‘Unacceptable’: 17-year-old charged for allegedly shooting into car’s windshield

A New Castle mother and her daughter were on their way to the store when police said a bullet went through their front windshield, struck the dashboard, then ricocheted hitting the roof of the car and then hit the mom in the head, leaving a welt.

New Castle Police said they have the suspected 17 year old gunman in custody and he will be charged as an adult.

Chief Salem said a little after 6PM on Tuesday, a mother was driving on Grant Street with her 10 year daughter in the passenger seat when a bullet came through their front windshield after a man fired several shots.

“She called 911, reported she was shot at and she drove to the New Castle police department,” said Chief Salem.

Chief Salem said the bullet ricocheted in the car before falling on the mother’s head, causing a small bump. He said the mom and daughter were very lucky they didn’t get shot.

“For her 10 year old daughter to go through that its unacceptable,” said Chief Salem.

The shooting happened in a residential area where officers found shell casings. The chief said they don’t believe the mom and daughter were targeted, they were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We don’t have a lot of random things like this where an innocent person is being shot at,” said Chief Salem.

Unfortunately, New Castle police like many other departments are seeing a recent uptick in violence as the weather gets nicer.

“You should be able to drive down the street without worrying you have a bullet going through your windshield,” said Chief Salem.

