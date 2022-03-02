UN votes 141-5 to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

With friends like these, Russia knows it is isolated on the world stage.

The United Nations General Assembly Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and call for Russia to withdraw its troops.

The resolution “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by (Russia) against Ukraine” and demanded it “immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine.”

Russia was only joined by Belarus, its strongest ally, along with international outcast nations Syria, North Korea and Eritrea.

China abstained, along with 34 other nations.

The resolution is not binding. Only the Security Council can issue binding edicts on UN members, and Russia wields veto power in that body.

“We’re choosing to hold Russia accountable for its actions,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said ahead of the vote.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya called the invasion “madness.”

“If Ukraine does not survive, we cannot be surprised if democracy fails,” Kyslytsya said.

Russia defended the invasion with its envoy insisting it does not target civilians and only aim to “demilitarize and de-Nazify” neighboring Ukraine.