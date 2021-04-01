UN urges Somali leaders to break impasse delaying elections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called on Somalia’s leaders Wednesday to meet “at the earliest opportunity” to break the impasse delaying the holding of elections that had been scheduled for Feb. 8.

The council said in a press statement after a closed briefing by U.N. special envoy James Swan that inclusive elections should take place “as soon as possible” in the interest of all Somalis.

Pressure has been growing on Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed since the February elections failed to take place because of the lack of agreement on how the vote should be carried out. Two regional states have said they would not take part without a deal.

Contentious issues in the election process include the formation of the electoral management commission, the selection of commission members for the breakaway region of Somaliland, and the crisis in the Somalia-Kenya border region of Gedo.

Critics accuse Mohamed, who is seeking a second four-year term, of delaying the election to extend his current mandate. The president has blamed unnamed foreign interventions.

The council called for the parties to resolve outstanding issues on the basis of an agreement reached last Sept. 17.

This was the second appeal this month by the U.N.’s most powerful body for action to organize elections.

On March 12, the council urged the federal government and regional states “to organize free, fair, credible and inclusive elections” in accordance with the September agreement “without delay.”

That appeal was in a resolution that authorized the African Union to maintain its nearly 20,000-strong force in Somalia until the end of the year with a mandate to reduce the threat from al-Shabab and extremist groups to enable “a stable, federal, sovereign and united Somalia.”

The council on Wednesday “reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks by al-Shabab and reaffirmed their support for the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Somalia.”

Council members also commended the AU’s role “in promoting dialogue between Somalia’s parties.”

British Ambassador Barbara Woodward, who called for the meeting along with other council members, said Swan told council that Somalia’s electoral process required “urgent attention.”

She said the council very much welcomes Swan’s efforts “to bring the parties together and to proceed with elections as soon as possible, but without compromising.”

Somalia began to fall apart in 1991, when warlords ousted dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other. Years of conflict and al-Shabab attacks, along with famine, left this Horn of Africa country of about 12 million people largely shattered.

Al-Shabab rebels were ousted from the capital, Mogadishu, in 2011 and have been pushed out of other key cities but still control large parts of southern and central Somalia and often target the capital with suicide bombings.

Recommended Stories

  • Imprisoned Palestinian leader's entry shakes up planned vote

    A popular Palestinian leader imprisoned by Israel has registered his own parliamentary list in May elections, his supporters said Wednesday, in a last-minute shakeup that could severely weaken President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party and help its militant Hamas rivals. Marwan Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa, registered the list hours before the deadline set by the election commission. Polls indicate it would split the vote for Fatah, potentially paving the way for another major victory by Hamas.

  • Mozambique: Why IS is so hard to defeat in Mozambique

    The jihadists appear to be aiming to create their own self-declared "caliphate".

  • UN envoy: Myanmar faces possibility of major civil war

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Wednesday that the country faces the possibility of civil war “at an unprecedented scale” and urged the U.N. Security Council to consider “potentially significant action” to reverse the Feb. 1 military coup and restore democracy. Christine Schraner Burgener didn’t specify what action she considered significant, but she painted a dire picture of the military crackdown and told the council in a closed briefing that Myanmar “is on the verge of spiraling into a failed state.” “This could happen under our watch,” she said in a virtual presentation obtained by The Associated Press, “and failure to prevent further escalation of atrocities will cost the world so much more in the longer term than investing now in prevention, especially by Myanmar’s neighbors and the wider region.”

  • Italy's Draghi and wife receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello received their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as Italy looks to ramp up its vaccination campaign. Italy was one of a number of European countries that earlier this month paused usage of the AstraZeneca shots following reports of about 30 cases of rare brain blood clots in people who had recently had a jab.

  • China's Huawei says 2020 sales rose despite US sanctions

    Chinese tech giant Huawei said Wednesday it eked out higher sales and profit last year but growth plunged after its smartphone unit was hammered by U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. China’s first global tech brand reported sales of phones, network gear and other technology rose 3.8% over 2019 to 891.4 billion yuan ($135.8 billion), a decline from the previous year’s 19.1% growth. Huawei Technologies Ltd. is struggling to keep its global markets after then-President Donald Trump in 2019 cut off access to U.S. processor chips and other technology.

  • BBC China correspondent John Sudworth moves to Taiwan after threats

    The BBC's Beijing correspondent moves to Taiwan after pressure from the Chinese authorities.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Watergate mastermind G Gordon Liddy dies aged 90

    G Gordon Liddy served nearly five years in jail for his role in the scandal that toppled President Nixon.

  • You can access a hidden boat parade celebration on Google by searching for anything related to the Suez Canal or Ever Given ship

    The search engine is celebrating the freeing of the 22,000 ton cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

  • Charlotte gets unusual honor when researchers name large white shark after the city

    The great white shark is 8 feet long and weighs 338 pounds.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • UK economy grew more than thought at end of miserable 2020

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's coronavirus-hammered economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of last year but still shrank by the most in more than three centuries in 2020 as a whole, official data showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product increased by 1.3% between October and December last year from the previous three-month period, the Office for National Statistics said. In 2020, gross domestic product fell by 9.8% from 2019, only slightly less sharp than an initial estimate of a 9.9% slump.

  • Australia's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out misses targets

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia has fallen far behind its target for COVID-19 vaccinations, figures showed on Wednesday, with only about 670,000 people inoculated against an initial target of 4 million by end-March. The slow roll-out, which puts Australia behind many other developed countries, has been blamed by the government on supply issues from Europe, while recent floods across the east coast have slowed the delivery of vaccines. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on Wednesday, however, pointed to a record 72,826 vaccinations on Tuesday, which he said showed the inoculation programme was accelerating following the start of domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Australian biotech company CSL Ltd.

  • San Diego woman sentenced for nearly $400M Ponzi scheme

    A San Diego businesswoman whose Ponzi scheme bilked hundreds of people out of nearly $400 million was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison. Gina Champion-Cain, 57, received more than the sentence recommended by prosecutors. At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge Larry Burns noted that some victims were friends she had known for years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.

  • Kemp deputy expresses concerns about Georgia's new voting law: 'There were some things I didn't like'

    Less than one week after Republicans in Georgia passed a controversial new election law, one of the state’s top G.O.P. leaders expressed concern over portions of the bill he believes don’t make sense.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • The Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'

    Officials inside the White House and federal health agencies haven't been able to forge a consensus about whether the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the United States is worth panicking about, Politico reports. Three senior administration officials told Politico the Biden administration is working hard to not call the increase a "surge" because they want to instill confidence in the national vaccine drive, which has been picking up steam. And there is optimism that vaccinations are indeed preventing a much more severe spike — President Biden's chief science officer, David Kessler, said his "educated guess is without vaccines, we would be in a surge right now." But that doesn't mean the trajectory isn't worrying. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said she's experiencing a feeling of "impending doom" on Tuesday, after all. For his part, Kessler settled on a middle ground. "You're seeing a slight increase in cases, but you're certainly not seeing a continued drop in cases," he told Politico. "That's the issue. You're plateauing at a high level of crisis." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaHouse investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

  • Ari Emanuel's Endeavor agrees to buy all of Ultimate Fighting Championship

    Endeavor, the talent agency and live events company led by Ari Emanuel, has agreed to acquire 100% of Ultimate Fighting Championship, according to information contained in a Wednesday afternoon IPO filing.Background: Endeavor currently has a 50.1% stake in UFC, based on a 2016 deal done alongside private equity firms Silver Lake and KKR. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Endeavor did not disclose how much it plans to raise in the IPO, beyond a $100 million placeholder figure, but proceeds are expected to help finance the UFC purchase.Endeavor previously planned to go public in 2019, but pulled the plan at the last minute due to weak investor demand.In addition to UFC and the WME and IMG talent agencies, Endeavor owns the Professional Bull Riders and a streaming unit whose customers include the WWE. The organization reports a $625 million net loss on $3.5 billion in revenue for 2020, when entertainment was hampered by the pandemic. It also lost money in 2019 on higher revenue, but it was profitable in 2018.Of note: Endeavor also disclosed in its IPO filing the company plans to add Elon Musk to its board of directors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.