UN warns Russia-Ukraine conflict could drive 5M Ukrainians to flee

Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine





The U.N. refugee agency is warning that the war between Russia and Ukraine could lead five million Ukrainians to flee the country.

"We are looking at ranges of 1-3 million into Poland for example ... A scenario of 1 to 5 mln including all surrounding countries," spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said at a U.N. briefing, Reuters reported.

Mantoo says the agency has already seen 100,000 people leave with thousands crossing into surrounding countries such as Poland, Romania and Moldova.

All three countries, which are protected by the NATO alliance, have said they will be welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

Countries in NATO, including the U.S., have sent troops to countries surrounding Ukraine for fear Russia could advance its attack against a NATO ally. If one NATO ally is attacked, the treaty says all NATO countries are attacked.

The first day of fighting led to hundreds of deaths as Russian troops are getting closer to Kyiv.

"As we speak, there have been major attacks in Kyiv that have created great fear and panic among the population with families really scared, moving alongside their children into subways and shelters. This is clearly a terrifying moment for children across the country," Afshan Khan, UNICEF's regional director for Europe and Central Asia, said at the briefing, according to Reuters.

"We are still trying to see which civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit where," she added.

Ukraine is urging peace with Russia but said it will defend its territory and not concede any land to Russian President Vladimir Putin.