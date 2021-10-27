UN, US sanction Libyan official over human trafficking

SAMY MAGDY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations Security Council and the United States have imposed sanctions on a Libyan official over the alleged abuse and torture of migrants in a detention center.

The Security Council and the U.S. said in separate statements late Tuesday that Osama al-Kuni is the de facto head of a detention center in the North African nation's west. Migrants there are said to have been subjected to torture, sexual and gender-based violence and human trafficking.

Libya emerged as a major conduit for African migrants hoping to reach Europe after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed the country’s longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country subsequently slid into chaos, with rival governments and parliaments based in its western and eastern regions, each backed by different militias and tribes.

The al-Nasr Martyrs detention center is located in the western town of Zawiya, home of two of the country’s most wanted human traffickers, Abdel-Rahman Milad, and militia leader Mohammed Kachlaf.

Both Milad and Kachlaf were sanctioned by the Security Council in 2018 over allegations of human trafficking and abuse of migrants.

A spokesman for the Libyan government did not answer calls seeking comment.

In its statement Tuesday, the U.N. sanctions committee said al-Kuni “has acted for or on behalf of or at the direction” of Milad and Kachlaf.

The Department of the Treasury blamed al-Kuni on “systematic exploitation of African migrants at the detention center where these migrants are subject to various human rights abuses.”

It said he or others under his direction “have been involved in or facilitated the killing, exploitation, abuse, and extortion of migrants at the detention center, including through sexual violence, beatings, starvation, and other mistreatment.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Libyan government to hold al-Kuni and others implicated in human rights abuses accountable.

Libya holds migrants in overcrowded detention centers, like al-Nasr, where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife. Detention center guards beat and tortured migrants, then extorted money from their relatives, supposedly in exchange for their freedom, The Associated Press reported earlier this month.

U.N.-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy hosts a climate-focused G20 as geopolitics shift

    A Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome - the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started - is not business as usual. In many ways, the two-day G-20 meeting is serving as a Roman holiday preamble to the 12-day Glasgow summit, with the climate dossier taking center stage at the new Nuvola (Cloud) convention center in the Italian capital's Fascist-era EUR neighborhood.

  • Opposition party to fight next Australia election on climate

    Australia’s opposition party said on Wednesday a looming election will be fought on greenhouse gas reduction targets as Prime Minister Scott Morrison comes under criticism from scientists over the modest goals he will take to a U.N. climate summit. Morrison has been left no room to move on Australia’s 2030 reduction target under a deal struck this week with his conservative government’s rural-based junior coalition partner, the Nationals party. The Nationals have agreed to support the ruling Liberal Party’s target of net zero emissions by 2050 in return for Australia sticking to its 6-year-old target of reducing emissions by only 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

  • Sudan arrests 3 coup critics as pressure mounts on military

    Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, according to their relatives and other activists on Wednesday, as internal and international pressure mounted on the country's military to walk back its coup. Security forces also kept up their heavy-handed response, chasing demonstrators in several neighborhoods late Tuesday, according to activists who said some were shot and wounded. The coup threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising.

  • US, China, Russia join Asia summit amid regional disputes

    President Joe Biden and China’s Premier Li Keqiang will join an annual summit of 18 Asia-Pacific nations by video Wednesday in a region where the world powers have dueled over trade, Taiwan, democracy, human rights and Beijing’s increasingly assertive actions in disputed territories. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also speak at the East Asia Summit, a wide-ranging forum on political, security and economic issues organized by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The World Health Organization is expected to brief the leaders on the pandemic, which has set back the economies of the 18 countries representing more than half of the world’s population and accounting for over 60% of global GDP.

  • 'Rust' film set shooting, kids' COVID vaccine, wild weather: 5 things to know Wednesday

    Wild weather continues to batter swaths of the U.S., Pfizer-BioNTech's shot for kids is closer to approval and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • Trump Jr. Gets A Reality Check After Comparing U.S. To Communist Czechoslovakia

    Donald Trump Jr. claimed he "waited in breadlines" in Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • Democratic Lawmaker Tells 'Cheap Mistress' Trump What Republicans Say Behind His Back

    Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York tried to goad the former president in an MSNBC interview.

  • A Scottish Judge Could Expose Donald Trump’s Shady Golf Finances

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA judge in Scotland will hold a two-day hearing this week that could end up forcing former President Donald Trump to go through something he dreads and has successfully avoided for years back home: a financial colonoscopy.Lord Sandison, the judge overseeing the case, will decide whether the Scottish government can use a new anti-money laundering tool to investigate how Trump suddenly came up with $60 million in cash to buy and establish the Trump

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Stunt Earns Him Scathing New Nickname From New York Daily News

    The tabloid slammed Donald Trump’s eldest son for topping “sick GOP” taunts of Alec Baldwin following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

    "Jan. 6 was just a riot," Greene said of the violent insurrection that left five dead and dozens injured

  • Soldier admits role in killing of Burkina's revolutionary leader

    A former army private admitted at a trial on Tuesday that he had helped transport a hit squad to assassinate Burkina Faso's revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, 34 years ago.

  • Ivanka and Jared Didn't Crash McCain Funeral, Lindsey Graham Reiterates, as Controversy Bubbles Back Up

    Graham said that "nobody showed up uninvited" to the late senator's funeral

  • Sunny Hostin Clashes With Gretchen Carlson on ‘The View’: You Sound ‘Very Republican’

    ABC NewsThings got slightly tense between The View’s Sunny Hostin and guest host Gretchen Carlson on Monday when Hostin accused Carlson of sounding “very Republican” after the former Fox News anchor insisted she is actually an independent voter.Following Meghan McCain’s acrimonious departure from The View over the summer, the popular ABC daytime talk show has featured a series of rotating guest hosts to fill the conservative seat until they settle on a permanent co-host.Carlson, the longtime Fox

  • 'Tell Biden we are coming': New migrant caravan marches through Mexico to US border

    More than 3,000 migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border in the largest and most organized caravan of the year.

  • 'Cowboys for Trump' founder turns on Trump during QAnon conference

    The founder of "Cowboys for Trump" may be moseying along on his lonesome.

  • Disgraced Trump Crony Paul Manafort Sells Hamptons Estate

    Donald Trump’s disgraced former campaign manager Paul Manafort has disposed of his Hamptons home for slightly more than its asking price. The property, off Jobs Lane in Water Mill, sold for $10.1 million, as the N.Y. Post was first to report. The asking price was $10 million, so seems Manafort got lucky (again). Susan Breitenbach […]

  • Rep. Mo Brooks shifted blame onto his staff after he was accused of helping to organize the January 6 Capitol rally

    Brooks denied a report that said he helped plan the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally, as the investigation into the Capitol riot heats up.

  • Jan. 6 committee is getting witnesses to spill

    Steve Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee overshadows the fact that other key witnesses are providing reams of evidence to investigators.Why it matters: Four years of investigative stonewalling by the Trump administration had a demoralizing effect on Democrats, leaving the impression congressional accountability is a pipe dream. The quiet compliance shows a committee investigation is still feared — and has some clout.Stay on top of the latest market trends