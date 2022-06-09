UN warns of food catastrophe

Monique Beals
·2 min read

The United Nations is warning of the potentially devastating impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on global access to food.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday during remarks in New York that “for people around the world, the war, together with the other crises, is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution.”

“Food prices are at near-record highs. Fertilizer prices have more than doubled, sounding an alarm everywhere,” Guterres continued.

“Without fertilizers, shortages will spread from corn and wheat to all staple crops, including rice, with a devastating impact on billions of people in Asia and South America, too. This year’s food crisis is about lack of access.  Next year’s could be about lack of food,” he added.

Guterres also noted that the World Food Program estimated that the ripple effect of the war could contribute to 47 million people facing food insecurity this year.

“Ukraine’s food production, and the food and fertilizer produced by the Russian Federation, must be brought back into world markets — despite the war,” the secretary-general said.

During the invasion, Russia has blockaded the Black Sea, inhibiting Ukrainian exports. Now, Ukraine has been forced to use trains or smaller river ports to ship out goods including grain, Reuters noted. Those exports are particularly important, as Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed concerns about the limited exports having an impact on global hunger.

“We cannot export our wheat, corn, vegetable oil and other products that have played a stabilizing role in the global market,” Zelensky said in an address released Thursday.

“This means that, unfortunately, dozens of countries may face a physical shortage of food. Millions of people may starve if Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea continues,” he added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

    Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 27,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 4, the most since mid-January, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 28 remained unchanged from the previous week at 1,306,000, the fewest since Jan. 10, 1970. Weekly applications for unemployment aid have been consistently below the pre-pandemic level of 225,000 for most of 2022, even as the overall economy contracted in the first quarter and concerns over inflation persist.

  • Who Could Succeed Boris Johnson? Runners and Riders

    (Bloomberg) -- The major rebellion suffered by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed more than 40% of his party think he should be replaced by a new Conservative leader. So far there is no clear front-runner. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Ex

  • Zelensky: Fate of eastern Ukraine being decided in Severodonetsk

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the fate of the eastern part of the country is being decided in the city of Severodonetsk as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still rages on. In his daily presidential address, Zelensky said that Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the ongoing conflict with Russia in the Donbas region,…

  • Cracks appear in Western show of unity against Russia

    More than 100 days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the West's anti-Putin alliance may be confronting the limits of its unity.

  • UN: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras at nuclear sites

    Iran has started removing 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites across the country, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Thursday, further blinding the agency's inspectors from being able to track Tehran's uranium enrichment that is now closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. The development comes a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors censured Tehran for failing to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country. It also follows months of deadlocked over stalled talks aimed at restoring the Islamic Republic's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

  • Greece: Appeals court overturns seizure of Iran tanker's oil

    A court in central Greece has overturned a ruling that authorized the confiscation of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker at the center of a volatile dispute over international sanctions. Greek and Iranian officials confirmed Thursday that an appeals court in the port city of Halkida reversed a lower court's decision to allow the removal of the Lana's cargo. Greek authorities temporarily seized the tanker in mid-April.

  • New Yorkers rate Adams' "poor" job performance

    Mayor Eric Adams is getting low marks from New York City residents, according to a new poll.

  • UN report: Ukraine war is increasing suffering of millions

    The ripple effects of the war in Ukraine are increasing the suffering of millions of people by escalating food and energy prices and worsening a financial crisis, coming on top of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, a U.N. report said Wednesday. The group, appointed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assess the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, also said 60% of workers have lower real incomes today than before the pandemic and 60% of the poorest countries are in debt distress or at high risk of it.

  • Israeli PM Bennett in snap UAE visit amid standoff with Iran

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with the snap trip coming as efforts to salvage a deal over Iran's nuclear program are stalled in a deepening standoff with Tehran. The visit was Bennett's second public trip to Abu Dhabi since Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize ties in 2020 after years of quiet cooperation, mainly over their shared concerns over Iran's nuclear capabilities. The Israeli leader met with the UAE’s president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two discussed “advancing the regional architecture” and other undisclosed regional affairs, Bennett's office said in a statement.

  • The State Duma of Russian Federation Suggested Cancelling The Independence of Lithuania

    "European Pravda" - WEDNESDAY, 8 JUNE 2022, 15:37 Evgenii Fedorov, a State Duma of Russian Federation Deputy, suggested cancelling the Soviet times decree that recognizes the independence of Lithuania.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating falls to 29%, with a majority of residents saying the city is headed in the wrong direction

    In the same Siena poll conducted in mid-January 2022, shortly after Adams took office, his approval sat at 63%.

  • North Korea’s Record Missile Flurry Cost as Much as $650 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea may have spent as much as $650 million on the missiles tested in a record barrage of launches this year, which comes as it battles Covid and food shortages made worse by leader Kim Jong Un’s decision to shut borders due to the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Del

  • Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 22, injures 87

    A passenger train traveling through eastern Iran struck an excavator and nearly half its cars derailed before dawn on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and injuring 87, officials said. The derailment near the desert city of Tabas was the latest disaster to strike the Islamic Republic in recent weeks as Tehran struggles under U.S. sanctions and any return to its nuclear deal with world powers remains in doubt. The train, operated by the state-run Islamic Republic Railway, carried some 350 people as it traveled from the town of Tabas, some 550 kilometers (340 miles) southeast of Tehran, to the city of Yazd.

  • Josh Hader reflects on the pitches that got away against the Phillies, but also on the incredible run he's had

    Josh Hader reflects on the pitches that got away against the Phillies but also the incredible run he's had

  • Jennifer Lopez, 51, Just Showed Off Her Toned Booty In A New Swimsuit Instagram Pic

    Rocking a white one-piece swimsuit, Jennifer Lopez flaunts her toned butt in a new Instagram selfie. Here's how the 51-year-old singer and actress stays so fit:

  • 'I was completely inside': Lobster diver swallowed by humpback whale off Provincetown

    “I was completely inside (the whale); it was completely black,” said Michael Packard as people compare the New England man to Jonah and the whale.

  • Lip Reader Reveals What Kate Middleton Said to Prince Louis During His Viral Meltdown

    Prince Louis had an iconic and viral meltdown at the Queen's Jubilee, and a lip reader is revealing what Kate Middleton said to calm him down.

  • Prince Louis Is Breaking Royal Tradition Due to Queen Elizabeth’s Line-of-Succession Rule Change

    One thing we know about the royal family is that they are sticklers for rules . However, as times are changing, it seems the family...

  • The Little Girl From "Jurassic Park" Just Walked The Red Carpet At Age 42, And Here's What She Looks Like Now

    It's a scary thought, but all the child stars from the '90s are in their 40s now.View Entire Post ›

  • Stephen Curry injury: Latest update on Warriors star for Game 4 vs. Celtics

    Warriors star Steph Curry gives an update on his ankle injury suffered in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Celtics.