UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence, crime in Haiti

1
EDITH M. LEDERER
·5 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on influential gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbecue.”

The resolution would also impose sanctions on other Haitian individuals and groups who engage in actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country, according to the final draft obtained by The Associated Press.

Council diplomats said the 10-page draft resolution was put “in blue” — a final form that can be voted on — late Tuesday with a vote to be held Wednesday afternoon. They spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Gangs blocked the entrance to the Varreux fuel terminal, leading to a severe shortage of fuel at a time when clean water is also scarce and the country is trying to deal with a deadly cholera outbreak.

The resolution drafted by the United States and Mexico only singles out Cherizier, a former police officer who leads an alliance of Haitian gangs known as the “G9 Family and Allies,” as a target for a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo. But it would establish a Security Council committee to designate other Haitians and groups to be put on a sanctions blacklist.

“Cherizier and his G9 gang confederation are actively blocking the free movement of fuel from the Varreux fuel terminal — the largest in Haiti,” the draft says. “His actions have directly contributed to the economic paralysis and humanitarian crisis in Haiti."

Cherizier also “has engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti and has planned, directed, or committed acts that constitute serious human rights abuses,” the draft resolution says.

While serving in the police, it says, he planned and participated in a deadly attack in November 2018 in the capital’s La Saline neighborhood where at least 71 people were killed, over 400 houses destroyed, and at least seven women raped by armed gangs.

In a video posted on Facebook last week, Cherizier called on the government to grant him and G9 members amnesty and to void all arrest warrants against them. He said in Creole that Haiti’s economic and social situation is worsening by the day, so “there is no better time than today to dismantle the system.”

He outlined a transitional plan for restoring order in Haiti. It would include creation of a Council of Sages with one representative from each of Haiti’s 10 departments to govern the country with an interim president until a presidential election could be held in February 2024. It also calls for restructuring Haiti’s National Police and strengthening the army.

“The country is (facing) one crisis after another,” Cherizier said. “During all these crises, the first victim is the population, the people in the ghettos, the peasants.”

The draft resolution expresses “grave concern about the extremely high levels of gang violence and other criminal activities, including kidnappings, trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants, and homicides, and sexual and gender-based violence including rape and sexual slavery, as well as ongoing impunity for perpetrators, corruption and recruitment of children by gangs and the implications of Haiti’s situation for the region.”

It demands “an immediate cessation of violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses which undermine the peace, stability and security of Haiti and the region.” And it urges “all political actors” to engage in negotiations to overcome the crisis in Haiti and allow legislative and presidential elections to be held “as soon as the local security situation permits.”

Political instability has simmered ever since last year’s still-unsolved assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who had faced opposition protests calling for his resignation over corruption charges and claims that his five-year term had ended. Moïse dissolved Parliament in January 2020 after legislators failed to hold elections in 2019 amid political gridlock.

Haiti has been gripped by inflation, causing rising prices that have put food and fuel out of reach for many Haitians, and exacerbating protests that have brought society to the breaking point. Violence is raging, making parents afraid to send their kids to school. Hospitals, banks and grocery stores are struggling to stay open. Clean water is scarce and the country is trying to deal with a cholera outbreak.

The president of neighboring Dominican Republic, which shares the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, recently described the situation as a “low-intensity civil war.”

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday the U.S. and Mexico are preparing a second U.N. resolution that would authorize an international mission to help improve security in Haiti, whose government issued a “distress call” for the people of the crisis-wracked nation.

Thomas-Greenfield said the proposed “non-U.N.” mission would be limited in time and scope and would be led by “a partner country,” which was not identified, “with the deep, necessary experience required for such an effort to be effective.” It would have a mandate to use military force if necessary.

She said the proposed mission was in response to an Oct. 7 call by Prime Minister Henry and the Haitian Council of Ministers for international assistance to help restore security and alleviate the humanitarian crisis. It also reflects one option suggested in a letter from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the council Oct. 9 that called for deployment of a rapid action force by one or several U.N. member nations to help Haiti’s National Police, she said.

Mexico’s U.N. Ambassador Juan Ramon De La Fuente Ramirez said earlier Tuesday that he expected action “very, very soon” on the sanctions resolution, “and then we’ll have to start working on the second one which is going to take a little more work and a few more days.”

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the council Monday that Moscow can’t support “attempts to push through a sanctions resolution” and agreed to look into imposing restrictive measures only after considering their “efficiency,” targeted nature and humanitarian consequences.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lawmakers push for more action to help struggling Haiti

    Democratic and Republican members of the U.S. Congress announced legislation on Monday intended to help Haiti address a worsening humanitarian and security crisis by punishing members of political elites found to be colluding with criminal gangs. The Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act of 2022, introduced in both the Senate and House of Representatives, would require the U.S. State Department to investigate the relationship between gangs and elites, and provide reports in Congress. It would impose sanctions for human rights violations and visa restrictions on both Haitian gang leaders and those who support their activities.

  • How Hong Kong’s New Expat Visas Stack Up Against Singapore’s

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is overhauling visa rules to attract foreign talent as it battles with rival finance hubs like Singapore for talent following nearly three years of pandemic isolation.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for R

  • Paul Flores found guilty for 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

    Paul Flores, the man accused of killing Smart back in 1996 while both were students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, was found guilty for first degree murder. A jury found His father Ruben Flores, who was charged as accessory to the crime, not guilty. Leslie Marin reports.

  • Biden prioritizes abortion legislation

    In a speech designed to energize his party's voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms, President Joe Biden promises that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade. (Oct. 18)

  • Bond Vigilantes Revive Wagers on a BOJ Hawkish Policy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has taken pains to explain why the Bank of Japan is nowhere close to even a modest adjustment to its ultra-easy policy, but traders are yet to be convinced.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash f

  • South Carolina women unanimous No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25

    Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll. The defending national champion Gamecocks were the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel in the preseason poll released Tuesday. It's the third consecutive season South Carolina is the preseason favorite.

  • Biden, Mexico's López Obrador discuss immigration, summit

    Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile, has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land.

  • Biden border chief Chris Magnus fighting slew of accusations of incompetence, disinterest

    Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus is facing a number of accusations of incompetence and of being disinterested in the agency's operations.

  • Photo of anti-China banner was taken in Los Angeles, not China

    A photo has been shared thousands of times in multiple Chinese social media posts alongside a claim it shows an anti-China banner hung in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou after a rare street protest in Beijing against President Xi Jinping. The claim circulated online during the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Congress, where delegates were expected to hand Xi a historic third term. The photo, however, has been shared in a false context. It actually shows a protest by an anti-China organisat

  • Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano-Anderson hilariously wrestle for ball like brothers

    Neither Jordan Poole nor Juan Toscano-Anderson was going to give up on this loose ball in the season-opener between the Warriors and Lakers.

  • US and Mexico call for international force to break gangs’ stranglehold on Haiti

    Scheduled session brought forward in view of dire conditions – rampant gang violence, a cholera outbreak and escalating famine

  • Journalist Says Some LA Gangs Consist Of Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Police

    On Twitter, Daily Loud posted a video from an episode of The Breakfast Club radio show.

  • Analysis-As U.S. stocks rip higher, investors hunt for signs of market bottom

    Some gauges of the stock market's health are showing that the latest rally in U.S. equities may be the start of a sustained move higher, though many investors are hesitant to jump on board until there are signs inflation is cooling. The current gain – which has seen the S&P 500 bounce about 6.5% last week's fresh intraday low for 2022 – comes on the heels of several rebounds throughout the year that eventually crumbled. If anything, the macroeconomic picture has only grown more dire, as stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation ratchets up expectations for Fed hawkishness and recession fears grow, fueling investor reluctance to participate in the recent upswing.

  • Democratic candidates want Jill Biden — not her 'polarizing' husband — on the campaign trail: report

    Democrat campaigns across the country are requesting appearances from First Lady Jill Biden, but President Biden's own campaign schedule is shockingly slim.

  • Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Donald Trump dossier

    A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump.

  • Mexico military hack shows revelations of cartel involvement with some defense officials

    A massive hack of Mexico's Defense department has highlighted some unsavory relationships between criminal gangs, cartels and a small group in the military. Mexico's president has downplayed the hack.

  • World's Second Richest Man Sells Jet So People on Twitter Won't Track Him Anymore

    Billionaires do seem to love the freedom of the skies, especially when they’re not crammed in with all the riff raff on any public flight. Though at the same time, the uber rich don’t enjoy other people criticizing them for routinely taking short jaunts on private jets while producing hundreds of tons of CO2 in the process.

  • ‘You Can’t Force Love’: Russian Diplomats Told to Kiss the West Goodbye

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Tuesday that there is no need to maintain a diplomatic presence in western countries, in the latest sign that Russia may be toying with the idea of completely severing diplomatic ties with western countries as its war in Ukraine nears the nine month mark.“There is neither point nor desire to maintain the previous presence in Western states. Our people work there in conditions that can hardly be called human,” Lavrov said, acco

  • Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats

    (Bloomberg) -- The special master reviewing documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate warned the former president’s lawyers that their initial efforts to claim certain records were personal and not presidential might be lacking enough detail.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timel

  • 'You're On Tape': J.D. Vance Caught In A Lie During Ohio Senate Debate

    The GOP candidate denied saying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a credible source of information. But he did.