UN visits recently liberated Kharkiv Oblast villages and towns, highlighting dire humanitarian situation

·1 min read
Residents of Izyum, a recently liberated city in Kharkiv Oblast, line up to get humanitarian aid
According to her, the UN and other organizations aid workers had no access to the territories of Kharkiv Oblast during the Russian occupation.

Read also: Ukraine’s SBU finds another Russian torture chamber in liberated Kharkiv Oblast

Only in mid-September, the aid workers started delivering life-saving items just days after the Government of Ukraine announced it had regained control of the oblast in the middle of this month.

In the past 10 days, the UN and partners distributed food to more than 73,000 people in the region.

“Our colleagues have also delivered hygiene kits to some 12,000 people, as well as kitchen sets, solar lamps, blankets, and other critical household items to about 15,000 people,” the UN Secretary-General spokesperson’s office reported on Sept. 26.

Read also: Volunteer explains what life under occupation was like in Izyum

“Health centers have been stocked with enough medicine, surgical kits, and emergency health kits to treat 10,000 patients in the coming weeks.”

The Humanitarian Coordinator has also met with local organizations and volunteers and noted that there is a dire humanitarian situation in the oblast.

Brown saw the level of destruction of civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, and hospitals.

“We are working to expand assistance even further and help people who have endured the horrors of seven months of war without adequate access to vital items,” the UN Secretary-General spokesperson’s office said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

