UN using honor system to check vaccinations for big meeting

FILE - In this Tuesday, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, file photo provided by United Nations, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, left, and Volkan Bozkir, right, president of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, applaud as Abdulla Shahid, center, receives the gavel as the new president of the 76th session of the UNGA at U.N. headquarters. World leaders will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to speak at the U.N. General Assembly's big meeting next week, the assembly leader and New York City officials said this week, prompting swift objections from at least one nation.(Evan Schneider/United Nations Photo via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNIFER PELTZ
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on an honor system — and only an honor system — to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated before they speak at next week's big meeting, the assembly president said.

Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won't have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation — they'll simply attest to it by swiping their ID badges at the assembly hall, G.A. President Abdulla Shahid said in a letter Thursday. The assembly began testing the same policy in June for diplomats at its day-to-day meetings.

Still, it could quickly raise thorny questions at the biggest global diplomatic gathering of the year. Russia has criticized the requirement, and the first speaker, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, isn't vaccinated and reiterated Thursday that he doesn't plan to get the shot anytime soon.

The U.N. has been wrestling with how to implement — diplomatically — a New York City vaccination requirement for convention centers, which the city said last week would apply to the assembly hall. Shahid told members Tuesday he supported the policy but didn't give details on how it would work.

“We very much hope that this solution is acceptable to all, within the confines of everyone's responsibilities and status,” U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Friday.

A message sent to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office wasn't immediately returned. He has said the city's aim is to protect both assembly attendees and New Yorkers from the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the assembly's top-level annual meeting to go almost entirely virtual last year.

Leaders seem to have missed the opportunity to interact face to face: More than 100 heads of state and government and over 20 foreign ministers have signed up to speak in person this time. Other nations are participating virtually in the meeting's central event, a speechfest where every country gets a chance to opine on global issues, spotlight domestic ones and use the world stage to court allies or assail foes.

By tradition, first up is Brazil, where the right-wing president has insisted he won't get inoculated for the meeting.

“Why take the vaccine? To have antibodies, isn’t that right? My antibody levels are way up high,” Bolsonaro said in a live broadcast on social media Thursday night. “After everybody in Brazil is vaccinated, I’ll decide.”

About 36% of Brazil's population is vaccinated, according to figures compiled by Our World in Data.

While many countries' leaders have disclosed their vaccination status, some haven't. Among them is Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who also is planning to attend the assembly.

Russia complained earlier this week that requiring vaccinations would violate nations' rights to participate at the U.N. and would discriminate against, for example, people with medical reasons not to get the shots.

A message was sent Friday to Russia's U.N. mission about the honor-system plan.

___

Associated Press journalists David Biller in Rio de Janeiro and Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. says world likely to miss climate targets

    The pace of climate change has not been slowed down by the global health crisis.The United Nations made the declaration on Thursday (September 16), adding that the world is still behind in its battle to cut carbon emissions.Petteri Taalas is Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization."There has been classically thinking that perhaps in the future something may happen, but it's obvious that we have to start acting already now, if we want to reach the low limit of Paris agreement."The WMO said lockdowns and other restriction measures only led to a temporary downturn in CO2 emissions last year.It added there is a rising chance the world will miss a target set in 2015's Paris Agreement, where global powers agreed to reduce global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius above pre-industrial levels.The WMO also talked about recent freak weather events."In western Germany that was very unusual and led also to almost 200 casualties and, because of climate change, these kinds of events that used to happen every hundred years, they may happen nowadays every 20 years and, in the future, even more often. So, the risk of this kind of event is growing because of climate change."The U.N. said concentrations of major greenhouse gases like CO2, methane and nitrous oxide continued to rise in 2020 and the first half of this year.The average global temperature for the past five years was among the highest on record.The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement the results were an "alarming appraisal of just how far off course we are."

  • Imports, sales of fake Covid vaccine cards skyrockets across U.S.

    Imports and sales of fake Covid-19 vaccine cards are booming in the U.S., with customs and border control saying they’ve stopped counting how many packages containing counterfeit cards are coming in from overseas. NBC News’ Kevin Collier breaks down where most of these fake vaccine cards are coming from and how authorities are tracing them.

  • Fox News host left restaurant after being asked too many questions about vaccine card

    ‘I turned around and walked out. I said, ‘You guys can have it. Good luck.’ The joint was empty’

  • Apple and Google bow to pressure in Russia to remove Kremlin critic's tactical voting app

    Apple and Google have removed from their respective mobile app stores in Russia a tactical voting app created by the organization of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Earlier this week Reuters reported that the Russian state had been amping up the pressure on foreign tech giants ahead of federal elections -- appropriating the language of "election interference" to push U.S. companies to censor the high-profile political opponent to President Putin. On Twitter today, a key Navalny ally, Ivan Zhdanov, tweeted that his organization is considering suing Apple and Google over removal of the apps -- dubbing the act of censorship a "huge mistake".

  • New Brexit Drama Has France Craving British Food and Fashion (Yes, Really)

    The giant British retailer Marks & Spencer has shut down 11 of its stores across France, citing supply chain issues and pointing the finger of blame directly at Brexit and the British government.“It’s a bad sign for Britain’s economy and also a really bad sign for Paris, which already has a blight of empty stores after COVID,” said journalist Dana Thomas, speaking from Saint-Tropez, about the Thursday decision, which has sparked anger from French nationals across the country.Italy Warns U.K.: Am

  • Hundreds given expired COVID vaccines at veterans hospital in NC, officials say

    The expired doses came from a batch of the Pfizer vaccine stored for up to three weeks longer than supported by the manufacturer.

  • Lil Nas X Gives Birth to First-Ever Studio Album in Delivery Video: 'Baby Montero Is Here!'

    Lil Nas X announced the delivery of his album Montero with a maternity-inspired video set in a hospital

  • Police In Florida Provide Update On Missing Woman Gabby Petito

    Police in North Port, Florida provide an update on the missing 22-year-old from Long Island.

  • Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

    As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement. Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.” The Holy Eparchial Synod of the nationwide archdiocese, representing the largest share of Eastern Orthodox people in the United States, urged members to “pay heed to competent medical authorities, and to avoid the false narratives utterly unfounded in science.”

  • Restoring SALT Deduction Would Slash Dems’ Tax Hikes for Top Earners: Report

    If Democrats’ budget plan restores the full deduction for state and local taxes, it would leave top earners facing much smaller overall tax hikes — or even tax cuts — according to data from the right-leaning Tax Foundation cited by Bloomberg News. The top 1% of earners, those making more than $401,600, would see their after-tax incomes fall by 5% under the House Democratic plan. But if the $10,000 cap on SALT deductibility is eliminated, their after-tax hit would be just 1.9%. Taxpayers making b

  • Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response

    Twitter users issued a collective "no" in response to a post from Donald Trump's son.

  • Even Steve Bannon Looks Skeptical About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest Claim

    People on Twitter think they spotted side-eye, and sent the term "even Bannon" trending.

  • Unhinged Newsmax Host Cuts Off and Yells at Veteran for Mildly Criticizing Trump

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte

  • Top Russian Diplomat’s Secret Life With Millionaire Mistress Exposed

    Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS/GettyRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reportedly bankrolled his mistress’s travel abroad with him on official diplomatic trips to almost two dozen countries around the world, according to a new bombshell report from Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s team. The report, entitled “Yachts, bribes and a mistress. What Minister Lavrov is hiding,” details a plethora of luxury digs and yachts enjoyed by the couple, including a yacht owned by the notoriou

  • Ron DeSantis' 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Response Ripped In Viral 'Florida Is Vietnam' Video

    The Florida Republican's response to the pandemic is hammered in author Don Winslow's latest video, which has topped 1 million views.

  • Budget overruns and culture clashes over long vacations plagued the $50 billion submarine deal France got booted from in favor of the US and UK

    France was only given a few hours' warning that it had lost a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. But the deal had problems for years before.

  • Anti-Mask Florida Official Dies of COVID—and Takes GOP Software Secrets With Him

    REUTERSJust a day after testing positive for COVID-19, a Florida Republican official who battled against mask mandates, attacked the vaccine, and railed at CDC officials has died in Tampa.Gregg Prentice, who was 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee—and his sudden death has sent the local GOP scrambling as it no longer has access to essential campaign finance software without his help.In a Sept. 14 letter to the Federal Election Commission, the Hillsborough County Republic

  • Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure. While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.

  • Then-CIA Director Gina Haspel said Trump's post-election behavior was 'insanity' and he was 'acting out like a 6-year-old with a tantrum,' book says

    "Yesterday was appalling," Haspel told the US's top general, Mark Milley, after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to a new book.

  • Letters: ‘Shameless.’ ‘Cowards.’ Readers react to KY legislators’ actions on COVID.

    Letter: “Kentucky children will die for this, Kentucky parents will die for this, and Kentucky teachers and laborers will die for this, and they know it.”