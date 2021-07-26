UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

RAHIM FAIEZ
·4 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday.

The war-torn country saw a 47% increase in the number of all civilians killed and wounded in violence across Afghanistan in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period last year, according to the report.

“I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed of the conflict’s grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians," said Deborah Lyons, the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan.

"The report provides a clear warning that unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians will perish and be maimed this year if the increasing violence is not stemmed,” Lyons added in a statement accompanying the report.

The Taliban have swiftly captured significant territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings with several neighboring countries and are threatening a number of provincial capitals. The advances come as the last U.S. and NATO soldiers leave Afghanistan.

The report found a particularly sharp increase in killings and injuries since May, when international military forces began their withdrawal and the fighting intensified following the Taliban’s offensive.

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan reported in its Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict midyear update 2021 that there were 1,659 civilians killed and 3,254 wounded. It said that's a 47% increase compared with the same period last year.

Women and children made up close to half of all civilian casualties in the first half of 2021 at 46%, according to the report. Thirty-two percent were children, with 468 killed and 1,214 wounded. Fourteen percent of civilian casualties were women, with 219 killed and 508 wounded, the report said.

The U.S.-NATO withdrawal is more than 95% complete and due to be finished by Aug. 31.

While making swift gains on the ground, the Taliban have also said they do not want to monopolize power. However, they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed from office.

Lyons, the U.N. envoy who also heads the U.N. mission in Afghanistan, called on the Taliban and Afghan leaders to intensify their efforts at the negotiating table. "Stop the Afghan against Afghan fighting. Protect the Afghan people and give them hope for a better future,” she said.

The U.N. report warned that without a significant de-escalation in violence, Afghanistan is on course for 2021 to have the highest ever number of documented civilian casualties in a single year since U.N. record-keeping in the country began.

The number of civilians killed and wounded in May and June is almost as many as recorded in the preceding four months. During May and June there were 2,392 casualties, with 783 killed and 1,609 wounded. That's the highest for those months since systematic documentation began in 2009, the report said.

According to the report, much of the battlefield action during May and June took place outside of the cities. But the U.N. is concerned that if intensive military action is undertaken in urban areas with high population densities, the consequences for Afghan civilians could be catastrophic.

“The pursuit of a military solution will only increase the suffering of the Afghan people,” the report said.

It blamed anti-government forces for 64% of all civilian casualties, with 39% inflicted by the Taliban, nearly 9% by the Islamic State group and 16% undetermined. Afghan security forces were responsible for 23% of civilian casualties, and pro-government armed groups for 2%.

The May 8 attack outside the Sayed ul-Shuhuda school in the Afghan capital of Kabul accounted for more than 300 civilian casualties, mostly girls, including 85 killed. No one has claimed responsibility for that attack, the report said.

The U.N. attributed 11% of all civilian casualties to crossfire during ground engagements in which the exact party responsible for casualties could not be determined.

According to the report, the main cause of civilian casualties was improvised explosive devices, followed by fighting on the ground and targeted killings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tunisia PM sacked after violent Covid protests

    Protesters clashed with police as they demanded the government be dismissed over Covid failings.

  • How much fuel is still in the economy's tank?

    Investors are wondering how quickly the global economy can keep growing

  • California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

    California's largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters, as numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures when it combined with the Fly Fire and tore through the tiny Northern California community of Indian Falls after dark Saturday. An updated damage estimate was not available Sunday, though fire officials said the blaze had charred nearly 298 square miles acres (772 square kilometers) of timber and brush in Plumas and Butte counties.

  • Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 44 injured

    A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday after the driver apparently fell asleep, killing 10 people and injuring at least 44 others — some of them seriously, authorities said. Police said the bus had Kosovo license plates and was traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Kosovo’s capital of Pristina, which is south of Serbia. The 44 injured were transferred to local hospitals.

  • Heatwaves are killing workers on the job. The government needs to set new rules for employers before more Americans needlessly die.

    Short of real, substantive action on climate change, the federal government needs to respond to the rise in heatwaves.

  • COVID-19 cases in the US near 50,000 a day - the highest since May as CDC reportedly considers stricter mask rules

    There were over 81,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday as the Delta variant spreads in the US. It was the highest daily number since February, according to NYT data.

  • French lawmakers approve bill to tackle fourth wave of coronavirus

    PARIS (Reuters) -The French parliament on Monday approved a bill which will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers as well as require a bolstered health pass in a wide array of social venues as France battles with a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Visitors heading to museums, cinemas or swimming pools in France are already denied entry if they cannot produce a pass showing that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have had a recent negative test. From around 4,000 new cases a day at the start of July, daily infections in France have gradually increased, topping 22,000 last week, with hospitalizations also on the rise.

  • Prashant Kishor: How to win elections and influence people

    India's top political consultant is seen as a high-profile and successful handler of politicians.

  • A third of states have passed more restrictive voting laws. Here's what you should know

    While 25 states have expanded voter access, at least 18 states have enacted laws to limit it. And in battlegrounds, those laws will have a big impact.

  • GLIMPSES: The faces of Olympic victory, now without masks

    The faces of victory will be a bit more visible for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee relaxed its health rules and said medalists can remove their masks on the podium for photos — for 30 seconds. Health protocols agreed to ahead of the Tokyo Olympics to control COVID-19 infections had required all medalists to keep masks on for the whole ceremony.

  • Agonizingly slow computer? We've got a fix

    You don’t have to live with a frustratingly slow computer. Improve your daily life with better habits and software that'll speed things up.

  • Afghanistan curfew imposed as Taliban militants advance

    The government says the measure is to help its forces stop Taliban militants infiltrating cities.

  • Three prisoners escape from Missouri jail after attacking guard; police search ongoing

    One of the detainees was being held on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

  • 113 killed in western India landslides, monsoon flooding

    Days of landslides and flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains in western India’s Maharashtra state killed at least 113 people and injured 50, officials said Sunday, as rescuers scrambled to find at least 100 missing. A government spokesperson, Sandhya Garware, said over 130,000 people were rescued from nearly 900 affected villages across the state. India’s navy also said it deployed helicopters to evacuate stranded people and sent rescue teams with boats to the region.

  • Senators race to overcome final snags in infrastructure deal

    Lawmakers racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal early this coming week are hitting a major roadblock over how much money should go to public transit, the group’s lead Republican negotiator said Sunday. As discussions continued through the weekend, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said both sides were “about 90% of the way there” on an agreement. “We have one issue outstanding, and we’re not getting much response from the Democrats on it,” he said.

  • America’s Only Second-Generation Astronaut Was Told He’d Never Go to Space. He Made It Anyway.

    Richard Garriott has ventured to both poles, the ocean's deepest point and even to space. Now he's aiming for a science-based age of discovery.

  • Messy camp at national park lures bear and earns Idaho woman $5,800 fine, judge rules

    The grizzly might have to be euthanized if it continues to ransack campsites, park officials say.

  • Man accused of attempted assassination of Mali president dies in custody

    A man accused of attempting to stab Mali's interim President Assimi Goita last week has died in hospital while in the custody of security services, the government said in a statement on Sunday. Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, escaped unharmed after the assailant tried to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday. Security agents threw a man into the back of a military pickup truck, video obtained by Reuters showed, as Goita was ringed by bodyguards.

  • Tunisian democracy in crisis after president ousts government

    Tunisia faced its biggest crisis in a decade of democracy on Monday after President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze the activities of parliament, a move his foes labelled a coup that should be opposed on the street. In a statement late on Sunday, Saied invoked the constitution to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/tunisian-president-relieves-prime-minister-his-post-2021-07-25 and decree a freeze of the parliament for a period of 30 days, saying he would govern alongside a new premier. The move came after a day of protests against the government and the biggest party in parliament, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, following a spike in COVID-19 cases and growing anger over chronic political dysfunction and economic malaise.

  • Pandemic leaves Indians mired in massive medical debts

    As coronavirus cases ravaged India this spring, Anil Sharma visited his 24-year-old son Saurav at a private hospital in northwest New Delhi every day for more than two months. In May, as India's new COVID-19 cases broke global records to reach 400,000 a day, Saurav was put on a ventilator. The sight of the tube running into Saurav’s throat is seared in Sharma’s mind.