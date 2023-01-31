UN working on further extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative

The work on prolonging the Black Sea Grain Initiative is ongoing, it has not been blocked.

Source: Denise Brown, Head of the United Nations in Ukraine, as Interfax-Ukraine reports

Quote: "The Black Sea Grain Initiative is not blocked. And this is extremely important," Brown said.

Details: She added that there are difficulties, but work is ongoing. However, she emphasised that the initiative "can do more".

"We cannot allow it to end... Believe me, we will not allow it to end. We cannot let it happen, and neither can Ukraine," she emphasised.

Brown noted that the agreement is due to continue in March.

"We spent a lot of time in September and October working out many points before the last extension of the initiative in November," the UN representative said.

Background: As part of the Grain Initiative, 18 vessels exported 664,000 tonnes of food from the ports of Great Odesa during the week, which is a third less than the export volume for the week before last. The rate of ship exits from ports remains critically low.

