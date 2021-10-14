UN: Yemen economy is collapsing, humanitarian crisis rising

Security personnel stand amid the wreckage of a damaged vehicle at the site of a deadly car bomb attack that targeted two senior government officials, who survived, security officials said, in the port city of Aden, Yemen, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Aden has been the seat of the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi since the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital, Sanaa, triggering Yemen’s civil war. (AP Photo/Wael Qubady)
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Yemen’s economy is collapsing, its humanitarian crisis is worsening, and the conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation is growing more violent, the U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief said Thursday.

The grim remarks by Assistant Secretary-General Ramesh Rajasingham came during a briefing to the U.N. Security Council. More than 20 million Yemenis — two-thirds of the population — need humanitarian assistance, but aid agencies, he said, “are, once again, starting to run out of money.”

Aid agencies are now helping nearly 13 million people across the country, about 3 million more than just a few months ago, Rajasingham added. “Our best assessment is that this expansion has considerably pushed back the immediate risk of large-scale famine.”

But he warned that aid agencies don’t have enough money to keep going at this scale and “in the coming weeks and months, up to 4 million people could see their food aid reduced” and “by the end of the year, that number could rise to 5 million people.”

“We are calling on everyone to do everything possible to sustain the momentum we’ve built over the last several months and keep famine at bay,” he said.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital of Sanaa and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power, and threw its support behind his government. Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The U.S. has since suspended its direct involvement in the conflict.

In early 2020, the Houthis launched an offensive in the mostly government-held Marib province which has cost the lives of thousands of young people and left thousands of displaced civilians living in constant fear of violence and having to move again.

On Thursday, tribal leaders and Yemeni officials said that fighting over Marib in the last 24 hours killed at least 140 fighters on both sides. The clashes were taking place in the districts of Abdiya and al-Jubah, they said.

At the briefing to the Security Council, Rajasingham said the Houthis “intensified their brutal offensive in Marib, taking more territory there and in neighboring parts of the southern province of Shabwa.

He also pointed to clashes between rival armed groups earlier this month in the southern city of Aden — where Hadi's government set up headquarters after the Houthis pushed them out of Sanaa and the north — and continuing fighting, shelling and air strikes in northwest Saada and western Hajjah and Hodeida provinces “and along nearly 50 other front lines.”

In September, 235 civilians were killed or injured, the second-highest figure in two years, and fighting in Marib is taking “a particularly heavy civilian toll,” with almost 10,000 people displaced in September, the second-highest figure in two years, Rajasingham said.

The new U.N. special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who took up the post last month, told the council that he has held meetings with government and Houthi officials, as well as key regional and international officials focused on how to move toward a political solution to restore peace in Yemen.

“The gap in trust between warring parties is wide and growing,” he said in a virtual briefing.

Grundberg said he made clear that while progress should be made on urgent humanitarian and economic issues, urgent political talks without preconditions are essential to negotiate a settlement of the conflict.

“Let us not fool ourselves, this will be a laborious and complicated task that will take time but it must take place,” Grundberg said. “The past weeks have illustrated the tension between the pace of the war and the economic collapse on one hand, and the time needed to devise and consult on a feasible way forward, on the other.”

Rajasingham reiterated that Yemen’s economic collapse “is driving most needs in the country — including the risk of famine.”

Yemen imports almost everything, he said, and the Yemeni rial is trading around 1,270 rials to the dollar in Aden, nearly six times higher than before the war, and fewer goods are reaching the country’s ports. Commercial food imports to the key ports of Hodeida and Saleef were 8% below last year’s average in September, and “fuel imports were an alarming 64% lower,” he said.

He urged immediate steps to stem the country’s economic collapse including injections of foreign exchange through the Central Bank which would quickly bring down prices, as they did in the past, as well as fully opening all ports, lifting import restrictions at Hodeida and Saleef, and paying civil servant salaries.

___

Associated Press writer Ahmed al-Haj in Sanaa, Yemen, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Harvard, world's wealthiest university, sees endowment soar to $53.2 billion

    Harvard University, already the wealthiest in the world, said on Thursday that its endowment made a 34% gain and swelled to $53.2 billion in the fiscal year that ended in June. Investments in private and public markets helped fuel the increase which university officials called an "outstanding" year. A year ago, Harvard reported a 7.3% gain during the fiscal year that ended in June 2020, just months after markets tumbled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

  • 'Northern Ireland was always going to be a compromise': Readers on the NI protocol

    The EU's four-pronged Brexit plan on Northern Ireland has been revealed and is set to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Among the proposals will be the removal of nearly 80 per cent of checks needed for meat and plants being shipped to Northern Ireland and the continuation of British pharmaceutical firms supplying cheap generic medicines to Northern Ireland.

  • UPDATE 4-Walgreens to invest over $5.5 billion in health services push

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it would take majority stakes in two smaller health care providers for about $5.5 billion, as the second largest U.S. pharmacy chain shifts focus beyond its drugstores. Shares in Walgreens rose nearly 7% to $50.44 in afternoon trading after it reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates, helped by easing pandemic-related restrictions and COVID-19 vaccine administrations at its stores. The company said it would make a $5.2 billion investment in VillageMD, raising its stake https://reut.rs/3AGlbg2 in the primary care provider to 63%.

  • German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

    Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as his country sees a significant rise in the number of migrants arriving via Belarus and neighboring Poland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the EU leaders who have joined Poland in accusing the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the EU as a form of “hybrid war” in retaliation for EU sanctions.

  • Hurricane Pamela Leaves Behind Flooding in Mazatlan, Mexico

    Flooding affected the state of Sinaloa on Mexico’s west coast after Storm Pamela made landfall on Wednesday, October 13.Video shared by Jane Nelson shows flooding in the city of Mazatlan after the storm passed on Wednesday.The National Hurricane Center reported that Pamela initially made landfall northwest of Mazatlan as a hurricane. It was then downgraded to a tropical storm by Mexican authorities.Mexico’s National Meteorological Service said the storm had maximum sustained wind speeds of 62 mph, and warned of possible landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. Credit: Jane Nelson via Storyful

  • Yemenis trapped, displaced by fierce fighting in Marib region

    Hundreds of Yemenis are trapped by fierce fighting between government and Houthi forces in the northern Marib governorate, residents and a local official said, after battles for control of the gas-rich region displaced some 10,000 people last month. The internationally recognised government backed by a Saudi-led coalition declared southern Marib a military zone on Tuesday after gains there by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has also advanced on the Shabwa region in south Yemen. It said nine civilians had been killed in south Marib over September and October.

  • $1 million reward for arrest of fugitive a Miami agent calls ‘profilic human smuggler’

    A Pakistani suspect described as a “prolific human smuggler” by a top federal agent in Miami is wanted by the U.S. government, which is offering a couple of $1 million rewards — the first for information leading to his arrest and the second for information leading to the financial disruption of his smuggling network, authorities said Thursday.

  • Man armed with bow and arrow kills five people in Norway attacks, police say

    OSLO (Reuters) -A man armed with a bow and arrow killed five people and wounded two others in a series of attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said. "The man used a bow and arrow ... for some of the attacks," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters. The police were investigating whether other weapons had also been used, he said.

  • Nigeria says Iswap leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi is dead

    Abu Musab al-Barnawi was the head of the West African branch of the Islamic State group.

  • Meet Jeff McConney, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's right-hand man who has been quietly testifying in the Manhattan DA's criminal inquiry

    McConney, the Trump Organization's controller, is Allen Weisselberg's second-in-command and has worked at the company for decades.

  • Republican Group Trolls Trump With Massive Billboard Reminding Him He's A Loser

    Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the U.S.-backed YPG that killed two Turkish police was "the final straw" and that Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in north Syria. Turkey said police in northern Syria's Azaz region were hit in a guided missile attack on Sunday launched by the YPG, which Turkey says is a terrorist group.

  • Topless North Korean soldiers displayed a bizarre show of strength to Kim Jong Un by performing dropkicks and lying on glass shards

    North Korean soldiers displayed their martial arts prowess and performed feats of strength for the Supreme Leader and his officials at a defense development exhibition on Monday.

  • Israel-Inspired Settlements Spark New Wave of Assassinations

    Danish Ismail/ReutersKASHMIR—Makhan Lal Bindroo, a 62-year-old Hindu Pandit, was working at a prominent pharmacy he ran for decades in Kashmir’s Srinagar region when he was shot four times in cold blood. Two days later, Siddharth, his 41-year-old son, stood pale-faced among several mourners at Bindroo’s residence. His last memory of his father is at the hospital, looking down at his bloodied body, which was riddled with bullet wounds on the neck and head.Bindroo’s murder, which took place in the

  • Donald Trump Waxwork Stares At His Phone, Ignores Melania Trump In New Display

    "He looks very real, but he’s not quite orange enough," one visitor said of the Trump figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

  • Alitalia dies after 75 turbulent years, hands over to ITA

    Alitalia, a one-time symbol of Italian style and glamour brought low by economic mismanagement, will operate its last flight on Thursday after 75 years, before handing over to its downsized successor Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA). The traditional choice of popes, prima donnas and Italy's political elite, Alitalia has been run by state-appointed administrators since 2017 to avoid being liquidated. As has often been the case during its lifetime, Alitalia's last rites were surrounded by political dispute, with the far-right opposition party Brothers of Italy blaming Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government for its demise.

  • Russia Throws Tantrum Over ‘Crazy’ American Women in Government

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended with a dramatic threat to potentially shutter all Russian diplomatic missions if the U.S. didn’t lift all sanctions against Moscow. Nuland’s response? A resounding “Nyet,” much to Ryabkov dismay.But Russia’s attitude towards Nuland goes beyond her politics: Apparently, Moscow’s misogynists would rather not deal with a woman at all.Russian state media l

  • Christopher Steele comes ‘out of the shadows’ for Stephanopoulos interview

    Christopher Steele has come “out of the shadows” for an interview with Bill Clinton's former communications director George Stephanopoulos just weeks after special counsel John Durham indicted a Hillary Clinton campaign-linked lawyer.

  • Steve Bannon's defense sent another letter to the January 6 committee saying he and others will not cooperate

    The White House counsel reportedly asked the National Archives on Wednesday to turn over Trump-related documents to the January 6 committee.