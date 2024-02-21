It is unacceptable! Columbus resident shouldn't have to pay to watch Ohio State on TV.

Jan 10, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) dribbles past Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Value City Arena.

I should have to pay for the Buckeyes

I have been a fan of Ohio State sports for over 55 years, and I love both men’s and women’s sports. I find it compelling to mention that having our Buckeyes relegated to the Peacock network - a paid network - is very unacceptable.

It is totally unacceptable that Columbus residents should be expected to pay to see a game on Peacock.

I’m guessing that there are others who feel the same way about this turn of events. I see no reason why the Big 10 is not carrying many of these sporting events.

Carole Ann Chamberlain, Columbus

Watch the slop

Thank you for publishing such great civics lessons on Feb. 16.

On the front page you report that Gov. “DeWine’s top aid knew about [the $4.5 million FirstEnergy payment] but failed to tell him the details of it.”

Lesson 1: Hire people who hide problems from you. Do not hire people who will help you understand the situation. On page 5A you report on Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, castigating the Republicans who voted to expel George Santos. “The only way you can win elections, is that you have to get in the slop with the pigs.”

Lesson 2: Don’t try to serve the public. Just muck around with your buddies and do everything you can to turn the country into a giant hog lot.

Conclusion: Get out and vote for candidates who will address real problems based on real information.

Every farmer knows success depends on creating an environment where animals and crops can grow. Success does not come from just stirring the slop.

Joe Foley, Columbus

The cabinet matters

Although I share the general concern about the ages of both likely presidential nominees, they are differentiated for me by their ability and willingness to appoint responsible and experienced people to cabinet and other government positions.

Since much of the work of government relies on people chosen by the president, I suggest that the character and quality of the people whose opinions are valued by each presidential candidate is an important element for voters to consider.

Marjorie Menaul, Columbus

Expand the child tax credit

Congress will soon vote on a bipartisan tax package that includes important steps toward reducing the recent increase in child poverty.

Child poverty was nearly cut in half when the American Rescue Plan expanded the child tax credit.

Since 2021, when the expansion lapsed, the rate of child poverty has more than doubled.

The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 (H.R. 7024) would increase the amount of the Child Tax Credit, index it to inflation, and change how it is calculated to target those most in need – children from families too poor to pay income taxes, especially families with more than one child.

This would allow people to afford things like childcare so they can work, take care of their family, and do their part to keep our economy growing – which is good for everyone.

Please urge your members of Congress to support improving and expanding thechild tax credit.

Katie Fry, Akron

My suggestion to Louie Villalobos’ opinion expressed on February 8, 2024 about Girl Scout cookies is to donate them to our overseas military.

Let's be honest. Girl Scout Cookies are not good. But outselling other kids is worth it.

I have been doing this for years as I do not want the cookies and I am sure they are appreciated by our military personnel.

Kimberly Hart, Westerville

