes Eric Levitz at New York “The legislation’s immediate policy consequences are profound and far-reaching, while its most significant provisions represent paradigm shifts in the Democratic Party’s approach to governance, which is to say the law could plausibly mark a leftward realignment in American policymaking, at least if Biden & Co. continue to govern in its spirit.” But Democrats still have work to do: Progressives may be heartened by the Biden plan, but Democrats still have a way to go before they can really claim to have delivered that “leftward realignment” in policymaking. The plan may be popular now, but Democrats still have to sell their plan — and Republicans believe they can turn public opinion against the legislation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Beyond the messaging battles, Democrats still want to make permanent some of the temporary social welfare benefits provided by the legislation — namely, an increased child tax credit and more generous subsidies for health insurance. “That task will be much harder than passing the initial legislation,” writes New York’s Jonathan Chait. Achieving it may require tax increases that won’t be easy to pass, he says: “While raising taxes on the rich is Democratic Party canon, getting 218 House Democrats and all 50 Senate Democrats to agree on a sizable tax increase on the rich is hardly assured. Any one Senate Democrat’s idiosyncratic objection can sink the whole plan.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • U.N. Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, U.S. blacklists army leader's children

    More than 60 protesters have been killed and some 2,000 people have been detained by security forces since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said. On Wednesday, security forces firing teargas and rubber bullets trapped hundreds of anti-junta protesters late into the night in two districts of Yangon. Some protesters who managed to evade blockades set up by police in surrounding streets told of scores of arrests and said that some of those who got caught were beaten.

  • Voting rights intensify as partisan battleground, with Democrats pushing H.R. 1 and Republicans altering election procedures at state level

    The Biden White House said the bill ‘is urgently needed to protect the right to vote,’ and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi observed last week that the first 300 of the legislation's 791 pages were written by the late Rep. John Lewis.

  • DUI charge dismissed against Broncos running back Gordon

    Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will likely avoid NFL discipline after his drunken driving charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty in Denver County Court on Wednesday to lesser charges of excessive speeding and reckless driving. Gordon was arrested Oct. 13 in downtown Denver when he was clocked going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone. A suspension would have sidelined him to start the 2021 season and allowed the Broncos to void $6.5 million of guaranteed salary for 2021.

  • Warriors rookie Wiseman misses COVID-19 test, can't practice

    Golden State Warriors rookie big man James Wiseman missed a mandatory COVID-19 test during All-Star break weekend and had to be held out of practice when the team reconvened Wednesday night — and coach Steve Kerr called it “disappointing.” Wiseman's status remained unclear for a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The No. 2 overall draft pick last year out of Memphis, Wiseman is averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 20.8 minutes.

  • Looking for Tom and Jerry, Charlotte man finds leaked ‘Justice League’ instead

    Charlotte Realtor was one of the first nationally to notice that HBO Max had mistakenly put ‘Zack Synder’s Justice League’ on its servers a week early

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general

    Years after being snubbed over a Supreme Court seat, Garland was confirmed as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

  • Californian brothers ‘involved in Capitol riot’ arrested after tip from Finland

    Finnish news report sent to FBI leading to arrest of California brothers who were members of pro-Trump mob

  • Megxit is Brexit all over again

    Megxit is Brexit all over again. That's the lesson from the explosive interview that future streaming stars Meghan Markle and her high-born husband gave to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday evening. Why it matters: In Brexit, a group of old, white English people voted for the glories of an imagined past while rejecting a global, multicultural future. The main lesson of the interview is that the UK royal family, tied to a crumbling tabloid press, is behaving much the same way.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: Prince Harry detailed the symbiotic relationship between the royal family and the UK tabloids. Meanwhile, a glowing Meghan and Harry, happily ensconced in Santa Barbara luxury, are doing deals with Netflix and Spotify estimated at $100 million and $25 million respectively. The erstwhile royals might still be reliant on media companies — but the media companies they're reliant on are young, international, and much richer than the tabloids.By the numbers: Netflix reaches more than 200 million subscribers; Spotify reaches more than 150 million premium subscribers and has a total user base of some 350 million. The Sun, by contrast, Britain's biggest tabloid, has a circulation of just 1.2 million, while rival the Daily Mirror reaches less than 400,000.Driving the news: The foremost avatar of anti-Meghan tabloid sentiment is Piers Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror with a grubby history involving phone tapping, insider trading, and faked photos. Morgan resigned from his daytime-TV gig this week after saying on air that he "didn't believe a word" of Markle's claims.The bottom line: Harry has gone solo, much like his namesake from One Direction. Just like Vogue cover star Styles, he could easily end up eclipsing his increasingly irrelevant former bandmates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden admin wrong on vaccine pace, elderly

    President Joe Biden wrongly claimed the U.S. vaccinated a record 2.9 million people on Saturday while his special adviser on the pandemic exaggerated the share of older Americans who've been fully immunized. BIDEN: “On Saturday, we hit a record of 2.9 million vaccinations in one day in America.” The government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2.9 million doses were recorded Saturday but that total comes from multiple days of vaccinations.

  • Cathay Pacific posts record $2.8 bln loss

    Cathay Pacific has posted a record loss. The Hong Kong airline said Wednesday (March 10) that its annual deficit hit almost 2.8 billion dollars. That's worse than analyst forecasts, and marks a reversal from profits the year before. Chairman Patrick Healy told reporters the firm was still "very much in survival mode". He says it's now focused on preserving what cash it has. Like its rivals, Cathay has been hit hard by the global travel slump. In December, its passenger numbers were down 98.7% on the year, though cargo operations fared better. The carrier has also been knocked by new rules requiring crews to quarantine for two weeks after returning to Hong Kong. It made further cuts to capacity after those requirements came into force in February. Now Cathay says it has enough liquidity to survive another 12 months even in tough circumstances. But it will look at raising more funds on the commercial market in the months ahead. Last October it said it would cut 5,900 jobs to help cut costs.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media

    The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview — the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias. Ian Murray said he was stepping down as executive director of the Society of Editors after issuing a statement that many felt downplayed the problem of racism in the media. Murray said late Wednesday that the statement, which accused Harry and Meghan of mounting an attack on the press, “could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset.”

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.

  • Kroger pharmacy gives wrong shot to customers who expected COVID vaccine in Virginia

    The grocery chain said it contacted customers immediately after realizing the mistake.

  • Controversial GOP rep. Lauren Boebert claims she started carrying a gun after a man was beaten to death behind her restaurant. He actually died of a drug overdose.

    Local police have repeatedly debunked her claim.